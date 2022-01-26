Click Medical announces a new partnership with Physical Therapist and amputee specialist, Cosi Belloso, whose work empowers individuals with limb loss or limb deficiencies to gain full independence. Click Medical will be featured regularly throughout 2022 on Cosi Talks, a weekly live feed show on Facebook, which is Belloso’s platform to connect with and educate her audience on the latest advancements in prosthetic technology and limb loss care.