BOYERTOWN, Pa., April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ClimeCo, a leader in the development and management of environmental commodities, is pleased to announce the formation of a strategic partnership with Restore the Earth Foundation, Inc. (Restore the Earth), a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization whose mission is to advance landscape-scale reforestation in the Mississippi River Basin, "North America's Amazon." Born out of disaster from Hurricanes Katrina and Rita, Restore the Earth has secured funding to reforest over 60,000 acres along the Gulf Coast. Their present focus is restoring a million acres in the Basin, the most ecologically degraded area in the US.
"We are confident that with ClimeCo as a partner, we will assure the successful completion of this critical reforestation," stated PJ Marshall, Founder & Executive Director of Restore the Earth. "Once completed, 100 million trees will be planted, 200,000,000 MT of CO2e will be sequestered and over $12 billion in economic value will be generated. Restoration at this landscape-scale ensures that biodiversity, habitats, and communities are enhanced and supported in self-sustaining systems."
To help fund this initiative, Restore the Earth pioneered the development of the Climate Action Reserve's Climate Forward Reforestation methodology. The Climate Forward program is designed to accelerate action on climate change by encouraging companies and organizations to proactively invest today in projects that mitigate future greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. Restore the Earth's initial project will reforest more than 5,000 acres of the historic bald cypress forest at the Pointe-aux-Chenes Wildlife Management Area in Terrebonne Parish, Louisiana, which is anticipated to sequester more than 1,000,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent. The Climate Forward program provides a mechanism for Restore the Earth to quantify, verify, and register forecasted mitigation units (FMUs), which ClimeCo will market to voluntary buyers to help fund future reforestation efforts in the Basin.
"We are so excited to launch this partnership with Restore the Earth on what I view as the most significant reforestation program in North America, if not globally," says William Flederbach, President of ClimeCo. "The reforestation of North America's Amazon is so critical to combatting climate change and provides so many additional environmental and social benefits to the region and nation. Using the Climate Action Reserve's Climate Forward Program is not only the best way to promote well-needed investments but is the perfect environmental instrument to align future reductions with an organization's projected emissions."
