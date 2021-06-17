SAN FRANCISCO, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cleantech.org announced today that it has selected 24 Semifinalists for the GS Beyond Energy Innovation Challenge. 5 of the semi finalists will be selected to pitch in the virtual pitch event on July 21 to win the cash award of $100,000 with no strings, deliverables, or equity dilution.

"This is not like the cleantech sector was 10 years ago. Getting down to 24 was hard. Getting down to 5 finalists will be extremely challenging," said Neal Dikeman, Chairman of Cleantech.org and a partner at one of the prize sponsors, Energy Transition Ventures. "We're excited to have some great diversity across the semi-finalists, companies from across the country, and products ranging from energy software, storage, hydrogen and carbon, smart grid, and consumer products. The judges include highly experienced investors and executives from Chevron, Amazon, GS Group, and EDF."

Semifinalists were selected in a highly competitive multi-stage process of hundreds of startups, in the following categories: Digitization of Energy, eMobility in Cities, and New Fuels.  Startups participated from almost every major accelerator and incubator in the sector, including competition partners Greentown Labs, Elemental Excelerator, Third Derivative, Austin Technology Incubator, and Techstars, as well as NREL Innovation Center, Cleantech San Diego, Cleantech Open, CleanStart, Plug &*Play, LACI, and BMW Urban-X among others. The semi finalists have collectively raised well in excess of $100 mm in equity and non-dilutive funding to develop products for the next generation of energy. They range from pre-seed to late stage companies, and have been backed by over a hundred different venture capital funds, corporations and investors.

Semi-finalists are:

Company

Category

Location

Allume

Digitization of Energy

Los Angeles, CA & Melbourne, Australia

Amperon

Digitization of Energy

New York, NY and Houston, TX

Blue Planet Energy

Digitization of Energy

Honolulu, Hawaii

Brimstone Energy

New Fuels

Oakland, CA

Cemvita

New Fuels

Houston, TX

Dianomic

Digitization of Energy

Menlo Park, CA

EnergyHawk

eMobility in Cities

Boston, MA

EnPower

New Fuels

Phoenix, AZ

Hygge Power

Digitization of Energy

Boulder, Colorado

KUHMUTE

eMobility in Cities

Flint, MI

Lumin

Digitization of Energy

Charlottesville, VA

Mekaworks

eMobility in Cities

Austin, TX

Origen Hydrogen

New Fuels

San Carlos, CA

Packetized Energy

Digitization of Energy

Burlington, Vermont

Pantonium

eMobility in Cities

Toronto, Canada

Quibbitek

Digitization of Energy

Vista, CA

ReJoule

eMobility in Cities

Signal Hill, CA

SaaSCharge

eMobility in Cities

New York, NY

Sapphire Technologies

New Fuels

Cerritos, CA

SkyCool

New Fuels

Mountain View, CA

South 8 Technologies

New Fuels

San Diego, CA

Switched Source LLC

Digitization of Energy

Vestal, NY

Teratonix

New Fuels

Pittsburgh, PA

Veloce Energy

eMobility in Cities

Los Angeles, CA, & Houston, TX

About GS Beyond

GS Beyond is the open innovation arm of GS Group, focused on identifying and fostering innovation across various industries: energy and power, retail and commerce, and engineering and construction. Based in Silicon Valley, GS Beyond builds partnerships with companies developing cutting-edge technology and innovative ideas to change the world in positive, sustainable ways. For more information, visit gsbeyond.com.

About Cleantech.org

CleanTech.org is the leading portal for energy & environmental technology commercialization. Their mandate is to be the access point for the growing number of individuals and companies involved in the sector. They seek to allow these participants to develop networks and access information and resources to facilitate the commercialization of clean technologies through an interactive experience. For more information, visit www.cleantech.org.

