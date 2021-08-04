TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ClearGage, a leader in healthcare payments technology and patient financing, announced today that it has appointed Mikel Sides to its executive leadership team and two additional industry veterans, Chris Forshay and Matthias Blume, to board advisory positions.
Mikel Sides now joins ClearGage as Chief Revenue Officer after serving as Executive Vice President of LoanHero for three years, and most recently as CEO of VendorPayment. At LoanHero, Sides led their merchant solutions team and was instrumental to the company's acquisition by LendingPoint. Sides also served as the Vice President of Co-branded Partnerships at Citi Group where he was accountable for sales revenue, program management, new account acquisition, growth strategy, and led the execution for the Costco relationship.
"I am excited to have Mikel join us at ClearGage as we launch our new patient financing product. Mikel was key to our success at LoanHero and his proven experience leading sales, business development and strategic partnerships will be vital to our success in the market," said Derek Barclay.
Chris Forshay brings over 20 years of experience in sales, marketing, and operational leadership as he now joins as a board advisor for ClearGage. As former President of Greensky, Forshay led the home improvement and retail division which was responsible for 90% of revenue and profit prior to the company's $4.3 billion IPO. Now, Forshay serves as the Executive Vice President and General Manager of Pre-Settlement for Oasis Financial. He oversees all pre-settlement sales and revenue activities, underwriting, servicing, funding, and customer contact.
Matthias Blume has also been appointed as a ClearGage board advisor. Previously, Blume served as the Chief Risk Officer at LoanHero where he oversaw all aspects of risk management and analytics. His leadership and expertise were crucial leading up to the acquisition of LoanHero by LendingPoint. Blume went on to be the VP of Retail Lending at Applied Data Finance, where he managed integrations and analytics for their retail division, a Lecturer in the data science program at the University of California San Diego, and currently serves as the Principal Research Scientist at Amazon.
"We are really fortunate to have Chris and Matthias guiding our teams. Their combined 50+ years of experience gives us the knowledge we need to grow our business and provide top of the line products and services to practices and their patients."
This announcement comes on the heels of the recent strategic partnership with Medallion Bank, a financial institution specializing in consumer loans and loan origination services. With this partnership, Medallion and ClearGage can extend their financial services and patient payment solutions to more practices and their patients.
About ClearGage
ClearGage is revolutionizing the way healthcare providers do business. We recognize the need for modern payment options and deliver innovative patient payment technology that significantly reduces accounts receivable, elevates patient satisfaction and increases total patient payments. In Q2 of 2021, ClearGage launched its new patient finance program designed to help practices extend affordable and fair payment options to more of their patients. This program gives practices the ability to easily setup payment plans with their patients and get paid upfront, as quickly as next business day.
Media Contact
Jodi McCarty, ClearGage, +1 8135632831, jodi.mccarty@cleargage.com
SOURCE ClearGage