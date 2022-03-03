NEW YORK, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Less than a month after securing $22 million in early-stage funding, Ridge has advanced with a significant new hire: cloud industry veteran Sean Casey as Chief Sales Officer. Casey has over 25 years of go-to-market experience, most recently as SVP of Worldwide Sales and Business Development for ECI, a premier provider of managed IT services, technology solutions, and business transformation to the financial services industry.
Casey previously held senior go-to-market positions with Turbonomic, Zerto, and Cloud Cruiser, leading numerous cloud modernization and cloud adoption initiatives across private, public, and hybrid deployments. Well known for his personal skills, Sean has excelled in creating powerful partnerships and developing long-term business alliances in addition to leading sales teams across the globe.
In his new role, Casey will expand and lead Ridge's global sales team, enabling it to reach enterprise customers and CSP partners who are looking for cloud-native solutions on any infrastructure and in any location.
Speaking on the appointment, Mati Lerner, co-CEO, Ridge, said: "I am incredibly excited that Sean is joining the Ridge team, deepening our cloud capabilities and expertise. His extensive experience will play a huge role in our growth strategy across new verticals and markets, and I know that Sean has the passion to help us unlock the full potential of cloud computing for our customers.
The news comes on the heels of our recent investment announcement, which will help us reach new markets and serve new customers looking for on-prem and flexible hybrid cloud solutions. We have ambitious plans for expansion across 2022. Sean comes with a keen knowledge of the market, and his practical experience in building sales organizations will be a major element in attaining our goals."
Ridge's massive network of points of presence closes public cloud coverage gaps and empowers businesses to deploy applications on existing infrastructure anywhere — with no latency or data residency obstacles. Its cloud-native services, including its CNCF-certified managed Kubernetes, enable enterprises to easily deploy cloud-native applications as part of any multi-cloud or hybrid cloud architecture. With Ridge, developers enjoy public cloud agility together with the superior performance and data control of private servers.
Speaking on his new role as Chief Sales Officer, Sean Casey said: "I am honored to join Ridge at such an important moment for the company. From my experience, I know that the centralized cloud model, in which a few cloud hyperscalers host the majority of cloud-based deployments, is no longer able to handle the cloud-native needs of many enterprises. Ridge offers them a solution: their hybrid cloud platform unifies deployments across locations and enables application owners to meet the challenges of latency, data sovereignty, and geographic network diversity."
About Ridge
Ridge, the world's most distributed cloud, closes the public cloud's coverage gaps. With its flexible architecture, developers deploy modern, cloud-native applications anywhere in the world with no latency or data residency roadblocks. Easily accessed through a single API, Ridge Cloud is fully interoperable with any existing infrastructure, whether on-prem servers, colo deployments, local data centers, or hybrid clouds. Using Ridge's managed web services — Kubernetes, containers, and object storage — developers enjoy public cloud agility together with the superior performance, throughput, and data control of localized infrastructure. Ridge empowers businesses to unlock the full value of cloud computing.
Founded in 2018, Ridge is based in Boston, MA, and Tel Aviv. For more information, please visit Ridge at http://www.ridge.co or follow us on LinkedIn.
Media Contact
Teena Touch, Ridge, 1 4153103125, teenatouch@gmail.com
SOURCE Ridge