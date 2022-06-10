Clientbook is excited to announce today a partnership and integration with Jewel360, the first all-in-one, cloud-based retail software dedicated exclusively to the needs of jewelry retailers.
LEHI, Utah, June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Clientbook is excited to announce today a partnership and integration with Jewel360, the first all-in-one, cloud-based retail software dedicated exclusively to the needs of jewelry retailers. The partnership will benefit both companies as they look to help more jewelers modernize their operations to grow revenues and build customer loyalty.
Jewelers will be able to integrate Jewel360's point of sale solution with Clientbook's industry-leading mobile clienteling app. This integration will give customers more simplicity and flexibility.
"This partnership is win-win. Jewel360 will be able to provide jewelry clients with a key integration and Clientbook will be able to expand its leading clienteling app in the jewelry industry," says Brandon Wright, CEO and co-founder of Clientbook. "We're excited about the new clients we'll both be able to acquire as a result of this partnership."
"Jewel360 is built to deliver a modern, seamless experience for both the jewelry retailer and their customers, and our integration with Clientbook, the leading clienteling solution in the industry, is a key part of that solution," said Nick Gurney, General Manager, Jewel360. "As the first jewelry-focused POS with real-time Clientbook integration, Jewel360 enables jewelry retailers and associates to more easily drive sales and build customer loyalty."
Jewelry retailers will be able to preview this new integration at JCK in Las Vegas, June 10-13 by visiting Clientbook at booth #58059 or Jewel360 at booth #58081.
About Clientbook
Clientbook is a platform and mobile app that facilitates easy clienteling by retail jewelry sales associates. By using Clientbook, retailers gain visibility and control over the customer experience, resulting in more store visits, better sales conversion rates, and higher average dollar sales. Clientbook also drives relationship building by keeping track of the details in a client's life so that the sales associate can focus on the relationship and give the guidance clients want. To learn more, visit http://www.clientbook.com.
Jewel360
Jewel360 is an all-in-one, cloud-based retail software built to meet the needs of modern jewelry retailers. The Jewel360 integrated POS solution provides end-to-end visibility and control over in-store and online sales, inventory, repairs, customer communications and marketing. Jewel360 combines the simplicity and flexibility of a cloud-based solution with the comprehensive functionality that modern jewelry retailers need.
Media Contact
Paul Yoachum, Clientbook, 1 8017030336, pauly@clientbook.com
SOURCE Clientbook