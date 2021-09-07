CHICAGO, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Clearcover Insurance Company today announced a new partnership with Smart Choice®. Independent agents in Smart Choice's network will now have access to sell Clearcover's personal auto product in select states with plans for future state expansion.
"Smart Choice's impressive network of more than 8,700 agents in 45 states made the partnership a great fit," says Nick Shutwell, Senior Vice President of Growth at Clearcover. "We are delighted to expand the number of agencies we partner with, as we continue to gain momentum and widen our distribution footprint."
The benefits of this new partnership include:
- More choices: Smart Choice agents and customers gaining access to Clearcover's auto product in all 18 of Clearcover's live states
- A new insurtech experience: Smart Choice agents and customers benefiting from Clearcover's innovative technology, industry leading claims experience, and Clearcover's support team with a 90%+ satisfaction rating
- Independent agency expansion: Clearcover continuing to expand their agency distribution reach, aided by the launch of new states
"Smart Choice is pleased to partner with Clearcover. We know our agency partners will benefit from Clearcover's innovative technology in the auto insurance space," said Smart Choice Senior Vice President Ashley Wingate. "We are most impressed by the ease of use of the Clearcover quoting platform and their commitment to the Independent Agency Channel."
About Clearcover:
Clearcover is the smarter car insurance choice, offering better coverage for less money. Clearcover's API-first approach enables customers to have great insurance at affordable rates. The company's powerful technology coupled with their dedicated Customer Advocate team ensures a quality experience. Backed by one of the world's biggest reinsurers and built for modern drivers, Clearcover makes it easy to get reliable car insurance in minutes.
For more information, or to partner with Clearcover, please visit https://clearcover.com/. Connect with us on Twitter: @Clearcover, Facebook: facebook.com/clearcoverinc or LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/clearcover-inc./
About Smart Choice:
The Smart Choice® Agents Program is a wholly owned program of Worldwide Insurance Network, Inc. (WIN), headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. They currently serve 8,700 agency partners in 45 states. For more information, visit http://www.smartchoiceagents.com.
Media Contact
Kelsey Glynn, Clearcover, (617) 791-7951, clearcover@meetkickstand.com
SOURCE Clearcover