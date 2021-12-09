CHICAGO, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cloudbakers Qwinix, a Google Cloud Premier Partner, announces the appointment of Matt Kestian to CEO. An experienced leader in the high-tech industry, Kestian will assume his new responsibilities on January 1, 2022.
Kestian most recently served as Managing Director of North American Customer Engineering at Google Cloud and led a team of over 1,500 cloud architects, engineers and specialists in the cloud industry. Prior to joining Google Cloud, Kestian served in a variety of engineering and executive roles at EY, Microsoft and BlueMetal.
"Matt has the right balance of leadership skills, customer empathy and engineering DNA to lead our company," said Jeff Rich, Cloudbakers Qwinix Chairman. "He also has the experience necessary to build our global workforce and manage a high-growth environment."
While at Google Cloud, Kestian scaled the North American Customer Engineering organization from 600 to over 1,500 people while driving innovation on Google Cloud. "I am very excited to be joining the Cloudbakers Qwinix team," said Kestian. "Cloudbakers Qwinix is a strong, highly capable global cloud integrator that is exclusively focused on Google Cloud. Our strategy for growth is focused on providing full lifecycle capabilities to help our clients digital transformation by providing the services and tools necessary to modernize and manage their infrastructure, applications, data and collaboration platforms."
"The addition of Matt to our leadership team demonstrates our commitment to building a customer-first, engineering-led, Google-focused company," said Mike Biggee, Sunstone Partner and a Cloudbakers Qwinix Board Member. "Matt will lead us as we guide our customers in their digital transformation journey to modernize systems and work habits."
About Cloudbakers Qwinix
Cloudbakers Qwinix is a leading Google Cloud Premier Partner that helps companies adopt and innovate on Google Cloud. The company brings leading infrastructure engineering, data and analytics, cloud native development, security and collaboration practices to help companies modernize their applications and work practices.
