Civista Bancshares, Inc.

Civista Bancshares, Inc.

 By Civista Bancshares, Inc.

SANDUSKY, Ohio, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) ("Civista") announced its unaudited financial results for the three and nine months ending September 30, 2021. 

Third quarter and year-to-date 2021 highlights:

  • Net income of $9.6 million, or $0.64 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2021, compared to $7.7 million, or $0.48 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2020.   
  • Net income of $29.6 million, or $1.90 per diluted share, compared to $22.0 million, or $1.36 per diluted share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.
  • COVID–19 loan deferrals decreased to 0.9% of total loans at period end, compared to 3.6% at December 31, 2020 and 21.3% at June 30, 2020. 
  • Third quarterly dividend of $0.14 is equivalent to an annualized yield of 2.41% based on the September 30, 2021 market close of $23.23 and a dividend payout ratio of 21.88%.
  • In the third quarter, we began the redeployment of $50.0 million excess liquidity into investment securities, yielding 1.80%.  

"We turned in another solid Civista quarter.  We redeployed excess cash into our investment portfolio to pick up yield.  While mortgage refinancing is slowing down, our mortgage team had another good quarter," said Dennis G. Shaffer, CEO and President of Civista.

Results of Operations:

For the three-month period ended September 30, 2021 and 2020

Net interest income increased $2.4 million, or 11.0%, for the third quarter of 2021 compared to the same period of 2020, due to a $1.2 million increase in interest income of as well as a $1.2 million decrease in interest expense.  Interest income included a $1.3 million increase on accretion of PPP loan fees during the quarter compared to last year.   

The increase in interest income was due to an increase in average earning assets of $129.6 million and to the $2.5 million of PPP fees as well as $550.5 thousand accretion income related to loan portfolios acquired through acquisitions.          

The decrease in interest expense is primarily due to a decrease in average rates of 27 basis points.  Average interest-bearing liabilities also decreased by $48.7 million, or 2.8%.  The decrease in average interest-bearing liabilities was primarily due to the second quarter pay-off of a $50 million long-term FHLB advance at a rate of 2.05%. 

Net interest margin increased 18 basis points to 3.62% for the third quarter of 2021, compared to 3.44% for the same period a year ago. 

PPP loans averaged $105.9 million during the quarter at an average yield of 10.44%, including the related fee accretion, which increased the margin by 28 basis points.

Average Balance Analysis

(Unaudited - Dollars in thousands)



















Three Months Ended September 30,



2021



2020



Average



Yield/



Average



Yield/

Assets:

balance

Interest

rate *



balance

Interest

rate *

Interest-earning assets:















Loans **

$   2,010,665

$ 22,704

4.48%



$   2,040,492

$ 21,638

4.22%

Taxable securities

264,655

1,423

2.18%



183,196

1,325

3.01%

Non-taxable securities

217,987

1,555

3.91%



205,398

1,536

4.14%

Interest-bearing deposits in other banks

254,143

102

0.16%



188,798

59

0.12%

Total interest-earning assets

$   2,747,450

25,784

3.82%



$   2,617,884

24,558

3.83%

Noninterest-earning assets:















Cash and due from financial institutions

33,803







29,647





Premises and equipment, net

22,845







23,214





Accrued interest receivable

7,417







10,109





Intangible assets

84,949







84,906





Bank owned life insurance

46,557







45,574





Other assets

38,189







42,916





Less allowance for loan losses

(26,683)







(21,214)





      Total Assets

$   2,954,527







$   2,833,036





















Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:















Interest-bearing liabilities:















Demand and savings

$   1,331,032

$      302

0.09%



$   1,108,512

$      389

0.14%

Time

257,047

668

1.03%



292,806

1,242

1.69%

FHLB

75,000

194

1.03%



125,000

452

1.44%

Other borrowings

-

-

0.00%



184,238

269

0.58%

Subordinated debentures

29,427

182

2.45%



29,427

194

2.62%

Repurchase agreements

23,084

5

0.09%



24,300

6

0.10%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

$   1,715,590

1,351

0.31%



$   1,764,283

2,552

0.58%

Noninterest-bearing deposits

849,501







683,473





Other liabilities

40,466







46,002





Shareholders' equity

348,970







339,278





Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$   2,954,527







$   2,833,036





















Net interest income and interest rate spread

$ 24,433

3.50%





$ 22,006

3.25%

















Net interest margin





3.62%







3.44%

















* - Average yields are presented on a tax equivalent basis. The tax equivalent effect associated with loans and

investments, included in the yields above, was $414 thousand and $411 thousand for the periods ended September

30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.  



** - Average balance includes nonaccrual loans

For the nine-month period ended September 30, 2021 and 2020

Net interest income increased $5.9 million, or 8.9%, compared to the same period in 2020.

Interest income increased $2.9 million, or 3.9%, for the first nine months of 2021.  Average earning assets increased $382.5 million, which resulted in a $5.6 million increase in interest income.  Average yields decreased 42 basis points which resulted in a $2.7 million decrease in interest income.  During the nine-month period, the Bank had average PPP Loans totaling $187.4 million.  These loans had an average yield of 7.01% including the amortization of PPP fees, which increased the margin by 32 basis points.

Interest expense decreased $3.0 million, or 38.3%, for the first nine months of 2021 compared to the same period of 2020.  Average rates decreased 29 basis points, resulting in a $2.5 million decrease in interest expense.  Average interest-bearing liabilities increased $133.5 million, but a mix shift toward interest-bearing demand deposits led to a decrease in interest expense of $549 thousand

Net interest margin decreased 22 basis points to 3.48% for the first nine months of 2021, compared to 3.70% for the same period a year ago. 

Average Balance Analysis

(Unaudited - Dollars in thousands)



















Nine Months Ended September 30,



2021



2020



Average



Yield/



Average



Yield/

Assets:

balance

Interest

rate *



balance

Interest

rate *

Interest-earning assets:















Loans **

$   2,044,741

$ 68,140

4.46%



$   1,913,514

$ 64,924

4.53%

Taxable securities

214,979

3,928

2.51%



185,577

4,100

3.07%

Non-taxable securities

211,538

4,599

4.02%



201,303

4,589

4.18%

Interest-bearing deposits in other banks

371,204

341

1.20%



159,539

531

0.44%

Total interest-earning assets

$   2,842,462

77,008

3.71%



$   2,459,933

74,144

4.13%

Noninterest-earning assets:















Cash and due from financial institutions

37,763







94,083





Premises and equipment, net

22,578







22,830





Accrued interest receivable

8,146







8,729





Intangible assets

84,817







84,965





Bank owned life insurance

46,310







45,332





Other assets

37,504







37,802





Less allowance for loan losses

(26,288)







(17,759)





      Total Assets

$   3,053,292







$   2,735,915





















Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:















Interest-bearing liabilities:















Demand and savings

$   1,297,217

$      979

0.10%



$   1,010,719

$   1,433

0.19%

Time

270,139

2,387

1.18%



287,740

3,985

1.85%

FHLB

100,458

968

1.29%



135,888

1,480

1.46%

Other borrowings

-

-

0.00%



103,133

275

0.36%

Federal funds purchased

-

-

0.00%



385

1

0.35%

Subordinated debentures

29,427

553

2.51%



29,427

757

3.44%

Repurchase agreements

26,695

19

0.10%



23,141

17

0.10%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

$   1,723,936

4,906

0.38%



$   1,590,433

7,948

0.67%

Noninterest-bearing deposits

940,123







757,696





Other liabilities

39,952







53,633





Shareholders' equity

349,281







334,153





Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$   3,053,292







$   2,735,915





















Net interest income and interest rate spread

$ 72,102

3.33%





$ 66,196

3.46%

















Net interest margin





3.48%







3.70%

















* - Average yields are presented on a tax equivalent basis. The tax equivalent effect associated with loans and

investments, included in the yields above, was $1.2 million and $1.2 million for the periods ended September 30,

2021 and 2020, respectively.  

















** - Average balance includes nonaccrual loans

No provision for loan losses was recorded during the third quarter while we recorded $830 thousand for the first nine months of 2021.  The provision for loan losses was $2.3 million for the third quarter of 2020 and $7.9 million for the first nine months of 2020.  The reserve ratio increased to 1.33% at September 30, 2021 from 1.22% at December 31, 2020.  The reserve ratio without $83.3 million of PPP loans would have been 5 basis points higher.

For the third quarter of 2021, noninterest income totaled $6.4 million, a decrease of $360 thousand, or 5.3%, compared to the prior year's third quarter. 

Noninterest income















(unaudited - dollars in thousands)

Three months ended September 30,



2021



2020



$ change



% change

Service charges

$    1,519



$    1,414



$       105



7.4%

Net gain on sale of securities

4



92



(88)



-95.7%

Net gain on equity securities

50



20



30



150.0%

Net gain on sale of loans

1,612



2,413



(801)



-33.2%

ATM/Interchange fees

1,330



1,183



147



12.4%

Wealth management fees

1,236



1,006



230



22.9%

Bank owned life insurance

261



243



18



7.4%

Swap fees

41



158



(117)



-74.1%

Other

373



257



116



45.1%

Total noninterest income

$    6,426



$    6,786



$      (360)



-5.3%

















Net gain on sale of loans decreased primarily as a result of a decrease in volume of loans sold.  Loans sold totaled $56.9 million and $84.3 million during the three months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.    

Service charges increased as a result of higher overdraft fees and service charges.  During 2020, customer behavior changed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in fewer overdrafts.  Overdraft fees are trending toward pre-pandemic levels.  

ATM/Interchange fees increased as a result of increased volume of transactions and incentives from our network providers. 

Wealth management fees increased due to an increase in average assets under management as well as an increase in the average rate earned on the assets in 2021.   

Swap fees decreased due to the volume.  For the quarter, we did not record any new swaps compared to $15.0 million during the same period last year.  We reduced the loans we entered into swaps on as a part of our asset liability management program.  Given current rates, we have chosen to book the fixed rate loan that we might otherwise have swapped to a variable rate.

Other noninterest income increased primarily due to Mortgage Servicing Rights valuation and to credit card fee income.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, noninterest income totaled $24.6 million, an increase of $4.1 million, or 20.1%, compared to the same period in the prior year. 

Noninterest income















(unaudited - dollars in thousands)

Nine months ended September 30,



2021



2020



$ change



% change

Service charges

$    4,092



$    3,812



$       280



7.3%

Net gain on sale of securities

1,787



92



1,695



1842.4%

Net gain/(loss) on equity securities

191



(126)



317



251.6%

Net gain on sale of loans

6,575



5,501



1,074



19.5%

ATM/Interchange fees

3,950



3,226



724



22.4%

Wealth management fees

3,570



2,916



654



22.4%

Bank owned life insurance

752



733



19



2.6%

Tax refund processing fees

2,375



2,375



-



0.0%

Swap fees

135



1,260



(1,125)



-89.3%

Other

1,214



727



487



67.0%

Total noninterest income

$  24,641



$  20,516



$    4,125



20.1%

















Service charges increased as a result of higher and service charges.   Civista also waived service fees on deposit accounts of $93 thousand during 2020.  Overdraft fees are trending toward pre-pandemic levels.  

Net gain on sale of securities increased as a result of the sale of Visa Class B shares.  

Net gain (loss) on equity securities increased as a result of market value increases.

Net gain on sale of loans increased due to an increase in the premium on sold loans of 61 basis points.  The volume of loans sold decreased by $6.4 million in 2021 compared to 2020. 

ATM/Interchange fees increased as a result of increased volume of transactions and incentives from our network providers. 

Wealth management fees increased due to an increase in average assets under management as well as an increase in the average rate earned on the assets in 2021. 

Swap fees decreased as a result of a decline in the volume of loans.  Year to date we swapped $5.7 million compared to $84.8 million during the same period last year.  We reduced the loans we entered into swaps on as a part of our asset liability management program.  Given current rates, we have chosen to book the fixed rate loan that we might otherwise have swapped to a variable rate.

Other noninterest income increased primarily due to Mortgage Servicing Rights valuation, to credit card fee income and to a gain on the sale of an OREO property.

For the third quarter of 2021, noninterest expense totaled $19.5 million, an increase of $1.7 million, or 9.7%, compared to the prior year's third quarter.

Noninterest expense















(unaudited - dollars in thousands)

Three months ended September 30,



2021



2020



$ change



% change

Compensation expense

$  11,390



$  10,595



$       795



7.5%

Net occupancy and equipment 

1,429



1,504



(75)



-5.0%

Contracted data processing

429



415



14



3.4%

Taxes and assessments

758



715



43



6.0%

Professional services

776



669



107



16.0%

Amortization of intangible assets

223



227



(4)



-1.8%

ATM/Interchange expense

594



538



56



10.4%

Marketing

359



361



(2)



-0.6%

Software maintenance expense

819



506



313



61.9%

Other

2,677



2,197



480



21.8%

Total noninterest expense

$  19,454



$  17,727



$    1,727



9.7%

Compensation expense included increases in salaries of $496 thousand as well as employee insurance of $300 thousand.  The increase in salaries is due to annual pay increases, which occur every year in April.  The increase in employee insurance is due to increased claims experience. 

Professional services increased due to an increase in consulting fees related to cost savings initiatives and customer service programs. 

The increase in software maintenance expense is due to both increases in software maintenance contracts the implementation of our new digital banking platform.

The quarter-over-quarter increase in other expense is due to increases in loan related expenses, the amortization of low income housing investments, education and training expense and mortgage servicing rights valuation. 

The efficiency ratio was 62.2% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 compared to 60.7% for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.  

Civista's effective income tax rate for the third quarter 2021 was 15.5% compared to 12.9% in 2020.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, noninterest expense totaled $61.3 million, an increase of $7.6 million, or 14.2%, compared to the same period in the prior year.  

Noninterest expense















(unaudited - dollars in thousands)

Nine months ended September 30,



2021



2020



$ change



% change

Compensation expense

$  34,578



$  32,063



$    2,515



7.8%

Net occupancy and equipment 

4,556



4,557



(1)



0.0%

Contracted data processing

1,362



1,340



22



1.6%

Taxes and assessments

2,436



1,925



511



26.5%

Professional services

2,255



2,289



(34)



-1.5%

Amortization of intangible assets

668



686



(18)



-2.6%

ATM/Interchange expense

1,843



1,316



527



40.0%

Marketing

1,000



1,056



(56)



-5.3%

Software maintenance expense

1,872



1,350



522



38.7%

Other

10,741



7,115



3,626



51.0%

Total noninterest expense

$  61,311



$  53,697



$    7,614



14.2%

Compensation expense included increases in salaries of $832 thousand as well as commissions of $984 thousand.  Employee insurance increased by $300 thousand.  The increase in salaries is primarily due to annual pay increases which occur in April.  The increase in commission expense is primarily the result of increased mortgage loan activity.  The increase in employee insurance is due to increased claims experience.

The increase in Taxes and assessments was attributable to small bank assessment credits applied to the 2020 assessments and a $172 thousand increase in state franchise tax related to additional taxes paid on the Company's 2019 franchise tax return.

The increase in ATM/Interchange expense is primarily due to additional volume and to a settlement received in the second quarter of 2020. 

The increase in software maintenance expense is due to both increases in software maintenance contracts as well as the implementation of the new digital banking platform.

The increase in other expense is primarily due to the prepayment penalty of $3.7 million related to the early payoff of an FHLB long-term advance.  

The efficiency ratio was 62.6% for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 compared to 61.1% for the nine months ended September 30, 2020.  Removing the effect of the FHLB prepayment and the gain on the sale of the VISA B shares, the 2021 efficiency ratio would have been 59.9%.

Civista's effective income tax rate for the first nine months of 2021 was 14.6% compared to 12.5% in same period in 2020.   

Balance Sheet

Total assets increased $183.4 million, or 6.6%, from December 31, 2020 to September 30, 2021, primarily due to an increase in cash of $113.6 million, or 81.5%.  Securities available for sale increased $134.9 million, or 37.0%.  The decrease in PPP loans of $134.0 million drove the overall loan portfolio decrease of $52.7 million.        

End of period loan balances













(unaudited - dollars in thousands)

















September 30,



December 31,











2021



2020



$ Change



% Change

Commercial and Agriculture

$           193,454



$           192,581



$           873



0.5%

Paycheck Protection Program loans

83,287



217,295



(134,008)



-61.7%

Commercial Real Estate:















Owner Occupied

292,725



278,413



14,312



5.1%

Non-owner Occupied

788,898



705,072



83,826



11.9%

Residential Real Estate

424,553



442,588



(18,035)



-4.1%

Real Estate Construction

179,491



175,609



3,882



2.2%

Farm Real Estate

30,147



33,102



(2,955)



-8.9%

Consumer and Other

12,259



12,842



(583)



-4.5%

Total Loans

$        2,004,814



$        2,057,502



$    (52,688)



-2.6%

















Loan balances have declined during the first nine months of 2021, primarily due to a decline in PPP loans.  Removing the effects of PPP loans, the loan portfolio would have increased $81.3 million, or 4.4%.  Commercial Real Estate continued to grow due to consistent demand in the Non-owner Occupied category.  Real Estate Construction loans increased as the construction season got underway.  Construction availability remains near all-time highs.  Commercial and Agriculture loans have been negatively impacted by the amount of governmental stimulus money.  The decrease in Residential Real Estate continues as a result of portfolio loans refinanced into saleable mortgage products.

Paycheck Protection Program

During 2021, we processed approximately 1,300 loans totaling $131.1 million of PPP loans as part of the second round of the PPP.  This is in addition to the $268.3 million that we processed in round one during 2020.  Of the total PPP loans we have originated, $316.1 million have been forgiven or have paid off.  We recognized $2.5 million of PPP fees in income during the quarter, and $5.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021.  At September 30, 2021, $3.3 million of unearned PPP fees remain.

COVID-19 Loan Modifications

As of September 30, 2021, the remaining loans modified under the CARES Act total $18.8 million, or 0.9% of total loans at period end, compared to 3.6% at December 31, 2020.  Details with respect to the loan modifications that remain on deferred status are as follows:

Loans currently modified under COVID-19 programs





(unaudited - dollars in thousands)









Type of Loan



Number of

Loans



Balance



Percent of

loans

outstanding















Commercial and Agriculture



6



$        1,571



0.08%

Commercial Real Estate:













Owner Occupied



2



2,591



0.13%

Non-owner Occupied



9



14,174



0.71%

Real Estate Construction



1



451



0.02%





18



$      18,787



0.94%















Deposits

Total deposits increased $245.4 million, or 11.2%, from December 31, 2020 to September 30, 2021. 

End of period deposit balances















(unaudited - dollars in thousands)

















September 30,



December 31,











2021



2020



$ Change



% Change

Noninterest-bearing demand

$             832,492



$             720,809



$    111,683



15.5%

Interest-bearing demand

502,865



410,139



92,726



22.6%

Savings and money market

846,573



771,612



74,961



9.7%

Time deposits

252,836



286,838



(34,002)



-11.9%

Total Deposits

$         2,434,766



$         2,189,398



$    245,368



11.2%

















The increase in noninterest-bearing demand of $111.7 million was primarily due to a $48.9 million increase in business demand deposit accounts, primarily due to the deposit of PPP loan proceeds.  Public fund demand accounts increased $28.5 million.  Additionally, balances related to the tax refund processing program increased $31.5 million, which is temporary, and tends to diminish the closer we get to December 31.  Interest-bearing demand deposits increased due to a $52.1 million increase in public fund accounts and a $36.4 million increase in non-public fund accounts.  The increase in savings and money market was primarily due to a $45.3 million increase in statement savings, a $25.2 million increase in personal money markets and a $23.7 million increase in business money markets.  These increases were partially offset by a decrease of $40.1 million increase in brokered money market accounts.  Time certificates over $100 thousand decreased $23.1 million and time certificates under $100 thousand decreased by $10.3 million

FHLB advances totaled $75.0 million at September 30, 2021, down $50.0 million from December 31, 2020.  The decrease was due to the prepayment of a $50 million, 2.05% long-term advance.

Stock Repurchase Program

During the first nine months of 2021, Civista repurchased 909,859 shares for $20.5 million at a weighted average price of $22.50 per share.  We have approximately $11.0 million remaining of the current $13.5 million repurchase authorization, which was approved in August 2021.  In addition, Civista liquidated 5,065 shares held by employees, at $17.71 per share, to satisfy tax obligations stemming from vesting of restricted shares.

Shareholder Equity

Total shareholders' equity decreased $1.7 million from December 31, 2020 to September 30, 2021, primarily due to a $20.6 million repurchase of treasury shares.  Retained earnings increased $23.6 million and accumulated other comprehensive income decreased $5.3 million.         

"We were active in repurchasing shares and in October, we filed a shelf offering to replace our existing shelf that was set to expire in November," said Dennis G. Shaffer, CEO and President of Civista.

Asset Quality

Civista recorded net recoveries of $710 thousand for the nine months of 2021 compared to net recoveries of $8 thousand for the same period of 2020.  The allowance for loan losses to loans was 1.33% at September 30, 2021 and 1.22% at December 31, 2020.  Removing the PPP loans, the allowance ratio would have been 5 basis points higher.     

Allowance for Loan Losses







(unaudited - dollars in thousands)









Nine months ended September 30,



2021



2020

Beginning of period

$          25,028



$          14,767

Charge-offs

(148)



(325)

Recoveries

858



333

Provision

830



7,862

End of period

$          26,568



$          22,637

Non-performing assets at September 30, 2021 were $5.3 million, a 27.6% decrease from December 31, 2020.  The non-performing assets to assets ratio decreased to 0.18 % from 0.27% at December 31, 2020.  The allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans increased to 503.5% from 343.1% at December 31, 2020.  

Non-performing Assets







(dollars in thousands)

September 30,



December 31,



2021



2020

Non-accrual loans

$          3,728



$          5,399

Restructured loans

1,549



1,897

Total non-performing loans

5,277



7,296

Other Real Estate Owned

26



31

Total non-performing assets

$          5,303



$          7,327

Conference Call and Webcast

Civista Bancshares, Inc. will also host a conference call to discuss the Company's financial results for the third quarter of 2021 at 1:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, October 27, 2021.  Interested parties can access the live webcast of the conference call through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.civb.com.  Participants can also listen to the conference call by dialing 855-238-2712 and ask to be joined into the Civista Bancshares, Inc. third quarter 2021 earnings call.  Please log in or dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the start time to ensure a connection.

An archive of the webcast will be available for one year on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website (www.civb.com).

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements regarding the financial performance, business prospects, growth and operating strategies of Civista.  For these statements, Civista claims the protections of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.   Statements in this press release should be considered in conjunction with the other information available about Civista, including the information in the filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission.  Forward-looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events and are not guarantees of future performance.  The forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties.  We have tried, wherever possible, to identify such statements by using words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "project," "intend," "plan," "believe," "will" and similar expressions in connection with any discussion of future operating or financial performance. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements.  Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include risk factors relating to the banking industry and the other factors detailed from time to time in Civista' reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those described in "Item 1A Risk Factors" of Part I of Civista's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, and any additional risks identified in the Company's subsequent Form 10-Q's.  Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof.  Civista does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any

forward-looking statement to reflect the events or circumstances after the date on which the forward-looking statement is made, or reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except to the extent required by law.

Civista Bancshares, Inc. is a $3.0 billion financial holding company headquartered in Sandusky, Ohio.  The Company's banking subsidiary, Civista Bank, operates 35 locations in Northern, Central and Southwestern Ohio, Southeastern Indiana and Northern Kentucky.  Civista Bancshares, Inc. may be accessed at www.civb.com.  The Company's common shares are traded on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol "CIVB". 

 

Civista Bancshares, Inc.

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited, dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

Consolidated Condensed Statement of Income



















Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended



September 30,



September 30,



2021



2020



2021



2020

















Interest income

$         25,784



$         24,558



$         77,008



$         74,144

Interest expense

1,351



2,552



4,906



7,948

Net interest income

24,433



22,006



72,102



66,196

Provision for loan losses

-



2,250



830



7,862

Net interest income after provision

24,433



19,756



71,272



58,334

Noninterest income

6,426



6,786



24,641



20,516

Noninterest expense

19,454



17,727



61,311



53,697

Income before taxes

11,405



8,815



34,602



25,153

Income tax expense

1,763



1,133



5,038



3,134

Net income

9,642



7,682



29,564



22,019

















Dividends paid per common share

$             0.14



$             0.11



$             0.38



$             0.33

















Earnings per common share















Basic















Net income

$           9,642



$           7,682



$         29,564



$         22,019

Less allocation of earnings and 















dividends to participating securities

46



26



122



64

Net income available to common 















shareholders - basic

$           9,596



$           7,656



$         29,442



$         21,955

Weighted average common shares outstanding

15,168,233



16,045,544



15,543,488



16,201,898

Less average participating securities

72,071



54,274



64,064



47,246

Weighted average number of shares outstanding 













used to calculate basic earnings per share

15,096,162



15,991,270



15,479,424



16,154,652

















Earnings per common share (1)















Basic

$             0.64



$             0.48



$             1.90



$             1.36

Diluted

0.64



0.48



1.90



1.36

















Selected financial ratios:















Return on average assets

1.29%



1.08%



1.29%



1.08%

Return on average equity

10.96%



9.01%



11.32%



8.80%

Dividend payout ratio

22.02%



22.98%



19.98%



24.28%

Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

3.62%



3.44%



3.48%



3.70%

















(1)  The Company is now presenting earnings per share using the two-class method.  As such, the presentation for the

prior periods have been revised.  Earnings per share for the prior periods did not change as a result od using the two-

class method.

















 

 Selected Balance Sheet Items 

(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)











 September 30, 



 December 31, 



2021



2020



(unaudited)



(unaudited)









 Cash and due from financial institutions 

$               253,165



$               139,522

 Investment securities 

499,226



364,350

 Loans held for sale 

5,810



7,001

 Loans 

2,004,814



2,057,502

 Less: allowance for loan losses 

(26,568)



(25,028)

 Net loans 

1,978,246



2,032,474

 Other securities 

17,011



20,537

 Premises and equipment, net 

22,716



22,580

 Goodwill and other intangibles 

84,589



84,926

 Bank owned life insurance 

46,728



45,976

 Other assets 

44,745



51,496

 Total assets 

$            2,952,236



$            2,768,862









 Total deposits 

$            2,434,766



$            2,189,398

 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 

75,000



125,000

 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 

23,331



28,914

 Subordinated debentures 

29,427



29,427

 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 

41,262



46,015

 Total shareholders' equity 

348,450



350,108

 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 

$            2,952,236



$            2,768,862









 Shares outstanding at period end 

15,029,972



15,898,032









 Book value per share 

$                    23.18



$                    22.02

 Equity to asset ratio 

11.80%



12.64%









Selected asset quality ratios:







Allowance for loan losses to total loans

1.33%



1.22%

Non-performing assets to total assets

0.18%



0.26%

Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans

503.50%



343.05%









Non-performing asset analysis







Nonaccrual loans

$                    3,728



$                    5,399

Troubled debt restructurings

1,549



1,897

Other real estate owned

26



31

Total

$                    5,303



$                    7,327









 

Supplemental Financial Information

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)























September 30,



June 30,



March 31,



December 31,



September 30,

End of Period Balances

2021



2021



2021



2020



2020





















Assets



















Cash and due from banks

$     253,165



$     245,306



$     437,238



$     139,522



$      194,773

Investment securities

499,226



458,831



357,798



364,350



366,691

Loans held for sale

5,810



6,618



10,769



7,001



13,256

Loans

2,004,814



2,019,196



2,060,239



2,057,502



2,040,940

Allowance for loan losses

(26,568)



(26,197)



(26,133)



(25,028)



(22,637)

Net Loans

1,978,246



1,992,999



2,034,106



2,032,474



2,018,303

Other securities

17,011



20,537



20,537



20,537



20,537

Premises and equipment, net

22,716



22,817



22,265



22,580



22,958

Goodwill and other intangibles

84,589



84,980



84,682



84,926



84,896

Bank owned life insurance

46,728



46,467



46,219



45,976



45,732

Other assets

44,745



46,088



43,754



51,496



50,847

Total Assets

$  2,952,236



$  2,924,643



$  3,057,368



$  2,768,862



$  2,817,993





















Liabilities



















Total deposits

$  2,434,766



$  2,402,992



$  2,475,907



$  2,189,398



$  2,068,769

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

75,000



75,000



125,000



125,000



125,000

Securities sold under agreement to repurchase

23,331



24,916



29,513



28,914



25,813

Other borrowings

-



-



-



-



183,695

Subordinated debentures

29,427



29,427



29,427



29,427



29,427

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

41,262



39,895



47,463



46,015



43,234

Total liabilities

2,603,786



2,572,230



2,707,310



2,418,754



2,475,938





















Shareholders' Equity



















Common shares

277,627



277,495



277,164



277,039



276,940

Retained earnings

116,680



109,178



101,899



93,048



84,628

Treasury shares

(55,155)



(45,953)



(38,574)



(34,598)



(33,900)

Accumulated other comprehensive income

9,298



11,693



9,569



14,619



14,387

Total shareholders' equity

348,450



352,413



350,058



350,108



342,055





















Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$  2,952,236



$  2,924,643



$  3,057,368



$  2,768,862



$  2,817,993





















Quarterly Average Balances



















Assets:



















Earning assets

$  2,747,450



$  2,776,131



$  3,006,653



$  2,603,961



$  2,617,884

Securities

482,642



413,494



382,313



386,179



388,594

Loans

2,010,665



2,054,784



2,069,419



2,072,477



2,040,492

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity



















Total deposits

$  2,437,580



$  2,448,183



$  2,632,782



$  2,144,865



$  2,084,791

Interest-bearing deposits

1,588,079



1,580,622



1,532,759



1,458,967



1,401,318

Other interest-bearing liabilities

127,511



157,264



185,605



278,357



362,965

Total shareholders' equity

348,970



349,256



349,625



343,335



339,278





















 

Supplemental Financial Information

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)























Three Months Ended



September 30,



June 30,



March 31,



December 31,



September 30,

Income statement

2021



2021



2021



2020



2020





















Total interest and dividend income

$           25,784



$           25,498



$           25,725



$           25,721



$           24,558

Total interest expense

1,351



1,657



1,897



2,190



2,552

Net interest income

24,433



23,841



23,828



23,531



22,006

Provision for loan losses

-



-



830



2,250



2,250

Noninterest income

6,426



9,025



9,190



7,666



6,786

Noninterest expense

19,454



22,467



19,390



16,968



17,727

Income before taxes

11,405



10,399



12,798



11,979



8,815

Income tax expense

1,763



1,235



2,040



1,806



1,133

Net income

$             9,642



$             9,164



$           10,758



$           10,173



$             7,682





















Per share data







































Earnings per common share



















Basic



















Net income

$             9,642



$             9,164



$           10,758



$           10,173



$             7,682

Less allocation of earnings and 



















dividends to participating securities

46



43



32



35



26

Net income available to common 



















shareholders - basic

$             9,596



$             9,121



$           10,726



$           10,138



$             7,656





















Weighted average common shares outstanding

15,168,233



15,602,329



15,867,588



15,915,369



16,045,544

Less average participating securities

72,071



72,563



47,286



52,574



54,274

Weighted average number of shares outstanding 



















used to calculate basic earnings per share

15,096,162



15,529,766



15,820,302



15,862,795



15,991,270





















Earnings per common share (1)



















Basic

$               0.64



$               0.59



$               0.68



$               0.64



$               0.48

Diluted

0.64



0.59



0.68



0.64



0.48





















Common shares dividend paid

$             2,140



$             1,885



$             1,907



$             1,753



$             1,766





















Dividends paid per common share

0.14



0.12



0.12



0.11



0.11





















(1)  The Company is now presenting earnings per share using the two-class method.  As such, the presentation for the prior periods have been

revised.  Earnings per share for the prior periods did not change as a result od using the two-class method.





















 

Supplemental Financial Information

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)























Three Months Ended



September 30,



June 30,



March 31,



December 31,



September 30,

Asset quality

2021



2021



2021



2020



2020





















Allowance for loan losses, beginning of period

$         26,197



$         26,133



$         25,028



$         22,637



$         20,420

Charge-offs

(77)



(25)



(46)



(139)



(185)

Recoveries

448



89



321



280



152

Provision

-



-



830



2,250



2,250

Allowance for loan losses, end of period

$         26,568



$         26,197



$         26,133



$         25,028



$         22,637





















Ratios



















Allowance to total loans

1.33%



1.30%



1.27%



1.22%



1.11%

Allowance to nonperforming assets

501.01%



443.50%



423.09%



341.59%



292.88%

Allowance to nonperforming loans

503.50%



443.50%



423.09%



343.05%



292.88%





















Nonperforming assets



















Nonperforming loans

$            5,277



$            5,907



$            6,177



$            7,296



$            7,729

Other real estate owned

26



-



-



31



-

Total nonperforming assets

$            5,303



$            5,907



$            6,177



$            7,327



$            7,729





















Capital and liquidity



















Tier 1 leverage ratio

10.01%



9.92%



9.23%



10.77%



10.73%

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio

14.18%



14.65%



15.20%



14.74%



14.73%

Total risk-based capital ratio

15.43%



15.90%



16.45%



15.99%



15.94%

Tangible common equity ratio (1)

9.28%



9.51%



9.00%



9.98%



9.47%





















(1) See reconciliation of non-GAAP measures at the end of this press release.

































Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)























Three Months Ended



September 30,



June 30,



March 31,



December 31,



September 30,



2021



2021



2021



2020



2020





















Tangible Common Equity



















Total Shareholder's Equity - GAAP

$       348,450



$       352,413



$       350,058



$       350,108



$       342,055

Less: Goodwill and intangible assets

82,013



82,235



82,458



82,681



82,907

Tangible common equity (Non-GAAP)

$       266,437



$       270,178



$       267,600



$       267,427



$       259,148





















Total Shares Outstanding

15,029,972



15,434,592



15,750,479



15,898,032



15,945,479





















Tangible book value per share

$            17.73



$            17.50



$            16.99



$            16.82



$            16.25





















Tangible Assets



















Total Assets - GAAP

$    2,952,236



$    2,924,643



$    3,057,368



$    2,762,918



$    2,817,993

Less: Goodwill and intangible assets

82,013



82,235



82,458



82,681



82,907

Tangible assets (Non-GAAP)

$    2,870,223



$    2,842,408



$    2,974,910



$    2,680,237



$    2,735,086





















Tangible common equity to tangible assets

9.28%



9.51%



9.00%



9.98%



9.47%





















 

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Efficiency Ratio





(Unaudited - dollars in thousands except share data)































For the three months ended :

September 30, 2021



September 30, 2020





























GAAP



Non-GAAP

adjustment





Non-

GAAP



GAAP



Non-GAAP

adjustment



Non-

GAAP

Noninterest expense

19,454



-





19,454



17,727



-



17,727



























Net interest income (FTE)

24,847



-





24,847



22,417



-



22,417

Noninterest income

6,426



-





6,426



6,786



-



6,786



























Efficiency ratio

62.2%









62.2%



60.7%







60.7%





















































For the nine months ended:

September 30, 2021



September 30, 2020





























GAAP



Non-GAAP

adjustment





Non-

GAAP



GAAP



Non-GAAP

adjustment



Non-

GAAP

Noninterest expense

61,311



(3,717)

   (1)



57,594



53,697



-



53,697



























Net interest income (FTE)

73,330



-





73,330



67,426



-



67,426

Noninterest income

24,641



(1,785)

   (2)



22,856



20,516



-



20,516



























Efficiency ratio

62.6%









59.9%



61.1%







61.1%



























(1)  FHLB prepayment penalty

























(2)  Gain on sale of VISA B shares



















































 

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/civista-bancshares-inc-announces-third-quarter-2021-financial-results-301409135.html

SOURCE Civista Bancshares, Inc.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.