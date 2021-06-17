SAN FRANCISCO, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cleantech.org announced today that it has selected 24 Semifinalists for the GS Beyond Energy Innovation Challenge. 5 of the semi finalists will be selected to pitch in the virtual pitch event on July 21 to win the cash award of $100,000 with no strings, deliverables, or equity dilution.
"This is not like the cleantech sector was 10 years ago. Getting down to 24 was hard. Getting down to 5 finalists will be extremely challenging," said Neal Dikeman, Chairman of Cleantech.org and a partner at one of the prize sponsors, Energy Transition Ventures. "We're excited to have some great diversity across the semi-finalists, companies from across the country, and products ranging from energy software, storage, hydrogen and carbon, smart grid, and consumer products. The judges include highly experienced investors and executives from Chevron, Amazon, GS Group, and EDF."
Semifinalists were selected in a highly competitive multi-stage process of hundreds of startups, in the following categories: Digitization of Energy, eMobility in Cities, and New Fuels. Startups participated from almost every major accelerator and incubator in the sector, including competition partners Greentown Labs, Elemental Excelerator, Third Derivative, Austin Technology Incubator, and Techstars, as well as NREL Innovation Center, Cleantech San Diego, Cleantech Open, CleanStart, Plug &*Play, LACI, and BMW Urban-X among others. The semi finalists have collectively raised well in excess of $100 mm in equity and non-dilutive funding to develop products for the next generation of energy. They range from pre-seed to late stage companies, and have been backed by over a hundred different venture capital funds, corporations and investors.
Semi-finalists are:
Company
Category
Location
Allume
Digitization of Energy
Los Angeles, CA & Melbourne, Australia
Amperon
Digitization of Energy
New York, NY and Houston, TX
Blue Planet Energy
Digitization of Energy
Honolulu, Hawaii
Brimstone Energy
New Fuels
Oakland, CA
Cemvita
New Fuels
Houston, TX
Dianomic
Digitization of Energy
Menlo Park, CA
EnergyHawk
eMobility in Cities
Boston, MA
EnPower
New Fuels
Phoenix, AZ
Hygge Power
Digitization of Energy
Boulder, Colorado
KUHMUTE
eMobility in Cities
Flint, MI
Lumin
Digitization of Energy
Charlottesville, VA
Mekaworks
eMobility in Cities
Austin, TX
Origen Hydrogen
New Fuels
San Carlos, CA
Packetized Energy
Digitization of Energy
Burlington, Vermont
Pantonium
eMobility in Cities
Toronto, Canada
Quibbitek
Digitization of Energy
Vista, CA
ReJoule
eMobility in Cities
Signal Hill, CA
SaaSCharge
eMobility in Cities
New York, NY
Sapphire Technologies
New Fuels
Cerritos, CA
SkyCool
New Fuels
Mountain View, CA
South 8 Technologies
New Fuels
San Diego, CA
Switched Source LLC
Digitization of Energy
Vestal, NY
Teratonix
New Fuels
Pittsburgh, PA
Veloce Energy
eMobility in Cities
Los Angeles, CA, & Houston, TX
About GS Beyond
GS Beyond is the open innovation arm of GS Group, focused on identifying and fostering innovation across various industries: energy and power, retail and commerce, and engineering and construction. Based in Silicon Valley, GS Beyond builds partnerships with companies developing cutting-edge technology and innovative ideas to change the world in positive, sustainable ways. For more information, visit gsbeyond.com.
About Cleantech.org
CleanTech.org is the leading portal for energy & environmental technology commercialization. Their mandate is to be the access point for the growing number of individuals and companies involved in the sector. They seek to allow these participants to develop networks and access information and resources to facilitate the commercialization of clean technologies through an interactive experience. For more information, visit www.cleantech.org.
