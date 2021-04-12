DENVER, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ClinOne, a leader in virtual clinical trial management, will participate in a PCMG Online Workshop on 22 April 2021 entitled, "Key Considerations When Evaluating Technical Suppliers." The agenda features a keynote presentation by ClinOne CEO and Co-founder Rob Bohacs (LinkedIn) which includes a conversation with Ryan O'Mara (LinkedIn), Director of Clinical Operations and Trial Innovation at Vigil Neuroscience. This discussion will be followed by interactive virtual breakout sessions covering pressing topics in technology partner qualification and selection.
Topics to be covered include emerging technology trends, advantages and perils of accelerated adoption, how to compare vendors with similar offerings, deciding which solutions are essential vs. nice-to-haves, questions to pose in an RFI, and actionable strategies for qualifying and evaluating new technology partners – all with a focus on the patient experience and an eye toward the rapidly evolving landscape of clinical research.
Workshop: Key Considerations When Evaluating Technical Suppliers
Date: 22 April 2021
Time: 14:00-16:00 GMT / 9am-11am ET
Cost: Free for PCMG full and associate members (nominal charge for non-members)
"PCMG members know to expect honest and engaging discussions about practical topics and best practices they can apply to their daily jobs straightaway," said Lan Bandara (LinkedIn), member of the PCMG committee. "Navigating the ever-changing technology landscape can be a challenge, so we are offering real-world guidance and advice to ensure attendees know the right questions to ask, and how to interpret answers, when making such important decisions on the technology they will use to run their next clinical trial."
When the industry was forced to leap forward into decentralized and remote technology, many companies had to change processes quickly to catch up. This included some technology providers, who lacked the operational resources and experience to scale as quickly or as reliably as planned. Lessons learned from the early days of the pandemic have led to a more refined and mature evolution of clinical technology that is primed to transform the way patients, sites, and study teams connect worldwide.
"Alongside essentials such as site selection and protocol design, choosing the right – or, unfortunately, the wrong – technology partner can make a huge impact on the success of your clinical trial," said Rob Bohacs. "Speaking from a technology provider's perspective, I realize how hard it must be to survey the ever-changing landscape of available solutions, compare apples-to-apples, and find the right fit. You want to add value, not burden, to your patients, sites, and study teams. I've spent decades learning from sponsors and CROs how they evaluate vendors, what best practices they've developed, and which mistakes they've made. At this PCMG online workshop, we will come together to share what we've all experienced so you can avoid pitfalls and more confidently evaluate your next technology partner."
PCMG believes Outsourcing and Procurement have a vital role to play in the successful development of new medicinal treatments and offers members access to events that make a difference, training classes, an unparalleled knowledge base, the opportunity to participate on special project teams, and more. To learn about membership or to join PCMG, visit https://www.pcmg.org.uk/members-benefit.
ABOUT PCMG
PCMG is a unique association of outsourcing and procurement professionals working in research and development functions across the pharmaceutical industry. PCMG aims to foster a consistent, professional approach to managing R&D outsourcing activities through establishing standards and providing a forum for the exchange of ideas to achieve this.
About ClinOne
The new era of clinical research has arrived. We help you lead the way with a single virtual platform to simplify patient enrollment, consent, data capture, compliance, and engagement. Featuring proven global logistics, the industry's fastest implementation timelines, and an all-star team of senior executives, technologists and service professionals, ClinOne makes clinical research a little easier, every day, for patients and sites worldwide. How can we help you? Bring your challenges and find your solutions at http://www.clinone.com.
