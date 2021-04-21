CARY, N.C., April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dude Solutions, Inc. ("Dude Solutions" or the "Company"), the leading provider of cloud-based operations management software, backed by Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. (together with its affiliates, "Clearlake"), today announced it has appointed Kent Norton as Chief Technology Officer (CTO), effective immediately.
"Kent is an accomplished SaaS executive with a strong track record of driving business transformation and building diverse, high-performing teams across the globe," said Kevin Kemmerer, Chief Executive Officer of Dude Solutions. "We are thrilled to welcome Kent to the leadership team and look forward to seeing his passion for innovation and collaboration help us deliver greater value to our clients as a trusted partner in operations management together."
Mr. Norton brings more than 20 years of experience in software and hardware product development to Dude Solutions. He previously served as CTO of Omnitracs, where he managed all global technology operations and led a digital transformation initiative resulting in significant growth and scale for the organization. Prior to Omnitracs, Mr. Norton held roles at Honeywell Corporation and SPX Corporation driving global expansion through successful product transformation, IoT and cloud strategy, and platform development.
"Dude Solutions has a bright future ahead, and I couldn't be happier to join the company as CTO," said Mr. Norton. "I'm proud to be a part of a growing, global organization with a powerful suite of solutions enabling organizations to gain full visibility into their operations. Dude's great products drive efficiency and allow our clients to make smarter, data-driven decisions for their future. I am excited to work alongside the leadership team, talented employees and Clearlake to continue serving clients around the world with innovative solutions that help make a lasting impact in our communities."
"We welcome Kent to the Dude Solutions team and look forward to partnering with him as we execute on our strategic growth plan," said Prashant Mehrotra, Partner, and Paul Huber, Principal, at Clearlake. "Kent is an experienced executive with an impressive record of driving operational excellence at high growth software companies and we are excited to gain his unique and valuable perspective at the Company."
ABOUT DUDE SOLUTIONS
Dude Solutions is a leading software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider of operations management solutions to education, government, healthcare, senior living, manufacturing and membership-based organizations. For nearly two decades, Dude Solutions has inspired clients to create better work and better lives. We combine innovative, user-friendly technology with the world's smartest operations engine, empowering operations leaders to transform the most important places in our lives. Today, more than 12,000 organizations use our award-winning software to manage maintenance, assets, energy, safety, IT, events and more. For more information, visit dudesolutions.com.
ABOUT CLEARLAKE
Founded in 2006, Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. is an investment firm operating integrated businesses across private equity, credit and other related strategies. With a sector-focused approach, the firm seeks to partner with experienced management teams by providing patient, long term capital to dynamic businesses that can benefit from Clearlake's operational improvement approach, O.P.S.® The firm's core target sectors are technology, industrials, and consumer. Clearlake currently has approximately $35 billion of assets under management, and its senior investment principals have led or co-led over 300 investments. The firm has offices in Santa Monica and Dallas. More information is available at clearlake.com and on Twitter @ClearlakeCap.
Media Contact
Emily Fang, PAN Communications for Dude Solutions, 617-502-4396, efang@pancomm.com
Jennifer Hurson, Lambert & Co., 845-507-0571, jhurson@lambert.com
SOURCE Dude Solutions, Inc.