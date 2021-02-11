ATLANTA, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ClickDimensions, the leading marketing technology and services provider for Microsoft Dynamics 365, today announced the acquisition of Eletype, a marketing technology company that supports marketing campaign performance through intelligent monitoring and collaboration. The Eletype Digital Assistant monitors website, search, social and email marketing campaign performance and delivers the results into Microsoft Teams or Slack with smart notifications.
The strategic acquisition will enable a broad array of enhancements to ClickDimensions technology, providing intelligent monitoring based on thresholds, anomalies and fluctuations.
"The need to unify sales and marketing teams is more important than ever, particularly as we look at the all-digital world brought on by the pandemic," said Mike Dickerson, CEO of ClickDimensions. "Not only is it vital that these teams work seamlessly, but there is a heightened need for integrated analytics and collaboration tools that support customer engagement in a digital landscape. Our acquisition of Eletype will allow us to further support our customers in these endeavors, extending the Eletype product to include both sales and marketing data and fueling the unification of sales and marketing."
"Eletype has spent years bridging the gap between insight and action. Our products help teams monitor and optimize their search, social and email marketing campaigns through collaboration platforms like Microsoft Teams and Slack. We are excited to bring our expertise and technology in this space to the ClickDimensions portfolio," stated Michael Sengbusch, CEO of Eletype. "As part of this acquisition, I look forward to joining ClickDimensions and taking part in Mike's vision to develop and enhance technology that furthers sales and marketing effectiveness."
Made exclusively for and natively built within Microsoft Dynamics, ClickDimensions' technology and services are designed to help marketers leverage marketing and CRM tools to their full potential while realizing the greatest return on their investment. The acquisition of Eletype will support the company's plans for future products and enhancements that will directly aid in the success of organizations that use Dynamics.
About ClickDimensions:
Founded in 2010, ClickDimensions is the leading marketing platform for Microsoft Dynamics, with more than 3,700 customers around the globe and a partner network that spans 76 countries today. As The Marketing Cloud for Microsoft Dynamics™, ClickDimensions is redefining how marketers work and attain results with the only unified marketing technology, analytics and services platform in the market. Made exclusively for and natively built within Dynamics, ClickDimensions allows marketers to leverage technology to its full potential by providing built-in measurable results and insights into revenue impact with world-class services to drive continual improvement. For more information, visit http://www.clickdimensions.com, follow @ClickDimensions on Twitter or email press@clickdimensions.com.
