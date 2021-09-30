TORONTO, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Clearco, the world's largest e-commerce investor and the company revolutionizing the way founders grow their businesses, today announced that its ClearAngel program is funding Mocha Tribe, a subscription CBD-infused coffee brand. ClearAngel gives early-stage founders access to revenue share capital, data-driven advice, and Clearco's extensive network of apps, agencies, and investors.
Founded in 2020, Mocha Tribe offers delicious coffee infused with all-natural ingredients that help you stay focused, give you lasting energy, and provide the soothing properties of your favorite natural products. A former Los Angeles-based music producer, Mukund Komanduri created Mocha Tribe out of frustration of having to drink stale, overly-roasted coffee from long drive-thru lines. He wanted to find a way to save time while also getting a quality cup of coffee. Mocha Tribe needs to share its message with a broader audience and expand into live entertainment as well as co-branded events. The ClearAngel investment will enable the company to begin a content creation division to market the product online and through co-branded events with performing artists.
ClearAngel is one of a few equity-free, flexible capital options for early-stage founders who don't have the network to raise an angel round or join exclusive accelerators. The program has already funded over 350 companies since its February 2021 launch.
"We're excited to fund Mocha Tribe in its mission to provide high-quality CBD-infused coffee directly to consumers' doorsteps," said Andrew D'Souza, CEO and co-founder, Clearco. "Investing in Mocha Tribe reflects our mission to help grow e-commerce lifestyle brands providing on-trend products and solving everyday lifestyle problems."
In addition to $10,000 of flexible capital, Mocha Tribe will also get access to a network of more than 500 investors, growth teams, agencies, apps, lawyers, and buyers; and data-driven advice designed to help scale and hit new revenue milestones.
"I've spent 10 years creating, collaborating, and performing with artists and using that mindset to develop products that people want from a brand they can stand behind," said Mukund Komanduri, Mocha Tribe. "With ClearAngel's backing, we will be able to grow our reach, create a new subscription box, and expand our offerings to include coffee-making equipment."
To learn more about Mocha Tribe's CBD-infused coffee and experience the "Sip. Hustle. Repeat." movement, visit mymochatribe.com.
ClearAngel is currently onboarding E-commerce and product companies and has limited spots available for SaaS, Apps, marketplace, and stealth companies. To learn more about applying, visit angel.clearbanc.com.
About Clearco:
Co-founded as Clearbanc in 2015 by Michele Romanow from Canada's Shark Tank (Dragons' Den), Andrew D'Souza, Ivan Gritsiniak, Charlie Feng, and Tanay Delima, Clearco offers the most founder-friendly capital solutions for e-commerce, mobile apps, and SaaS founders as well as a full suite of products and access to a powerful global network, insights, and data, and recommendations. Clearco has invested over $2 Billion in over 4,500 companies to date, including Leesa Sleep, fashion-rental service Le Tote, home goods company Public Goods, shirtmaker UNTUCKit, online speech therapy practice Expressable, and digital real estate marketplace SetSchedule. For more information visit https://clear.co and @getClearco.
