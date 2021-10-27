SANDUSKY, Ohio, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) ("Civista") announced its unaudited financial results for the three and nine months ending September 30, 2021.
Third quarter and year-to-date 2021 highlights:
- Net income of $9.6 million, or $0.64 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2021, compared to $7.7 million, or $0.48 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2020.
- Net income of $29.6 million, or $1.90 per diluted share, compared to $22.0 million, or $1.36 per diluted share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.
- COVID–19 loan deferrals decreased to 0.9% of total loans at period end, compared to 3.6% at December 31, 2020 and 21.3% at June 30, 2020.
- Third quarterly dividend of $0.14 is equivalent to an annualized yield of 2.41% based on the September 30, 2021 market close of $23.23 and a dividend payout ratio of 21.88%.
- In the third quarter, we began the redeployment of $50.0 million excess liquidity into investment securities, yielding 1.80%.
"We turned in another solid Civista quarter. We redeployed excess cash into our investment portfolio to pick up yield. While mortgage refinancing is slowing down, our mortgage team had another good quarter," said Dennis G. Shaffer, CEO and President of Civista.
Results of Operations:
For the three-month period ended September 30, 2021 and 2020
Net interest income increased $2.4 million, or 11.0%, for the third quarter of 2021 compared to the same period of 2020, due to a $1.2 million increase in interest income of as well as a $1.2 million decrease in interest expense. Interest income included a $1.3 million increase on accretion of PPP loan fees during the quarter compared to last year.
The increase in interest income was due to an increase in average earning assets of $129.6 million and to the $2.5 million of PPP fees as well as $550.5 thousand accretion income related to loan portfolios acquired through acquisitions.
The decrease in interest expense is primarily due to a decrease in average rates of 27 basis points. Average interest-bearing liabilities also decreased by $48.7 million, or 2.8%. The decrease in average interest-bearing liabilities was primarily due to the second quarter pay-off of a $50 million long-term FHLB advance at a rate of 2.05%.
Net interest margin increased 18 basis points to 3.62% for the third quarter of 2021, compared to 3.44% for the same period a year ago.
PPP loans averaged $105.9 million during the quarter at an average yield of 10.44%, including the related fee accretion, which increased the margin by 28 basis points.
Average Balance Analysis
(Unaudited - Dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended September 30,
2021
2020
Average
Yield/
Average
Yield/
Assets:
balance
Interest
rate *
balance
Interest
rate *
Interest-earning assets:
Loans **
$ 2,010,665
$ 22,704
4.48%
$ 2,040,492
$ 21,638
4.22%
Taxable securities
264,655
1,423
2.18%
183,196
1,325
3.01%
Non-taxable securities
217,987
1,555
3.91%
205,398
1,536
4.14%
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks
254,143
102
0.16%
188,798
59
0.12%
Total interest-earning assets
$ 2,747,450
25,784
3.82%
$ 2,617,884
24,558
3.83%
Noninterest-earning assets:
Cash and due from financial institutions
33,803
29,647
Premises and equipment, net
22,845
23,214
Accrued interest receivable
7,417
10,109
Intangible assets
84,949
84,906
Bank owned life insurance
46,557
45,574
Other assets
38,189
42,916
Less allowance for loan losses
(26,683)
(21,214)
Total Assets
$ 2,954,527
$ 2,833,036
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Demand and savings
$ 1,331,032
$ 302
0.09%
$ 1,108,512
$ 389
0.14%
Time
257,047
668
1.03%
292,806
1,242
1.69%
FHLB
75,000
194
1.03%
125,000
452
1.44%
Other borrowings
-
-
0.00%
184,238
269
0.58%
Subordinated debentures
29,427
182
2.45%
29,427
194
2.62%
Repurchase agreements
23,084
5
0.09%
24,300
6
0.10%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
$ 1,715,590
1,351
0.31%
$ 1,764,283
2,552
0.58%
Noninterest-bearing deposits
849,501
683,473
Other liabilities
40,466
46,002
Shareholders' equity
348,970
339,278
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$ 2,954,527
$ 2,833,036
Net interest income and interest rate spread
$ 24,433
3.50%
$ 22,006
3.25%
Net interest margin
3.62%
3.44%
* - Average yields are presented on a tax equivalent basis. The tax equivalent effect associated with loans and
** - Average balance includes nonaccrual loans
For the nine-month period ended September 30, 2021 and 2020
Net interest income increased $5.9 million, or 8.9%, compared to the same period in 2020.
Interest income increased $2.9 million, or 3.9%, for the first nine months of 2021. Average earning assets increased $382.5 million, which resulted in a $5.6 million increase in interest income. Average yields decreased 42 basis points which resulted in a $2.7 million decrease in interest income. During the nine-month period, the Bank had average PPP Loans totaling $187.4 million. These loans had an average yield of 7.01% including the amortization of PPP fees, which increased the margin by 32 basis points.
Interest expense decreased $3.0 million, or 38.3%, for the first nine months of 2021 compared to the same period of 2020. Average rates decreased 29 basis points, resulting in a $2.5 million decrease in interest expense. Average interest-bearing liabilities increased $133.5 million, but a mix shift toward interest-bearing demand deposits led to a decrease in interest expense of $549 thousand.
Net interest margin decreased 22 basis points to 3.48% for the first nine months of 2021, compared to 3.70% for the same period a year ago.
Average Balance Analysis
(Unaudited - Dollars in thousands)
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2021
2020
Average
Yield/
Average
Yield/
Assets:
balance
Interest
rate *
balance
Interest
rate *
Interest-earning assets:
Loans **
$ 2,044,741
$ 68,140
4.46%
$ 1,913,514
$ 64,924
4.53%
Taxable securities
214,979
3,928
2.51%
185,577
4,100
3.07%
Non-taxable securities
211,538
4,599
4.02%
201,303
4,589
4.18%
Interest-bearing deposits in other banks
371,204
341
1.20%
159,539
531
0.44%
Total interest-earning assets
$ 2,842,462
77,008
3.71%
$ 2,459,933
74,144
4.13%
Noninterest-earning assets:
Cash and due from financial institutions
37,763
94,083
Premises and equipment, net
22,578
22,830
Accrued interest receivable
8,146
8,729
Intangible assets
84,817
84,965
Bank owned life insurance
46,310
45,332
Other assets
37,504
37,802
Less allowance for loan losses
(26,288)
(17,759)
Total Assets
$ 3,053,292
$ 2,735,915
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Demand and savings
$ 1,297,217
$ 979
0.10%
$ 1,010,719
$ 1,433
0.19%
Time
270,139
2,387
1.18%
287,740
3,985
1.85%
FHLB
100,458
968
1.29%
135,888
1,480
1.46%
Other borrowings
-
-
0.00%
103,133
275
0.36%
Federal funds purchased
-
-
0.00%
385
1
0.35%
Subordinated debentures
29,427
553
2.51%
29,427
757
3.44%
Repurchase agreements
26,695
19
0.10%
23,141
17
0.10%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
$ 1,723,936
4,906
0.38%
$ 1,590,433
7,948
0.67%
Noninterest-bearing deposits
940,123
757,696
Other liabilities
39,952
53,633
Shareholders' equity
349,281
334,153
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$ 3,053,292
$ 2,735,915
Net interest income and interest rate spread
$ 72,102
3.33%
$ 66,196
3.46%
Net interest margin
3.48%
3.70%
* - Average yields are presented on a tax equivalent basis. The tax equivalent effect associated with loans and
** - Average balance includes nonaccrual loans
No provision for loan losses was recorded during the third quarter while we recorded $830 thousand for the first nine months of 2021. The provision for loan losses was $2.3 million for the third quarter of 2020 and $7.9 million for the first nine months of 2020. The reserve ratio increased to 1.33% at September 30, 2021 from 1.22% at December 31, 2020. The reserve ratio without $83.3 million of PPP loans would have been 5 basis points higher.
For the third quarter of 2021, noninterest income totaled $6.4 million, a decrease of $360 thousand, or 5.3%, compared to the prior year's third quarter.
Noninterest income
(unaudited - dollars in thousands)
Three months ended September 30,
2021
2020
$ change
% change
Service charges
$ 1,519
$ 1,414
$ 105
7.4%
Net gain on sale of securities
4
92
(88)
-95.7%
Net gain on equity securities
50
20
30
150.0%
Net gain on sale of loans
1,612
2,413
(801)
-33.2%
ATM/Interchange fees
1,330
1,183
147
12.4%
Wealth management fees
1,236
1,006
230
22.9%
Bank owned life insurance
261
243
18
7.4%
Swap fees
41
158
(117)
-74.1%
Other
373
257
116
45.1%
Total noninterest income
$ 6,426
$ 6,786
$ (360)
-5.3%
Net gain on sale of loans decreased primarily as a result of a decrease in volume of loans sold. Loans sold totaled $56.9 million and $84.3 million during the three months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.
Service charges increased as a result of higher overdraft fees and service charges. During 2020, customer behavior changed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in fewer overdrafts. Overdraft fees are trending toward pre-pandemic levels.
ATM/Interchange fees increased as a result of increased volume of transactions and incentives from our network providers.
Wealth management fees increased due to an increase in average assets under management as well as an increase in the average rate earned on the assets in 2021.
Swap fees decreased due to the volume. For the quarter, we did not record any new swaps compared to $15.0 million during the same period last year. We reduced the loans we entered into swaps on as a part of our asset liability management program. Given current rates, we have chosen to book the fixed rate loan that we might otherwise have swapped to a variable rate.
Other noninterest income increased primarily due to Mortgage Servicing Rights valuation and to credit card fee income.
For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, noninterest income totaled $24.6 million, an increase of $4.1 million, or 20.1%, compared to the same period in the prior year.
Noninterest income
(unaudited - dollars in thousands)
Nine months ended September 30,
2021
2020
$ change
% change
Service charges
$ 4,092
$ 3,812
$ 280
7.3%
Net gain on sale of securities
1,787
92
1,695
1842.4%
Net gain/(loss) on equity securities
191
(126)
317
251.6%
Net gain on sale of loans
6,575
5,501
1,074
19.5%
ATM/Interchange fees
3,950
3,226
724
22.4%
Wealth management fees
3,570
2,916
654
22.4%
Bank owned life insurance
752
733
19
2.6%
Tax refund processing fees
2,375
2,375
-
0.0%
Swap fees
135
1,260
(1,125)
-89.3%
Other
1,214
727
487
67.0%
Total noninterest income
$ 24,641
$ 20,516
$ 4,125
20.1%
Service charges increased as a result of higher and service charges. Civista also waived service fees on deposit accounts of $93 thousand during 2020. Overdraft fees are trending toward pre-pandemic levels.
Net gain on sale of securities increased as a result of the sale of Visa Class B shares.
Net gain (loss) on equity securities increased as a result of market value increases.
Net gain on sale of loans increased due to an increase in the premium on sold loans of 61 basis points. The volume of loans sold decreased by $6.4 million in 2021 compared to 2020.
ATM/Interchange fees increased as a result of increased volume of transactions and incentives from our network providers.
Wealth management fees increased due to an increase in average assets under management as well as an increase in the average rate earned on the assets in 2021.
Swap fees decreased as a result of a decline in the volume of loans. Year to date we swapped $5.7 million compared to $84.8 million during the same period last year. We reduced the loans we entered into swaps on as a part of our asset liability management program. Given current rates, we have chosen to book the fixed rate loan that we might otherwise have swapped to a variable rate.
Other noninterest income increased primarily due to Mortgage Servicing Rights valuation, to credit card fee income and to a gain on the sale of an OREO property.
For the third quarter of 2021, noninterest expense totaled $19.5 million, an increase of $1.7 million, or 9.7%, compared to the prior year's third quarter.
Noninterest expense
(unaudited - dollars in thousands)
Three months ended September 30,
2021
2020
$ change
% change
Compensation expense
$ 11,390
$ 10,595
$ 795
7.5%
Net occupancy and equipment
1,429
1,504
(75)
-5.0%
Contracted data processing
429
415
14
3.4%
Taxes and assessments
758
715
43
6.0%
Professional services
776
669
107
16.0%
Amortization of intangible assets
223
227
(4)
-1.8%
ATM/Interchange expense
594
538
56
10.4%
Marketing
359
361
(2)
-0.6%
Software maintenance expense
819
506
313
61.9%
Other
2,677
2,197
480
21.8%
Total noninterest expense
$ 19,454
$ 17,727
$ 1,727
9.7%
Compensation expense included increases in salaries of $496 thousand as well as employee insurance of $300 thousand. The increase in salaries is due to annual pay increases, which occur every year in April. The increase in employee insurance is due to increased claims experience.
Professional services increased due to an increase in consulting fees related to cost savings initiatives and customer service programs.
The increase in software maintenance expense is due to both increases in software maintenance contracts the implementation of our new digital banking platform.
The quarter-over-quarter increase in other expense is due to increases in loan related expenses, the amortization of low income housing investments, education and training expense and mortgage servicing rights valuation.
The efficiency ratio was 62.2% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 compared to 60.7% for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.
Civista's effective income tax rate for the third quarter 2021 was 15.5% compared to 12.9% in 2020.
For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, noninterest expense totaled $61.3 million, an increase of $7.6 million, or 14.2%, compared to the same period in the prior year.
Noninterest expense
(unaudited - dollars in thousands)
Nine months ended September 30,
2021
2020
$ change
% change
Compensation expense
$ 34,578
$ 32,063
$ 2,515
7.8%
Net occupancy and equipment
4,556
4,557
(1)
0.0%
Contracted data processing
1,362
1,340
22
1.6%
Taxes and assessments
2,436
1,925
511
26.5%
Professional services
2,255
2,289
(34)
-1.5%
Amortization of intangible assets
668
686
(18)
-2.6%
ATM/Interchange expense
1,843
1,316
527
40.0%
Marketing
1,000
1,056
(56)
-5.3%
Software maintenance expense
1,872
1,350
522
38.7%
Other
10,741
7,115
3,626
51.0%
Total noninterest expense
$ 61,311
$ 53,697
$ 7,614
14.2%
Compensation expense included increases in salaries of $832 thousand as well as commissions of $984 thousand. Employee insurance increased by $300 thousand. The increase in salaries is primarily due to annual pay increases which occur in April. The increase in commission expense is primarily the result of increased mortgage loan activity. The increase in employee insurance is due to increased claims experience.
The increase in Taxes and assessments was attributable to small bank assessment credits applied to the 2020 assessments and a $172 thousand increase in state franchise tax related to additional taxes paid on the Company's 2019 franchise tax return.
The increase in ATM/Interchange expense is primarily due to additional volume and to a settlement received in the second quarter of 2020.
The increase in software maintenance expense is due to both increases in software maintenance contracts as well as the implementation of the new digital banking platform.
The increase in other expense is primarily due to the prepayment penalty of $3.7 million related to the early payoff of an FHLB long-term advance.
The efficiency ratio was 62.6% for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 compared to 61.1% for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. Removing the effect of the FHLB prepayment and the gain on the sale of the VISA B shares, the 2021 efficiency ratio would have been 59.9%.
Civista's effective income tax rate for the first nine months of 2021 was 14.6% compared to 12.5% in same period in 2020.
Balance Sheet
Total assets increased $183.4 million, or 6.6%, from December 31, 2020 to September 30, 2021, primarily due to an increase in cash of $113.6 million, or 81.5%. Securities available for sale increased $134.9 million, or 37.0%. The decrease in PPP loans of $134.0 million drove the overall loan portfolio decrease of $52.7 million.
End of period loan balances
(unaudited - dollars in thousands)
September 30,
December 31,
2021
2020
$ Change
% Change
Commercial and Agriculture
$ 193,454
$ 192,581
$ 873
0.5%
Paycheck Protection Program loans
83,287
217,295
(134,008)
-61.7%
Commercial Real Estate:
Owner Occupied
292,725
278,413
14,312
5.1%
Non-owner Occupied
788,898
705,072
83,826
11.9%
Residential Real Estate
424,553
442,588
(18,035)
-4.1%
Real Estate Construction
179,491
175,609
3,882
2.2%
Farm Real Estate
30,147
33,102
(2,955)
-8.9%
Consumer and Other
12,259
12,842
(583)
-4.5%
Total Loans
$ 2,004,814
$ 2,057,502
$ (52,688)
-2.6%
Loan balances have declined during the first nine months of 2021, primarily due to a decline in PPP loans. Removing the effects of PPP loans, the loan portfolio would have increased $81.3 million, or 4.4%. Commercial Real Estate continued to grow due to consistent demand in the Non-owner Occupied category. Real Estate Construction loans increased as the construction season got underway. Construction availability remains near all-time highs. Commercial and Agriculture loans have been negatively impacted by the amount of governmental stimulus money. The decrease in Residential Real Estate continues as a result of portfolio loans refinanced into saleable mortgage products.
Paycheck Protection Program
During 2021, we processed approximately 1,300 loans totaling $131.1 million of PPP loans as part of the second round of the PPP. This is in addition to the $268.3 million that we processed in round one during 2020. Of the total PPP loans we have originated, $316.1 million have been forgiven or have paid off. We recognized $2.5 million of PPP fees in income during the quarter, and $5.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. At September 30, 2021, $3.3 million of unearned PPP fees remain.
COVID-19 Loan Modifications
As of September 30, 2021, the remaining loans modified under the CARES Act total $18.8 million, or 0.9% of total loans at period end, compared to 3.6% at December 31, 2020. Details with respect to the loan modifications that remain on deferred status are as follows:
Loans currently modified under COVID-19 programs
(unaudited - dollars in thousands)
Type of Loan
Number of
Balance
Percent of
Commercial and Agriculture
6
$ 1,571
0.08%
Commercial Real Estate:
Owner Occupied
2
2,591
0.13%
Non-owner Occupied
9
14,174
0.71%
Real Estate Construction
1
451
0.02%
18
$ 18,787
0.94%
Deposits
Total deposits increased $245.4 million, or 11.2%, from December 31, 2020 to September 30, 2021.
End of period deposit balances
(unaudited - dollars in thousands)
September 30,
December 31,
2021
2020
$ Change
% Change
Noninterest-bearing demand
$ 832,492
$ 720,809
$ 111,683
15.5%
Interest-bearing demand
502,865
410,139
92,726
22.6%
Savings and money market
846,573
771,612
74,961
9.7%
Time deposits
252,836
286,838
(34,002)
-11.9%
Total Deposits
$ 2,434,766
$ 2,189,398
$ 245,368
11.2%
The increase in noninterest-bearing demand of $111.7 million was primarily due to a $48.9 million increase in business demand deposit accounts, primarily due to the deposit of PPP loan proceeds. Public fund demand accounts increased $28.5 million. Additionally, balances related to the tax refund processing program increased $31.5 million, which is temporary, and tends to diminish the closer we get to December 31. Interest-bearing demand deposits increased due to a $52.1 million increase in public fund accounts and a $36.4 million increase in non-public fund accounts. The increase in savings and money market was primarily due to a $45.3 million increase in statement savings, a $25.2 million increase in personal money markets and a $23.7 million increase in business money markets. These increases were partially offset by a decrease of $40.1 million increase in brokered money market accounts. Time certificates over $100 thousand decreased $23.1 million and time certificates under $100 thousand decreased by $10.3 million.
FHLB advances totaled $75.0 million at September 30, 2021, down $50.0 million from December 31, 2020. The decrease was due to the prepayment of a $50 million, 2.05% long-term advance.
Stock Repurchase Program
During the first nine months of 2021, Civista repurchased 909,859 shares for $20.5 million at a weighted average price of $22.50 per share. We have approximately $11.0 million remaining of the current $13.5 million repurchase authorization, which was approved in August 2021. In addition, Civista liquidated 5,065 shares held by employees, at $17.71 per share, to satisfy tax obligations stemming from vesting of restricted shares.
Shareholder Equity
Total shareholders' equity decreased $1.7 million from December 31, 2020 to September 30, 2021, primarily due to a $20.6 million repurchase of treasury shares. Retained earnings increased $23.6 million and accumulated other comprehensive income decreased $5.3 million.
"We were active in repurchasing shares and in October, we filed a shelf offering to replace our existing shelf that was set to expire in November," said Dennis G. Shaffer, CEO and President of Civista.
Asset Quality
Civista recorded net recoveries of $710 thousand for the nine months of 2021 compared to net recoveries of $8 thousand for the same period of 2020. The allowance for loan losses to loans was 1.33% at September 30, 2021 and 1.22% at December 31, 2020. Removing the PPP loans, the allowance ratio would have been 5 basis points higher.
Allowance for Loan Losses
(unaudited - dollars in thousands)
Nine months ended September 30,
2021
2020
Beginning of period
$ 25,028
$ 14,767
Charge-offs
(148)
(325)
Recoveries
858
333
Provision
830
7,862
End of period
$ 26,568
$ 22,637
Non-performing assets at September 30, 2021 were $5.3 million, a 27.6% decrease from December 31, 2020. The non-performing assets to assets ratio decreased to 0.18 % from 0.27% at December 31, 2020. The allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans increased to 503.5% from 343.1% at December 31, 2020.
Non-performing Assets
(dollars in thousands)
September 30,
December 31,
2021
2020
Non-accrual loans
$ 3,728
$ 5,399
Restructured loans
1,549
1,897
Total non-performing loans
5,277
7,296
Other Real Estate Owned
26
31
Total non-performing assets
$ 5,303
$ 7,327
Conference Call and Webcast
Civista Bancshares, Inc. will also host a conference call to discuss the Company's financial results for the third quarter of 2021 at 1:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, October 27, 2021. Interested parties can access the live webcast of the conference call through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.civb.com. Participants can also listen to the conference call by dialing 855-238-2712 and ask to be joined into the Civista Bancshares, Inc. third quarter 2021 earnings call. Please log in or dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the start time to ensure a connection.
An archive of the webcast will be available for one year on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website (www.civb.com).
Forward Looking Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements regarding the financial performance, business prospects, growth and operating strategies of Civista. For these statements, Civista claims the protections of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this press release should be considered in conjunction with the other information available about Civista, including the information in the filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events and are not guarantees of future performance. The forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. We have tried, wherever possible, to identify such statements by using words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "project," "intend," "plan," "believe," "will" and similar expressions in connection with any discussion of future operating or financial performance. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include risk factors relating to the banking industry and the other factors detailed from time to time in Civista' reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those described in "Item 1A Risk Factors" of Part I of Civista's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, and any additional risks identified in the Company's subsequent Form 10-Q's. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Civista does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any
forward-looking statement to reflect the events or circumstances after the date on which the forward-looking statement is made, or reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except to the extent required by law.
Civista Bancshares, Inc. is a $3.0 billion financial holding company headquartered in Sandusky, Ohio. The Company's banking subsidiary, Civista Bank, operates 35 locations in Northern, Central and Southwestern Ohio, Southeastern Indiana and Northern Kentucky. Civista Bancshares, Inc. may be accessed at www.civb.com. The Company's common shares are traded on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol "CIVB".
Civista Bancshares, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(Unaudited, dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
Consolidated Condensed Statement of Income
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Interest income
$ 25,784
$ 24,558
$ 77,008
$ 74,144
Interest expense
1,351
2,552
4,906
7,948
Net interest income
24,433
22,006
72,102
66,196
Provision for loan losses
-
2,250
830
7,862
Net interest income after provision
24,433
19,756
71,272
58,334
Noninterest income
6,426
6,786
24,641
20,516
Noninterest expense
19,454
17,727
61,311
53,697
Income before taxes
11,405
8,815
34,602
25,153
Income tax expense
1,763
1,133
5,038
3,134
Net income
9,642
7,682
29,564
22,019
Dividends paid per common share
$ 0.14
$ 0.11
$ 0.38
$ 0.33
Earnings per common share
Basic
Net income
$ 9,642
$ 7,682
$ 29,564
$ 22,019
Less allocation of earnings and
dividends to participating securities
46
26
122
64
Net income available to common
shareholders - basic
$ 9,596
$ 7,656
$ 29,442
$ 21,955
Weighted average common shares outstanding
15,168,233
16,045,544
15,543,488
16,201,898
Less average participating securities
72,071
54,274
64,064
47,246
Weighted average number of shares outstanding
used to calculate basic earnings per share
15,096,162
15,991,270
15,479,424
16,154,652
Earnings per common share (1)
Basic
$ 0.64
$ 0.48
$ 1.90
$ 1.36
Diluted
0.64
0.48
1.90
1.36
Selected financial ratios:
Return on average assets
1.29%
1.08%
1.29%
1.08%
Return on average equity
10.96%
9.01%
11.32%
8.80%
Dividend payout ratio
22.02%
22.98%
19.98%
24.28%
Net interest margin (tax equivalent)
3.62%
3.44%
3.48%
3.70%
(1) The Company is now presenting earnings per share using the two-class method. As such, the presentation for the
Selected Balance Sheet Items
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
September 30,
December 31,
2021
2020
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Cash and due from financial institutions
$ 253,165
$ 139,522
Investment securities
499,226
364,350
Loans held for sale
5,810
7,001
Loans
2,004,814
2,057,502
Less: allowance for loan losses
(26,568)
(25,028)
Net loans
1,978,246
2,032,474
Other securities
17,011
20,537
Premises and equipment, net
22,716
22,580
Goodwill and other intangibles
84,589
84,926
Bank owned life insurance
46,728
45,976
Other assets
44,745
51,496
Total assets
$ 2,952,236
$ 2,768,862
Total deposits
$ 2,434,766
$ 2,189,398
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
75,000
125,000
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
23,331
28,914
Subordinated debentures
29,427
29,427
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
41,262
46,015
Total shareholders' equity
348,450
350,108
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 2,952,236
$ 2,768,862
Shares outstanding at period end
15,029,972
15,898,032
Book value per share
$ 23.18
$ 22.02
Equity to asset ratio
11.80%
12.64%
Selected asset quality ratios:
Allowance for loan losses to total loans
1.33%
1.22%
Non-performing assets to total assets
0.18%
0.26%
Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans
503.50%
343.05%
Non-performing asset analysis
Nonaccrual loans
$ 3,728
$ 5,399
Troubled debt restructurings
1,549
1,897
Other real estate owned
26
31
Total
$ 5,303
$ 7,327
Supplemental Financial Information
(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
End of Period Balances
2021
2021
2021
2020
2020
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$ 253,165
$ 245,306
$ 437,238
$ 139,522
$ 194,773
Investment securities
499,226
458,831
357,798
364,350
366,691
Loans held for sale
5,810
6,618
10,769
7,001
13,256
Loans
2,004,814
2,019,196
2,060,239
2,057,502
2,040,940
Allowance for loan losses
(26,568)
(26,197)
(26,133)
(25,028)
(22,637)
Net Loans
1,978,246
1,992,999
2,034,106
2,032,474
2,018,303
Other securities
17,011
20,537
20,537
20,537
20,537
Premises and equipment, net
22,716
22,817
22,265
22,580
22,958
Goodwill and other intangibles
84,589
84,980
84,682
84,926
84,896
Bank owned life insurance
46,728
46,467
46,219
45,976
45,732
Other assets
44,745
46,088
43,754
51,496
50,847
Total Assets
$ 2,952,236
$ 2,924,643
$ 3,057,368
$ 2,768,862
$ 2,817,993
Liabilities
Total deposits
$ 2,434,766
$ 2,402,992
$ 2,475,907
$ 2,189,398
$ 2,068,769
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
75,000
75,000
125,000
125,000
125,000
Securities sold under agreement to repurchase
23,331
24,916
29,513
28,914
25,813
Other borrowings
-
-
-
-
183,695
Subordinated debentures
29,427
29,427
29,427
29,427
29,427
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
41,262
39,895
47,463
46,015
43,234
Total liabilities
2,603,786
2,572,230
2,707,310
2,418,754
2,475,938
Shareholders' Equity
Common shares
277,627
277,495
277,164
277,039
276,940
Retained earnings
116,680
109,178
101,899
93,048
84,628
Treasury shares
(55,155)
(45,953)
(38,574)
(34,598)
(33,900)
Accumulated other comprehensive income
9,298
11,693
9,569
14,619
14,387
Total shareholders' equity
348,450
352,413
350,058
350,108
342,055
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$ 2,952,236
$ 2,924,643
$ 3,057,368
$ 2,768,862
$ 2,817,993
Quarterly Average Balances
Assets:
Earning assets
$ 2,747,450
$ 2,776,131
$ 3,006,653
$ 2,603,961
$ 2,617,884
Securities
482,642
413,494
382,313
386,179
388,594
Loans
2,010,665
2,054,784
2,069,419
2,072,477
2,040,492
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Total deposits
$ 2,437,580
$ 2,448,183
$ 2,632,782
$ 2,144,865
$ 2,084,791
Interest-bearing deposits
1,588,079
1,580,622
1,532,759
1,458,967
1,401,318
Other interest-bearing liabilities
127,511
157,264
185,605
278,357
362,965
Total shareholders' equity
348,970
349,256
349,625
343,335
339,278
Supplemental Financial Information
(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)
Three Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
Income statement
2021
2021
2021
2020
2020
Total interest and dividend income
$ 25,784
$ 25,498
$ 25,725
$ 25,721
$ 24,558
Total interest expense
1,351
1,657
1,897
2,190
2,552
Net interest income
24,433
23,841
23,828
23,531
22,006
Provision for loan losses
-
-
830
2,250
2,250
Noninterest income
6,426
9,025
9,190
7,666
6,786
Noninterest expense
19,454
22,467
19,390
16,968
17,727
Income before taxes
11,405
10,399
12,798
11,979
8,815
Income tax expense
1,763
1,235
2,040
1,806
1,133
Net income
$ 9,642
$ 9,164
$ 10,758
$ 10,173
$ 7,682
Per share data
Earnings per common share
Basic
Net income
$ 9,642
$ 9,164
$ 10,758
$ 10,173
$ 7,682
Less allocation of earnings and
dividends to participating securities
46
43
32
35
26
Net income available to common
shareholders - basic
$ 9,596
$ 9,121
$ 10,726
$ 10,138
$ 7,656
Weighted average common shares outstanding
15,168,233
15,602,329
15,867,588
15,915,369
16,045,544
Less average participating securities
72,071
72,563
47,286
52,574
54,274
Weighted average number of shares outstanding
used to calculate basic earnings per share
15,096,162
15,529,766
15,820,302
15,862,795
15,991,270
Earnings per common share (1)
Basic
$ 0.64
$ 0.59
$ 0.68
$ 0.64
$ 0.48
Diluted
0.64
0.59
0.68
0.64
0.48
Common shares dividend paid
$ 2,140
$ 1,885
$ 1,907
$ 1,753
$ 1,766
Dividends paid per common share
0.14
0.12
0.12
0.11
0.11
(1) The Company is now presenting earnings per share using the two-class method. As such, the presentation for the prior periods have been
Supplemental Financial Information
(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)
Three Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
Asset quality
2021
2021
2021
2020
2020
Allowance for loan losses, beginning of period
$ 26,197
$ 26,133
$ 25,028
$ 22,637
$ 20,420
Charge-offs
(77)
(25)
(46)
(139)
(185)
Recoveries
448
89
321
280
152
Provision
-
-
830
2,250
2,250
Allowance for loan losses, end of period
$ 26,568
$ 26,197
$ 26,133
$ 25,028
$ 22,637
Ratios
Allowance to total loans
1.33%
1.30%
1.27%
1.22%
1.11%
Allowance to nonperforming assets
501.01%
443.50%
423.09%
341.59%
292.88%
Allowance to nonperforming loans
503.50%
443.50%
423.09%
343.05%
292.88%
Nonperforming assets
Nonperforming loans
$ 5,277
$ 5,907
$ 6,177
$ 7,296
$ 7,729
Other real estate owned
26
-
-
31
-
Total nonperforming assets
$ 5,303
$ 5,907
$ 6,177
$ 7,327
$ 7,729
Capital and liquidity
Tier 1 leverage ratio
10.01%
9.92%
9.23%
10.77%
10.73%
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
14.18%
14.65%
15.20%
14.74%
14.73%
Total risk-based capital ratio
15.43%
15.90%
16.45%
15.99%
15.94%
Tangible common equity ratio (1)
9.28%
9.51%
9.00%
9.98%
9.47%
(1) See reconciliation of non-GAAP measures at the end of this press release.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)
Three Months Ended
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
2021
2021
2021
2020
2020
Tangible Common Equity
Total Shareholder's Equity - GAAP
$ 348,450
$ 352,413
$ 350,058
$ 350,108
$ 342,055
Less: Goodwill and intangible assets
82,013
82,235
82,458
82,681
82,907
Tangible common equity (Non-GAAP)
$ 266,437
$ 270,178
$ 267,600
$ 267,427
$ 259,148
Total Shares Outstanding
15,029,972
15,434,592
15,750,479
15,898,032
15,945,479
Tangible book value per share
$ 17.73
$ 17.50
$ 16.99
$ 16.82
$ 16.25
Tangible Assets
Total Assets - GAAP
$ 2,952,236
$ 2,924,643
$ 3,057,368
$ 2,762,918
$ 2,817,993
Less: Goodwill and intangible assets
82,013
82,235
82,458
82,681
82,907
Tangible assets (Non-GAAP)
$ 2,870,223
$ 2,842,408
$ 2,974,910
$ 2,680,237
$ 2,735,086
Tangible common equity to tangible assets
9.28%
9.51%
9.00%
9.98%
9.47%
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Efficiency Ratio
(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)
For the three months ended :
September 30, 2021
September 30, 2020
GAAP
Non-GAAP
Non-
GAAP
Non-GAAP
Non-
Noninterest expense
19,454
-
19,454
17,727
-
17,727
Net interest income (FTE)
24,847
-
24,847
22,417
-
22,417
Noninterest income
6,426
-
6,426
6,786
-
6,786
Efficiency ratio
62.2%
62.2%
60.7%
60.7%
For the nine months ended:
September 30, 2021
September 30, 2020
GAAP
Non-GAAP
Non-
GAAP
Non-GAAP
adjustment
Non-
Noninterest expense
61,311
(3,717)
(1)
57,594
53,697
-
53,697
Net interest income (FTE)
73,330
-
73,330
67,426
-
67,426
Noninterest income
24,641
(1,785)
(2)
22,856
20,516
-
20,516
Efficiency ratio
62.6%
59.9%
61.1%
61.1%
(1) FHLB prepayment penalty
(2) Gain on sale of VISA B shares
