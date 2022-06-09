Clarion Safety Systems, a leading manufacturer of safety labels, signs, tags, and complementary product safety and risk reduction services, acquires the machine safety consulting and compliance practice, Machine Safety Specialists.
MILFORD, Pa., June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Clarion Safety Systems, a leading manufacturer of safety labels, signs, and tags, has acquired Machine Safety Specialists, a leading machine safety and compliance consulting practice.
"Together with the Machine Safety Specialists team, we're very pleased to share this exciting news with our collective customers and partners in safety," says Ron Crawford, CEO of Clarion Safety Systems. "By bringing the expertise of Machine Safety Specialists' highly trained safety engineers into the Clarion Safety family, we know we can bring greater value to our customers in the shared goals of increasing safety and reducing risk."
Clarion Safety has a longstanding, 30 year history of collaborating with customers to implement best practices in relation to a broad range of product safety standards to maximize safety and reduce risk. In recent years, it has expanded its product and service portfolio beyond labels, signs, and markings, offering a digital safety management solution, ClarionAccess®, a platform that helps manage product safety, customer resources, and training information, as well as comprehensive machinery safety and risk consulting services through its consulting practice, Clarion Safety Assessment. These latter efforts were driven by the company's same commitment to excellence, punctuated by a track record of working with over 15,000 companies without a single Clarion Safety customer ever facing warnings-based allegations.
"This move to make Machine Safety Specialists a subsidiary of Clarion Safety takes our risk assessment and compliance consulting services to a new level. Clarion Safety now offers machine risk assessment and compliance consulting services for complex machinery and high-risk applications. We're proud to offer this world-class service for our OEM and environmental, health, and safety customer base," Crawford says. "The caliber of the Machine Safety Specialists team is top-notch and we couldn't have found a more like-minded partner for Clarion Safety in terms of commitment to standards adherence, best practices, and quality service. Our team looks forward to the next steps in our partnership, and sharing more with our customers on the extended services that we can now offer."
Specializing in complex and high-risk machinery, Machine Safety Specialists' certified safety engineers help its clients understand and comply with safety regulations, including OSHA, ANSI, NFPA, RIA, and EN/ISO requirements. The company's certified safety engineers are experts in robotics and automated machinery, fluid power safety systems, and functional safety (control reliable) systems. Machine Safety Specialists provides on-site and remote services and specializes in machine safeguarding, risk assessment, safety training, SISTEMA, functional safety analysis, and risk assessment software.
"In this complex world of machinery, technology, and safety compliance, Machine Safety Specialists provides clear answers. As part of the Clarion Safety team, we are now able to offer our clients solutions that make an immediate improvement to safety. As part of a program to eliminate and control machine risks, improving visual hazard awareness provides our clients with the immediate positive impact they've been looking for," says Ken Hackworth, VP of Safety Assessment at Clarion Safety and Machine Safety Specialists. "We provide unbiased recommendations and enable our clients to make safety improvements within days of contacting us."
To learn more about Clarion Safety and its history in the field of visual safety communication, visit the company's website.
To learn more about Machine Safety Specialists and its machine safety and compliance consulting practice, visit the company's website.
ABOUT CLARION SAFETY SYSTEMS
Clarion Safety Systems is the leading designer and manufacturer of visual safety solutions that help customers in more than 180 industries worldwide to make their products and premises safer. Clarion Safety offers a full range of standard and custom products including machinery safety labels, environmental and facility safety signs, pipe and valve identification markings, lockout/tagout products, and safety-grade photoluminescent egress path-marking escape systems. The company also provides complementary services for comprehensive machine safety, compliance, and risk reduction. Founded in 1990, Clarion Safety continues to play a leading role in the development and writing of international and national standards for safety signs, labels, and markings. It is headquartered at 190 Old Milford Road in Milford, PA, 18337, and online at http://www.clarionsafety.com.
ABOUT MACHINE SAFETY SPECIALISTS
Since 1977, Machine Safety Specialists has helped businesses improve industrial workplace safety and become compliant with OSHA, ANSI, NFPA, and ISO/EN machine safety standards. The company specializes in the areas of machine guarding, risk assessment programs, safety interlock and safety control systems, plant risk management, and safety training – empowering its clients with the knowledge needed to become compliant and improve safety. Machine Safety Specialists' certified engineers are experienced in machine safety and regulatory compliance and are experts in robotics and automated machinery, fluid power safety systems, and functional safety (control reliable) systems. For more information, visit http://www.machinesafetyspecialists.com.
Media Contact
Erin Earley, Clarion Safety Systems, 570-296-5686, eearley@clarionsafety.com
SOURCE Clarion Safety Systems