CEO Sasan Amini and CSO/COO Ramin Khaksar to Address Community Focused on Intersections of Science, Industry and Policy
SAN CARLOS, Calif., June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This week, Clear Labs, the leader in fully automated, next-generation sequencing (NGS) for turnkey genomic surveillance and diagnostics, is attending ASM Microbe. The conference aims to drive discovery, innovation and collaboration across the full spectrum of microbiology. Clear Labs Chief Scientific Officer and Chief Operating Officer Ramin Khaksar is leading a session about the value of Near Real-Time Surveillance for Outbreak Response, while CEO Sasan Amini will join Dr. Khaksar at the close of the event for the ASM Clin Micro Open 2022.
WHEN: Friday, June 10, 2022, 8:45 am – 9:15 am ET: Clear Labs Chief Scientific Officer and Chief Operating Officer Ramin Khaksar on "NGS for Near Real-Time Surveillance and Outbreak Response by Public Health and Clinical Labs"
- From variant surveillance to antimicrobial resistance characterization, the applications of NGS in clinical microbiology are paramount in infectious disease management. But time-intensive workflows, costs, skilled labor requirements, and bioinformatic interpretation have stunted this technology's wide scale adoption and use in the public health and clinical microbiology fields. This session will focus on applications of NGS in the clinical microbiology field, solutions to challenges encountered with NGS, and development of NGS data analysis pipelines in order to guide public health response plans. During the session, speakers will share how they overcame technical obstacles associated with NGS in order to successfully employ this technology during the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic. NGS technology helped guide public health decision-making regarding the Covid-19 pandemic, and the prospects of NGS toward the response of other infectious diseases is promising. At the conclusion of the oral abstract presentations, a panel will discuss exciting new applications using NGS technologies.
Sunday, June 12 through Monday, June 13, 2022: Clear Labs CEO Sasan Amini joins CSO and COO Ramin Khaksar at the ASM Corporate Council's Clin Micro Open (CMO) starting immediately after the close of ASM.
- The CMO is a forum that brings together laboratory and industry leaders to discuss current and potential issues affecting the future of diagnostic clinical microbiology. There are two main subject areas covered at the CMO, which include pandemic preparedness and antimicrobial susceptibility testing (AST) breakpoints. The participants will present the keynote talks followed by roundtable discussions with the intent of formulating recommendations for future activities or collaborations.
Clear Labs will also be featuring a new scientific poster at the event, entitled "Comparison of modified ARTIC v4 and Midnight primers for SARS-CoV-2 Whole Genome Sequencing on an automated sequencing platform," which will be presented by Shadi Shokralla, Associate Director of Assay Development.
With more than 500 cutting-edge sessions across 15 scientific tracks, ASM Microbe delivers a rich program that makes it easy to navigate and find new science across specialities. Clear Labs is debuting a new look at this year's show - and will be at booth #813. For more information about Clear Labs and upcoming events, visit https://www.clearlabs.com/newsroom/.
About Clear Labs
Clear Labs harnesses the power of next-generation sequencing (NGS) to simplify complex diagnostics for clinical and applied markets. By creating a fully automated platform that brings together DNA sequencing, robotics and cloud-based analytics, Clear Labs liberates genomics to deliver increased clarity. Clear Labs' turnkey platform accelerates outcomes and improves accuracy for detection and surveillance of infectious diseases. With a novel approach, Clear Labs is helping the world better understand, track and mitigate tomorrow's novel pathogens.
