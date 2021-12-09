NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cloudbreak Compliance Group, a leading compliance consulting firm, has enhanced its private markets practice by welcoming Ken Harman as a Director. Ken will focus his practice on private equity, real estate, venture capital, private debt and similar illiquid asset classes.
Prior to joining Cloudbreak, Ken was Managing Director at ACA Group (fka ACA Compliance Group). He also held a number of prior roles during his 10 years at ACA, including serving as co-head of ACA's Private Markets practice. While at ACA, Ken primarily led engagements for managers that invested in illiquid asset classes. Such managers varied in size and complexity, ranging from new launches to some of the largest, most established managers in the industry. Ken has extensive experience managing and supporting SEC examinations, developing compliance programs and conducting mock SEC examinations.
"Ken is highly regarded in the compliance consulting space and brings significant private markets experience," says Cloudbreak's President, Todd Kaplan. "Ken's hiring emphasizes our commitment to having the most seasoned, knowledgeable and practical consultants leading our client engagements. Ken will undoubtedly help us continue to provide our industry-leading, boutique-style consulting approach for our private markets clients. We couldn't be more excited about having him joining our team."
About Cloudbreak
Cloudbreak Compliance Group is a leading compliance consulting firm that provides investment advisers with customized support and solutions. Cloudbreak takes a proactive, senior-level approach to consulting, which allows clients to stay ahead of deadlines, focus on their other day-to-day functions and lower regulatory risk. Cloudbreak works exclusively with private fund managers, which provides it with specialized expertise in the private fund space. Learn more at cloudbreakcompliance.com.
Media Contact
Kristin Kovner, K-Squared Strategies LLC, 646.847.9167, kristin@ksquaredstrategies.com
SOURCE Cloudbreak Compliance Group