The longtime Texas transportation engineer brings TxDOT and private industry experience to this timely role.
HOUSTON, Texas, May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CivilTech, a Woolpert Company, has welcomed Julio Salinas as a construction project manager. Salinas is a civil engineer with nearly 20 years of experience in construction engineering and inspection who has managed multimillion-dollar transportation projects throughout Texas, with a focus on Houston. He will manage projects that support the Texas Department of Transportation and the state's critical transportation infrastructure needs.
Salinas is a University of Houston graduate who started his career at TxDOT in 2004. While there, he worked for more than a decade as a transportation engineer, managing high-volume projects like the U.S. 290/Interstate Highway 610 interchange reconstruction and was honored as a Young Engineer of the Year by the Houston Branch of the American Society of Civil Engineers. Salinas also held management positions at private engineering companies, where he gained additional CEI, hydraulics and infrastructure experience. He said he learned the business side of construction management industry and how to ensure profitability and secure client satisfaction.
"It's all about authenticity. You have to be able to be extremely honest, while also telling people what they need to hear," Salinas said. "That's why it's important to work for companies like CivilTech and Woolpert, where skill sets have been strategically assembled to support our strategic vision and wide range of client needs. Woolpert has been a successful engineering company for more than 100 years because it continually strengthens its foundation while integrating the latest design and geospatial technologies. Woolpert joined forces with CivilTech to add depth and dimension to its support of Texas and TxDOT. That clear and capable approach makes my job much easier."
CivilTech Construction Services Director Michelle Milliard said, in addition to his experience in managing mainstream and niche transportation projects, Salinas understands how TxDOT operates and can apply Texas transportation best practices to successfully work within that system.
"Julio knows the transition points, the procedures and the process," Milliard said. "He is highly proficient as a safety director, and he identifies and solves problems before they even become an issue. We are excited to have him with us and to excited to see the vast benefits he will deliver to TxDOT and the Houston area."
About CivilTech, a Woolpert Company
CivilTech, a Woolpert Company, is headquartered in Houston, Texas. CivilTech joined Woolpert in 2021 and has decades of experience partnering with local, state and federal agencies to improve infrastructure and mobility to make Texas communities safer and more resilient. CivilTech provides transportation, water resources, infrastructure and construction management services for the most challenging projects, advancing engineering sciences and sustainable infrastructure. CivilTech staff is at the forefront of new technologies, is dedicated to clients and upholds the highest professional standards. Woolpert is the premier architecture, engineering, geospatial (AEG) and strategic consulting firm, with a vision to become one of the best companies in the world. With more than a century of experience, over 1,900 employees and 60 offices on four continents, Woolpert supports public, private, federal and U.S. military clients nationally and around the globe. For information, visit woolpert.com.
