HILLSBOROUGH, N.J., Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clear Thinking Group, the award-winning advisory firm, announced today that Partners Joseph Marchese, Patrick Diercks and Brian Allen have earned the Certified Turnaround Professional (CTP) designation by the Turnaround Management Association. The recognition of CTP demonstrates commitment, competency, and expertise in turnaround and restructuring.

Joseph Marchese has over twenty years of experience consulting in the accounting and financial operations arena. His recent turnaround and bankruptcy engagements include assisting clients in the wholesale, retail and consumer product industries.

Patrick Diercks has over fifteen years of experience as a consultant in the turnaround and restructuring arena dealing primarily with companies in consumer product manufacturing, distribution and retail. He has also been retained by multiple bankruptcy estates post confirmation to assist in managing and/or administering their plans.

Brian Allen has over thirteen years of experience consulting with numerous distressed public and private companies in various industries to improve financial operations and performance through strategic and financial alternatives.

"As evidenced by their CTP designations, Clear Thinking Group is proud to have these partners with their substantial level of competence and expertise in its turnaround and restructuring practice. We know that Joe, Pat and Brian are truly dedicated to helping our clients and furthering their industry expertise," comments Stuart Kessler, President of Clear Thinking Group.

About Clear Thinking Group

Clear Thinking Group is a management consulting firm that helps companies to succeed, at any stage of their life cycle, with clear direction and practical, actionable solutions. Over the past 20 years, the firm has been engaged by healthy companies to create value, and by troubled companies to preserve value. For further information, visit the firm's website at www.clearthinkinggroup.com.

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/clear-thinking-group-partners-earn-certified-turnaround-professional-ctp-designation-301231116.html

SOURCE Clear Thinking Group LLC

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.