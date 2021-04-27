GREENWICH, Conn., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Civicom® Marketing Research Services and its transcription arm TranscriptionWing™ is hosting a free webinar on "Understanding Healthy Data Security Strategy in the Midst of a Pandemic." The webinar will tackle the vulnerabilities of conducting research online and the mechanisms Civicom® has put in place to mobilize its services and meet the needs of customers during these pandemic times.
The webinar will discuss the pathways of data in online research and Civicom's commitment to mitigating the risks that researchers encounter with their market research deliverables and transcription needs.
The global impact of COVID-19 has market research professionals rapidly adapting to the rising demand for flexibility with clients and respondents that are limited to remote environments. This has made it critical for the industry to get a better understanding of the risks surrounding data and effectively navigating an increasingly cloud-based world.
As a global service provider, Civicom® remains at the forefront of adapting data security strategies and protecting personally identifiable information (PII) in facilitating web-enabled marketing research. TranscriptionWing™ has extensive experience in delivering secure, high-quality transcriptions to market research firms across multiple industries including healthcare and pharma. Civicom® subscribes to a culture of confidentiality that is compliant with GDPR, HIPAA, and other data protection regulations, enabling the company to have successfully thrived as a trusted provider over the years.
Join Civicom's webinar, "Understanding Healthy Data Security Strategy in the Midst of a Pandemic," on April 28, 2021 at 1 PM EST.
About Civicom® Marketing Research Services
Civicom® Marketing Research Services offers many options to enhance the research process for marketing research professionals. Civicom® is the global leader in facilitating telephone and web-enabled in-depth interviews and focus groups using Civicom CyberFacility®. Civicom® also offers Civicom ChatterBox™ an asynchronous research platform for online communities and bulletin boards, Civicom ThoughtLight™ Mobile Insights App, a mobile qualitative tool for collecting richer in-the-moment insights, useful for shopper insights, audio diaries, and patient journeys, and CCam® focus, a portable HD 360° recording and streaming solution for live, in-person or hybrid interviews and focus groups.
Civicom® operates in over 96 countries and offers extensive translation services for marketing researchers, as well as transcription services through TranscriptionWing™, and market research respondent recruiting through CiviSelect™.
We maintain strict information security policies, data flow procedures, and security measures to safeguard personally identifiable information for your projects. We are HIPAA, GDPR, CCPA, and PIPEDA compliant.
Civicom® Marketing Research Services chooses to be as dynamic as it is innovative; always listening to and acting on clients' ideas and requests as they see fit. This kind of relationship has paved the way for the development and roll-out of new services. To learn more, email Civicom® at inquire(at)civicommrs(dot)com, call +1-203-413-2423, or visit http://www.civicommrs.com.
About Civicom TranscriptionWing™
TranscriptionWing™ delivers high quality, accurate transcriptions to all industry sectors, including finance, market research, technology, healthcare, as well as to legal, educational, and religious organizations. Flexible turnaround options range from four hours to five days at competitive rates. TranscriptionWing™ solutions also include automated voice-to-text transcription clean-up as well as InSummary™, a meeting minutes summary service.
TranscriptionWing™ is a service of Civicom® Inc., a global leader in proprietary audio conferencing technology, online meeting software, web technology tools, and superior recording capabilities. For more information, call +1-203-413-2414 or visit https://www.transcriptionwing.com.
