Second quarter revenue of $41.6 million, net loss of $(0.17) million and Adjusted EBITDA of $22.5 million; Company continues to execute its strategic plan and make significant headway in mining operations

LAS VEGAS, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CleanSpark, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLSK) (the "Company"), a sustainable bitcoin mining and energy technology company, today reported financial results for the three and six months ended March 31, 2022.

"The theme for this quarter has been operational and financial execution," said Zach Bradford, Chief Executive Officer. "While the whole industry faced macro headwinds, primarily driven by a lower average bitcoin price, we continued to execute on our infrastructure-first strategy. We have line-of-sight on 600MW of power, driven in large part by the recent agreement we signed with Lancium at the end of the quarter. We continue to make strides in our commitment to ESG principles, most notably by working on attracting and retaining a diverse and highly qualified workforce. As for our capital strategy, our growth capex was funded 100% from the conversion of bitcoin. We have not utilized the shelf offering since November and we continue to right size our capital structure through means of non-dilutive capital."

Q2 Financial Highlights

Financial Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022

  • Revenues for the quarter grew to $41.6 million, an increase of $33.5 million, or 4x, from $8.1 million for the same prior year period.
  • The Company recognized a net loss for the three months ended March 31, 2022, of $(0.17) million or $(0.00) basic loss per share compared to net income of $7.4 million or $0.28 basic earnings per share for the same prior year period.
  • Adjusted EBITDA1 improved significantly to $22.5 million, compared to Adjusted EBITDA1 of $1.9 million from the same prior year period.
  • The Company also saw sequential revenues grow slightly in the second quarter compared to the previous quarter. Revenues increased $0.4 million, or 1%, from the first quarter. Net loss for the second quarter was $(0.17) million, reversing net income of $14.5 million in the first quarter. Adjusted EBITDA1 was $22.5 million, decreasing 7.2% from $24.2 million in the first quarter.

Balance Sheet Highlights as of March 31, 2022

   Assets

  • Cash: $1.9 million
  • Digital Currency: $17.0 million
  • Total Current assets: $42.0 million
  • Total Mining assets (including prepaid deposits & deployed miners): $326.0 million
  • Total Assets: $424.8 million

   Liabilities and Stockholders' equity

  • Current Liabilities: $22.6 million
  • Total Liabilities: $23.9 million
  • Total Stockholders' Equity: $400.9 million

The Company had working capital of $19.4 million and no long-term debt as of March 31, 2022.

About CleanSpark 

CleanSpark, Inc., a Nevada corporation, is a sustainable bitcoin mining and energy technology company that is solving modern energy challenges. For more information about the Company, please visit the Company's website at https://www.cleanspark.com/investor-relations.

CLEANSPARK, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS







March 31,

2022

(Unaudited)





September 30,

2021



ASSETS













Current assets













  Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash



$

1,912,947





$

18,040,327



  Accounts receivable, net





6,836,253







2,619,957



  Inventory





1,259,423







2,672,744



  Prepaid expense and other current assets





10,316,242







5,129,047



  Digital currency





17,045,640







23,603,210



  Derivative investment asset





3,794,359







4,905,656



  Investment in equity security





250,000







260,772



  Investment in debt security, AFS, at fair value





541,200







494,608



     Total current assets



$

41,956,064





$

57,726,321

















Property and equipment, net



$

276,330,089





$

137,674,739



Operating lease right of use asset





1,353,557







1,488,240



Intangible assets, net





10,262,761







12,699,177



Deposits on mining equipment





69,902,321







87,959,910



Other long-term assets





5,943,314







875,536



Goodwill





19,049,198







19,049,198



Total assets



$

424,797,304





$

317,473,121

















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY













Current liabilities













  Accounts payable and accrued liabilities



$

21,385,732





$

7,975,263



  Contract liabilities





188,929







296,964



  Operating lease liability





321,600







256,195



  Finance lease liability





345,817







413,798



  Acquisition liability





-







300,000



  Contingent consideration





-







820,802



  Dividends payable





335,439







-



     Total current liabilities





22,577,517







10,063,022



Long-term liabilities













  Operating lease liability, net of current portion





1,043,931







1,235,325



  Finance lease liability, net of current portion





257,952







458,308



Total liabilities



$

23,879,400





$

11,756,655

















Stockholders' equity













  Common stock; $0.001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 41,290,587 and

   37,395,945 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2022, and

   September 30, 2021, respectively





41,291







37,394



  Preferred stock; $0.001 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized; Series A

   shares; 2,000,000 authorized; 1,750,000 and 1,750,000 issued and outstanding

   as of March 31, 2022, and September 30, 2021, respectively





1,750







1,750



  Additional paid-in capital





525,246,200







444,074,832



  Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)





41,200







(5,392)



  Accumulated deficit





(124,412,537)







(138,392,118)



     Total stockholders' equity





400,917,904







305,716,466

















Total liabilities and stockholders' equity



$

424,797,304





$

317,473,121



 

CLEANSPARK, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

(UNAUDITED)







For the three months ended





For the six months ended







March 31,

2022





March 31,

2021





March 31,

2022





March 31,

2021



Revenues, net

























  Digital currency mining revenue, net



$

36,965,739





$

6,715,792





$

73,940,317





$

7,449,202



  Energy hardware, software and services revenue





4,585,971







1,313,530







8,556,181







2,827,233



  Other services revenue





86,282







90,366







383,463







100,824



     Total revenues, net





41,637,992







8,119,688







82,879,961







10,377,258





























Costs and expenses

























  Cost of revenues (exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown below)





12,127,120







1,537,683







20,925,046







2,879,197



  Professional fees





900,976







2,456,554







4,218,795







4,169,277



  Payroll expenses





10,542,025







3,262,097







19,425,072







6,576,298



  General and administrative expenses





3,182,946







1,243,154







5,071,046







2,193,293



  (Gain) on disposal of assets





(920,861)













(642,691)









  Other impairment expense (related to Digital Currency)





811,345













7,033,691









  Depreciation and amortization





11,661,633







2,117,172







19,359,201







3,226,263



     Total costs and expenses





38,305,184







10,616,660







75,390,160







19,044,328





























Income (loss) from operations





3,332,808







(2,496,972)







7,489,801







(8,667,070)





























Other income (expense)

























  Other income





308,038







541,576







308,038







541,576



  Change in fair value of contingent consideration





290,249













345,791









  Realized gain (loss) on sale of digital currency





(2,733,882)







585,709







7,260,909







635,627



  Realized gain on sale of equity security

















665









  Unrealized gain (loss) on equity security











343,000







(1,847)







269,500



  Unrealized gain (loss) on derivative security





(1,410,146)







8,400,629







(1,111,297)







7,380,135



  Interest income





51,782







54,479







85,253







102,463



  Interest expense





(9,584)







(28,381)







(62,293)







(29,721)



     Total other income (expense)





(3,503,543)







9,897,012







6,825,219







8,899,580





























Income (loss) before income tax (expense) or benefit





(170,735)







7,400,040







14,315,020







232,510



  Income tax (expense) or benefit

























     Net income (loss)



$

(170,735)





$

7,400,040





$

14,315,020





$

232,510





























     Preferred stock dividends





20,828





$

177,505







335,439





$

177,505





























     Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders



$

(191,563)





$

7,222,535





$

13,979,581





$

55,005





























Other comprehensive income





28,479













46,592



































Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to common shareholders



$

(163,084)





$

7,222,535





$

14,026,173





$

55,005





























Income (loss) per common share - basic



$

(0.00)





$

0.28





$

0.34





$

0.00





























  Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic





41,336,342







25,925,259







40,802,319







24,025,557





























Income (loss) per common share - diluted



$

(0.00)





$

0.22





$

0.34





$

0.00





























Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted





41,336,342







32,697,863







40,861,052







30,798,161





























 

CLEANSPARK, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA

(UNAUDITED)







Three months ended March 31,







2022





2021



Revenues, net













  Digital currency mining revenue, net



$

36,965,739





$

6,715,792



  Energy hardware, software and services revenue





4,585,971







1,313,530



  Other services revenue





86,282







90,366



     Total revenues, net



$

41,637,992





$

8,119,688

















Net income (loss)



$

(170,735)





$

7,400,040



Adjustments:

















  Other impairment expense (related to Digital Currency)



$

811,345





$



  Depreciation and amortization





11,661,633







2,117,172



  Stock based compensation





6,583,999







849,015



  Change in fair value of contingent consideration





(290,249)









  Other income











(10,407)



  Realized loss (gain) on sale of digital currency





2,733,882







(585,709)



  Unrealized gain on equity security











(343,000)



  Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative security





1,410,146







(8,400,629)



  Interest income



(51,782)





(88,391)



  Interest expense



9,584





62,293



  Gain on disposal of assets



(920,861)







  One-time legal fees related to litigation



116,377





1,429,725



  One-time legal fees related to financing & business development transactions



41,047







  Severance expenses



571,729







  PPP debt forgiveness







(531,169)



     Total Adjusted EBITDA



$

22,506,115





$

1,898,940

















 





Three months ended

December 31, 2021





Revenues, net









  Digital currency mining revenue, net



$

36,974,578





  Energy hardware, software and services revenue





3,970,210





  Other services revenue





297,181





     Total revenues, net



$

41,241,969















Net income



$

14,485,755





Adjustments:











  Other impairment expense (related to Digital Currency)



$

6,222,346





  Depreciation and amortization





7,697,568





  Stock based compensation





5,749,107





  Change in fair value of contingent consideration





(55,542)





  Realized gain on sale of digital currency





(9,994,791)





  Realized gain on sale of equity security





(665)





  Unrealized loss on equity security





1,847





  Unrealized gain on derivative security





(298,849)





  Interest income



(33,471)





  Interest expense



52,709





  Loss on disposal of assets



278,170





  One-time legal fees related to litigation



136,092





     Total Adjusted EBITDA



$

24,240,276















 

