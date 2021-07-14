CARY, N.C., July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Dude Solutions, Inc. ("Dude Solutions" or the "Company"), the leading provider of cloud-based operations management software, backed by Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. (together with its affiliates, "Clearlake") announced that it has appointed Erikka Buracchio as Chief People Officer (CPO). Ms. Buracchio previously served as Senior Vice President, Global Human Resources, at Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.
"Our employees are the heart of our company, and we're excited to work with Erikka to keep them at the focal point of our future growth and success," said Kevin Kemmerer, Chief Executive Officer of Dude Solutions. "As CPO, Erikka will enable us to increase our pace of hiring while delivering an exceptional company culture to support our client's most pressing operational challenges."
Ms. Buracchio brings more than 20 years of management experience with high-growth technology companies to Dude Solutions, including 10 years of executive human resource experience at both large, public global technology companies and small start-up organizations. Prior to Dude Solutions, she was Senior Vice President of Global Human Resources at Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, a leading information technology provider for healthcare organizations. Prior to Allscripts, she served as SVP of People and Culture at Dimension Data/NTT. Ms. Buracchio has held her Professional in Human Resources (PHR) certification since 2012 and is an active member in the Research Triangle Park (RTP) HR community.
"Dude Solutions has a strong reputation as both an employer and technology leader, and their purpose of serving the unsung heroes resonated personally with me," said Ms. Buracchio. "I'm passionate about building innovative teams and growing high performance leaders, especially at an organization that understands how important employees are to the success of the business. I look forward to continue fostering the company's culture and enabling employees to deliver their best work."
About Clearlake
Founded in 2006, Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. is an investment firm operating integrated businesses across private equity, credit and other related strategies. With a sector-focused approach, the firm seeks to partner with experienced management teams by providing patient, long term capital to dynamic businesses that can benefit from Clearlake's operational improvement approach, O.P.S.® The firm's core target sectors are technology, industrials, and consumer. Clearlake currently has approximately $39 billion of assets under management, and its senior investment principals have led or co-led over 300 investments. The firm has offices in Santa Monica and Dallas. More information is available at clearlake.com and on Twitter @ClearlakeCap.
About Dude Solutions
Dude Solutions is a leading software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider of operations management solutions to education, government, healthcare, senior living, manufacturing and membership-based organizations. For 20 years, Dude Solutions has inspired clients to create better work and better lives. We combine innovative, user-friendly technology with the world's smartest operations engine, empowering operations leaders to transform the most important places in our lives. Today, more than 12,000 organizations use our award-winning software to manage maintenance, assets, energy, events and more. For more information, visit dudesolutions.com.
