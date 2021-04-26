LOS ANGELES, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Claire's Place Foundation, a non-profit organization providing support to children and families affected by cystic fibrosis (CF), welcomes Oscar-winning filmmakers Nicholas Reed and Ryan Azevedo to the organization's board of directors.
Reed and Azevedo co-directed the award-winning documentary Claire, which tells the story of Claire's Place Foundation Founder Claire Wineland. They also both worked on the Academy Award-winning documentary The Lady in Number 6, Reed as the producer.
"Ryan and Nick have already contributed so much value to Claire's Place Foundation, from their documentary, creativity, expertise and most of all their time. We are absolutely thrilled to have them both join our board of directors," said Claire's Place Foundation Executive Director Melissa Yeager. "My daughter Claire turned down many filmmakers before accepting the opportunity with Ryan and Nick. The moment they started filming, there was a clear and powerful connection. Since her passing and the film's release, Ryan and Nick have stayed extremely involved in our work. Their hearts are huge, they have had an incredible impact on raising awareness for Claire's Place and CF. We are so grateful to them for their dedication and I look forward to working together to continue to carry on Claire's work and legacy."
An Oscar-winning filmmaker, British Royal Navy Pilot, leading Hollywood talent agent at International Creative Management and more, Nicholas Reed has spent much of his career championing talented artists and their film, television and documentary projects. He has been involved in countless top feature films including, Erin Brockovich, My Big Fat Greek Wedding, Training Day, Bridget Jones Diary and the Austin Powers film series. In 2013, Reed founded SHAREABILITY, the world's first "storytech" company and one of the most successful creators of engaging and shareable content.
"If the Dalai Lama asked you to spend time with him because he would like to help you understand the meaning of life a little better, would you take the invite? And when he passes away, you are asked to help spread his knowledge to the world, what would you do? My Dalai Lama was called Claire Wineland and I said, yes please," said Reed. "I am thrilled and honored to spread Claire's teachings - she made my life better and happier."
Ryan Azevedo is an award winning filmmaker that has produced and directed live concert and behind the scenes videos for multi-platinum and Grammy award-winning artists and multiple New York Times best selling authors, he also has produced and directed feature documentaries and independent thrillers. He is also the founder of of MediaBlitzz, which has created the marketing strategies behind Oscar-winning films, best-selling books and multi-platinum recording artists. Azevedo and his companies have been featured in The Wall Street Journal, Entrepreneur, The Los Angeles Business Journal, as well as radio and TV shows.
"I met so many people that had received help from Claire's Place Foundation while filming Claire's documentary," said Azevedo. "It made me realize what a crucial role Claire's Place plays in helping people who are facing the toughest challenges anyone could ever imagine. I'm still in awe that Claire had the vision for this at such a young age, and I'm honored to join such a dedicated team of people committed to fulfilling and expanding her mission."
To assist Claire Place Foundation's mission, please visit the website to make a tax-deductible donation.
About Claire's Place Foundation, Inc.
Claire's Place Foundation, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization providing support to children and families affected by cystic fibrosis (CF). Claire's Place Foundation is named in honor of Claire Wineland who lived with CF her entire life and passed away at the age of 21. Claire was an activist, author, TEDx Speaker, social media star and received numerous awards. Claire's foundation was a way for her to assure that others living with CF enjoyed the same hope, strength and joy that she enjoyed. Recipient of Los Angeles Business Journal's "Small Nonprofit of the Year," the foundation provides grants to families affected by CF, offering both emotional and financial support. Today, Claire's Place Foundation continues to carry on Claire's legacy. For more information and make a donation, please visit http://www.clairesplacefoundation.org.
