NEW YORK and PRINCETON, N.J., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ClinicalMind, LLC (CM), a premier and award-winning healthcare communications company, announced today that it has acquired MedVal Scientific Information Services, LLC (MedVal) and PharmaWrite, LLC (PharmaWrite), partner companies and full-service scientific communications agencies that specialize in strategic communications/publication planning, medical writing, scientific-content development, and regulatory writing. These acquisitions add to CM's deep portfolio of scientific communications and training capabilities and enhance its suite of strategic and tactical offerings to its life sciences clients.
"We are extremely excited about bringing MedVal and PharmaWrite into the CM family," said Jeanne Martel, CEO of CM. "Their teams of highly specialized publications strategists and writers will enable us to better serve our clients, especially those seeking publications support. CM, in turn, can bring our strategic communications, instructional design, and technology expertise to the table. This acquisition also furthers our continued commitment to expanding our scientific resources. I also really look forward to working with Rosie and Lou, who will continue to be part of the executive team, as we make a seamless transition for their customers."
Led for more than 20 years by the executive management team of Presidents Rosie Lynch, RPh, and Louis Greco, PharmD, RPh, respectively, MedVal and PharmaWrite bring a proven track record of experience and leadership to the scientific communications field. Their teams add exciting new capabilities to the CM family in Medical Affairs, particularly in the development and execution of publication strategy.
Ms. Lynch stated, "The opportunity to join forces with a like-minded, scientifically driven organization like CM is very exciting to me. We have found that culturally and in terms of business goals, we are well aligned and will provide value-added strategic services for all of our customers."
"We look forward to the opportunity to combine CM's innovative technology capabilities with our unique approach to creating and analyzing scientific content," added Dr. Greco.
The addition of MedVal and PharmaWrite follows CM's acquisition in October 2020 of IC Axon, which has 25 years of proven leadership in life sciences clinical and skills training for sales and medical field personnel.
About ClinicalMind
CM is a proven and valued provider of scientific communications, technology solutions for healthcare provider engagement, insights and analytics, and training solutions to life sciences clients. CM offers expertise in a range of therapeutic and service areas, woven into an exceptional client experience. For more information, visit http://www.clinicalmind.com and http://www.icaxon.com.
About MedVal and PharmaWrite
MedVal and PharmaWrite are full-service scientific communications companies located in Princeton, New Jersey. They offer a diverse portfolio of scientific content and data-dissemination services to the pharmaceutical and medical-device industries. The innovative and collaborative approach undertaken by MedVal and PharmaWrite helps clients meet their diverse prelaunch, launch, and postlaunch challenges. With extensive experience in many therapeutic areas, their team of seasoned professionals can assist in strategic communications/publication planning, medical writing, scientific-content development, and regulatory writing. For more information, visit http://www.medvalsci.com/ and http://www.pharmaw.com.
Contact
Bart Zoni
ClinicalMind, LLC
Email: media@clinicalmind.com
Media Contact
Bart Zoni, ClinicalMind, +1 973-998-1119, bzoni@clinicalmind.com
SOURCE ClinicalMind