FREDERICK, Md. , May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Clark Computer Services, Inc. (CLARK), a full-service IT solutions provider with locations in Frederick, MD, and Hagerstown, MD, is pleased to announce the recent acquisitions of Frederick, MD-based A-1 Telecommunications, LLC. A-1 Telecommunications, LLC specializes in communications cabling and has served companies in the Metro DC and Baltimore region for over 20 years. CLARK is adding cabling services to its current list of business offerings, increasing its ability to provide white-glove service throughout the DMV area, northern MD, and southern PA.
Owner and founder, Darren Clark, is excited to expand CLARK's capabilities for providing a full spectrum of IT services and support. Mr. Clark said, "A-1 Telecommunications always went above and beyond to meet their customer's needs; coupling with them will align perfectly with our 5-star approach to making customer service our highest priority."
About Clark Computer Services, Inc.: Since 2003, CLARK has provided end-to-end computer and network management solutions to business and residential clients, ensuring that all clients receive responsive, professional, and friendly service on every job, every time. Addressing clients' individual concerns, each solution is custom-designed around their individual IT infrastructure, needs, and budget. This can include network management, workstation maintenance, cybersecurity and compliance, structured cabling services, website services, vendor coordination, and more.
Clark Computer Services is people-focused, unlike other IT companies whose primary concern is general hardware and software needs. That means that the IT solution offerings will be innovative and reflect each individual client's concerns. CLARK is Simply the Best Choice in IT Support!
