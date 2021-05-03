DENVER, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ClinOne, a leader in virtual trial management, continues building a world-class team to support the rapid adoption of its virtual clinical trial management platform with the appointment of Nathaniel Greer, M.S. (LinkedIn) as Vice President of Quality and Compliance.
Nate brings ClinOne an unprecedented level of knowledge and experience in the eClinical industry. He has earned a reputation for helping sponsors and sites chart new ground in clinical research through a pragmatic approach that balances customer and industry expectations and goals with operational and regulatory needs. Nate's expertise includes evaluating computer system compliance against the current regulatory environment, oversight of quality management systems, and building deep relationships with clients.
For the past eight years, Nate was Global Head of Quality and Regulatory Compliance at Clinical Ink. Previously, Nate was at Synthes, where he led the revision and the development of new corporate validation procedures and deliverables. He previously managed Quality Assurance and Compliance for BioClinica's eClinical Division.
"Ensuring patient understanding, engagement, and safety is crucial to any study's success," Nate Greer said. "Because clinical trials have historically focused on onsite data collection, sponsors and CROs are adopting virtual and remote technologies to improve the patient experience at a rapid pace that can introduce risk if not properly managed by a rigorous quality system. Our responsibility is to partner with customers to ensure quality from planning through closeout and beyond. At ClinOne, I am joining a company with an energetic, passionate, and experienced leadership team whose goal is to empower patients and families while ensuring the highest level of quality and compliance – and keeping regulators happy."
At ClinOne, Nate will enhance and maintain a proactive Quality System that exceeds customer expectations and meets the steadily rising global demand for the ClinOne platform, through open communication and by building quality into company processes, while ensuring operational efficiency.
"No matter how great the solution may be, all technology in our highly regulated industry will fail if it isn't supported by rigorous quality processes and experienced people who understand risk, best practices, and global requirements," explained Keli Platco (LinkedIn), ClinOne Senior Vice President of Operations. "At ClinOne, we are obsessed with building the best quality organization possible – which is why I am so excited to welcome Nate to the team. He's one of those rare leaders with the expertise and the visionary thinking to build and continually improve a framework of uncompromising quality and compliance for customers."
