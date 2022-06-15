New Marketing and Engineering VPs Add Extensive Industry Expertise to Visual Communication Market Leader
SAN FRANCISCO, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CloudApp, a leader in asynchronous visual communication for teams and individuals, has announced two new executive appointments to support and accelerate the next stage of company growth. The addition of Jana Lass as Vice President of Marketing and Sachin Lad as Vice President of Engineering brings a wealth of SaaS and cloud-based solutions experience to help CloudApp drive continued enhancements in distributed and remote communication.
These hires come at a pivotal moment for the company and market as rapid world-wide adoption of remote work has organizations and employees proactively seeking new ways to communicate more efficiently and effectively across distributed teams. CloudApp is uniquely positioned to address these needs by empowering users to quickly and effortlessly share contextualized information using visuals across a variety of formats including videos, screen recordings, gifs and screenshots. These hires will be instrumental in guiding CloudApp's continued growth as a market-leading asynchronous visual communication and workforce connectivity platform.
"We have seen incredible success at CloudApp following our Series A in January thanks to our customers, partners, investors and team." said Scott Smith, CEO of CloudApp. "I'm thrilled to add Jana Lass and Sachin Lad to our team. Their industry expertise will help us take that success to the next level, accelerate growth, continue expanding and enhancing our platform, and usher in a new wave of asynchronous communication to improve our working lives."
About the executives:
The new Vice President of Marketing, Jana Lass, brings over 10 years of marketing experience across cloud-based SaaS solutions scaling teams and driving growth. Prior to joining CloudApp, Lass led the marketing team at Censia, and held leadership roles at Cloudinary, and Imanis Data, later acquired by Cohesity.
"I'm honored to join the incredible team here at CloudApp as we make huge strides in helping people communicate better," said Lass. "CloudApp is one of those tools that changes the way you work and makes relaying information day-to-day 1000x more efficient and effective. It's quickly becoming as essential as email in today's work environment. It completely transformed how I work once I discovered it, and I can't believe I ever lived without it."
Sachin Lad, the new Vice President of Engineering, joins CloudApp with over 15 years experience building scalable and highly available service-oriented architectures. Having held roles in product development and engineering at organizations like AxiaMed, Sonos and Citrix, Lad will help drive further innovation, integrations and product advancements for CloudApp's growing community of over 5M users.
"Having a tool that makes visual communication seamless is a game-changer for businesses and individuals all over the world," said Lad. "I'm excited and grateful for the opportunity to join the CloudApp leadership team and to be able to contribute to furthering an already impressive and helpful tool."
About CloudApp
CloudApp is a productivity and collaboration platform for the modern workplace. CloudApp enables visual team collaboration through short, instantly-shareable screen captures and screen recordings. Through integrations with Slack, Atlassian, Asana, AdobeXD, Jira, Zapier, and others, CloudApp records and shares quick videos and screenshots on its easy-to-use platform for teams.
Trusted by its over four million loyal users at Fortune 500 organizations including Adobe, Zendesk and Salesforce, CloudApp customers are able to communicate effectively and asynchronously in an increasingly remote work landscape. Visual communication for every team. Connect with CloudApp today at https://www.getcloudapp.com.
