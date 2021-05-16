NEW YORK, May 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Clear Imaging Research, LLC ("Clear Imaging"), an image and video technology research and licensing company, announced that it has signed a worldwide, non-exclusive patent license agreement with Samsung Electronics ("Samsung"), one of the world's leading manufacturers of smartphones, consumer electronics, and imaging technologies.
With the signing of the agreement, Clear Imaging and Samsung have also agreed to dismiss the pending litigation between the two companies.
"We are pleased to sign this agreement with Samsung Electronics.," said Fatih Ozluturk, CEO of Clear Imaging Research. " We are continuing our effort to close licensing agreements with a number of other manufacturers in the near term. We wish Samsung continued success in their worldwide business."
About Clear Imaging Research
Clear Imaging Research has been creating digital imaging solutions that aim to improve, enhance, and correct digital images and video for well over fifteen years. We have created innovative and practical solutions to long-standing technical challenges impacting digital cameras and smartphones more than a decade ahead of market adoption. The company continues to invent and license imaging solutions in the consumer electronics industry that directly improve users experience and help to capture important moments and create lasting memories.
