WorkOps Consulting is now part of Clearsulting. This acquisition enhances Clearsulting's Workiva solutions, deepens the firm's technical skills around digital finance reporting, and opens new channels for expansion.
CLEVELAND, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Clearsulting has acquired WorkOps Consulting, a firm providing best practices to maximize benefits realized from the Workiva platform. This enhances Clearsulting's Workiva solutions and deepens the firm's technical skills around digital finance reporting.
"WorkOps possesses deep technical expertise across the Workiva platform and specializes in serving finance leaders through process-driven technology implementations—much like us," said Marc Ursick, CEO of Clearsulting. "This acquisition will not only accelerate our growth, but also open new channels for expansion."
By bringing on the WorkOps team, Clearsulting will extend its footprint into Canada and strengthen its digital finance offerings around global statutory reporting, integrated risk and controls management, SEC reporting, and management and operational reporting using Workiva.
WorkOps is a certified Workiva implementation partner focused on streamlining the last mile of finance. "We believe that by reinvesting the time savings from shorter report production times into developing more powerful analytics, organizations can realize more accurate management reports, budgeting and forecasting models, executive reporting, and regulatory and compliance filings," said Nigel Bunbury, CEO of WorkOps.
"On behalf of the leadership team, including Molly Cotter, President and COO, and Tess Ng, CIO, we're thrilled to be joining Clearsulting. We believe this will take our methodologies to the next level—ultimately helping us better serve our clients. There are great things to come from this union."
About Clearsulting
Clearsulting is a consultancy whose mission is to help finance become a better partner to the business. With our innovative thinking, we're able to develop sustainable solutions that allow teams to drive results and work better, together. We operate across North America and Europe, and specialize in enterprise performance management, finance effectiveness, record-to-report, risk advisory, and treasury services that take a digital-minded approach to push your business further.
