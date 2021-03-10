SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE: CLDR), the enterprise data cloud company, reported results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021, ended January 31, 2021. Total revenue for the fourth quarter was $226.6 million, an increase of 7% as compared to the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020. Subscription revenue was $206.8 million, an increase of 14% as compared to the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020. Annualized Recurring Revenue grew 10% year-over-year.
"Cloudera Data Platform demonstrated significant momentum in the quarter," said Rob Bearden, chief executive officer, Cloudera. "Customers migrating to CDP increased from about 10% of our customer base at the time we reported Q3 to more than 15% of our customer base today. Most impressively, ARR from CDP now exceeds $60 million of total ARR. The adoption of CDP for hybrid data cloud and data lifecycle use cases is what will drive future growth and we're very happy with this progress to date."
Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
- GAAP loss from operations for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 was $51.6 million, including an impairment charge of $35.8 million for right-of-use and other lease related assets, compared to $64.4 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020
- Non-GAAP income from operations for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 was $50.5 million, compared to $11.0 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020
- Operating cash flow for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 was $36.7 million, compared to negative $9.4 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020
- GAAP net loss per share for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 was $0.18 per share, compared to $0.22 per share for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020
- Non-GAAP diluted net income per share for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 was $0.15 per share, compared to $0.04 per share for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020
Fiscal Year 2021 Results
- For fiscal year 2021, total revenue was $869.3 million, an increase of 9% year-over-year
- Subscription revenue for fiscal year 2021 was $782.8 million, an increase of 17% year-over-year
- GAAP loss from operations for fiscal year 2021 was $156.3 million, including an impairment charge of $35.8 million for right-of-use and other lease related assets, compared to $339.8 million for fiscal year 2020
- Non-GAAP income from operations for fiscal year 2021 was $146.8 million, compared to a non-GAAP loss from operations of $39.4 million for fiscal year 2020
- Operating cash flow for fiscal year 2021 was $155.8 million, compared to negative $36.8 million for fiscal year 2020
- GAAP net loss per share for fiscal year 2021 was $0.54 per share, compared to $1.20 per share for fiscal year 2020
- Non-GAAP diluted net income per share for fiscal year 2021 was $0.45, compared to a non-GAAP net loss per share of $0.13 for fiscal year 2020
A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures has been provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading Non-GAAP Financial Measures.
As of January 31, 2021, Cloudera had total cash, cash equivalents, marketable securities and restricted cash of $773.0 million.
Recent Business and Financial Highlights
- Annualized Recurring Revenue at the conclusion of fiscal 2021 was $778 million, representing 10% year-over-year growth
- GAAP subscription gross margin for the quarter was 87%, up from 84% in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020
- Non-GAAP subscription gross margin for the quarter was 91%, up from 88% in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020
- Closed a covenant lite, $500 million senior secured term loan
- Repurchased 26 million shares of Cloudera common stock
- CDP Operational Database now available on Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft Azure
- CDP Public Cloud SOC 2 Type II Certified
- Partnered with NVIDIA to accelerate processing for enterprise data engineering and data science workflows on Cloudera Data Platform
- Launched Applied ML Prototypes, complete ML use cases with pre-built AI apps for CDP Machine Learning
- CDP Data Warehouse delivers better price performance in GigaOm benchmark testing
Business Outlook
The outlook for the first quarter of fiscal 2022, ending April 30, 2021, is:
- Total revenue in the range of $216 million to $218 million
- Subscription revenue in the range of $195 million to $197 million
- Non-GAAP operating income in the range of $28 million to $33 million
- Non-GAAP net income per share in the range of $0.07 to $0.09 per share
- Diluted weighted-average share count of approximately 303 million shares
The outlook for fiscal 2022, ending January 31, 2022, is:
- Total revenue in the range of $907 million to $927 million
- Subscription revenue in the range of $822 million to $832 million
- Non-GAAP operating income in the range of $137 million to $147 million
- Non-GAAP net income per share in the range of $0.35 to $0.39 per share
- Diluted weighted-average share count of approximately 308 million shares
The business outlook is based on the assumption that the recessionary impact of the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) will continue at least through Cloudera's first quarter fiscal 2022.
Conference Call and Webcast Information
Cloudera is hosting a conference call for analysts and investors to discuss its fourth quarter fiscal 2021 results and the outlook for its first quarter of fiscal 2022 and full year fiscal 2022 at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time today. Participants can listen via webcast by visiting the Investor Relations section of Cloudera's website. A replay of the webcast will be available for two weeks following the call.
About Cloudera
At Cloudera, we believe that data can make what is impossible today, possible tomorrow. We empower people to transform complex data into clear and actionable insights. Cloudera delivers an enterprise data cloud for any data, anywhere, from the Edge to AI. Powered by the relentless innovation of the open source community, Cloudera advances digital transformation for the world's largest enterprises. Learn more at cloudera.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this press release that are not historical in nature are forward-looking statements that, within the meaning of the federal securities laws including the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Words such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "plan", "believe", "seek", "could", "estimate", "judgment", "targeting", "should", "anticipate", "goal" and variations of these words and similar expressions, are also intended to identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this press release address a variety of subjects, including statements about our short-term and long-term assumptions, goals and targets, including our "Business Outlook" for our first quarter of fiscal 2022 and our full year fiscal 2022 operating results. Readers are cautioned that actual results could differ materially from those implied by such forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including global economic conditions, competitive pressures and pricing declines, intellectual property infringement claims, the impact of and uncertainties related to COVID-19, and other risks or uncertainties that are described under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and in our other SEC filings. You can obtain copies of our SEC filings on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Additionally, these forward-looking statements, particularly our guidance, involve risk, uncertainties and assumptions, including those related to the impact of COVID-19 on our business and global economic conditions. Many of these assumptions relate to matters that are beyond our control and changing rapidly, including, but not limited to, the timeframes for and severity of the impact of COVID-19 on our customers' purchasing decisions and the length of our sales cycles, particularly for customers in certain industries highly affected by COVID-19. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurances that our expectations will be attained. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
We report all financial information required in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). To supplement our unaudited and audited condensed consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, we use certain non-GAAP measures of financial performance. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation from, as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, and may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. In addition, these non-GAAP measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with the results of our operations as determined in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures used by us include non-GAAP cost of revenue-subscription, non-GAAP cost of revenue-services, non-GAAP subscription gross margin, non-GAAP services gross margin, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating margin, and historical and forward-looking non-GAAP income/loss from operations, non-GAAP net income/loss, and non-GAAP net income/loss per share. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude stock-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, extraordinary non-cash real estate impairment charges, and acquisition and disposition-related expenses (if any) from our unaudited and audited condensed consolidated statement of operations.
For a description of these items, including the reasons why management adjusts for them, and reconciliations of historical non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, please see the section of the accompanying financial statement tables titled "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information" as well as the related financial statement tables that precede it. We may consider whether other significant non-recurring items that arise in the future should also be excluded in calculating the non-GAAP financial measures we use.
We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures, when taken together with the corresponding GAAP financial measures, provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of our core business, operating results or future outlook. Management uses, and believes that investors benefit from referring to, these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our operating results, as well as when planning, forecasting and analyzing future periods. We use these non-GAAP financial measures in conjunction with traditional GAAP measures to communicate with our board of directors concerning our financial performance. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate comparisons of our performance to prior periods.
Annualized Recurring Revenue
Annualized Recurring Revenue ("ARR") is a performance metric, which we use to assess the health and trajectory of our business. ARR equals the annualized value of recurring subscription contracts with active entitlements as of the end of the period. ARR does not reflect non-recurring partner revenue, subscription revenue with certain related parties, custom engineering, remote operation and management services, or premium add-on support.
CDP ARR is comprised of CDP Public Cloud SKUs, annualized based on quarterly consumption revenue, CDP Private Cloud SKUs, calculated based on the annualized value of recurring subscription agreements with active entitlements as of quarter-end, and legacy SKUs that are otherwise contractually entitled to run CDP.
Cloudera, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended January 31,
Year Ended January 31,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Revenue:
Subscription
$
206,807
$
181,954
$
782,769
$
667,826
Services
19,756
29,766
86,489
126,365
Total revenue
226,563
211,720
869,258
794,191
Cost of revenue:(1) (2)
Subscription
26,026
29,103
107,834
117,739
Services
17,235
27,408
81,354
114,763
Total cost of revenue
43,261
56,511
189,188
232,502
Gross profit
183,302
155,209
680,070
561,689
Operating expenses:(1) (2)
Research and development
61,681
66,994
244,507
263,566
Sales and marketing
103,654
117,884
420,501
467,541
General and administrative (3)
69,562
34,768
171,327
170,336
Total operating expenses
234,897
219,646
836,335
901,443
Loss from operations
(51,595)
(64,437)
(156,265)
(339,754)
Interest (expense) income, net
(892)
2,484
3,994
11,687
Other (expense) income, net
(202)
(106)
(3,117)
185
Loss before provision for income taxes
(52,689)
(62,059)
(155,388)
(327,882)
Provision for income taxes
(2,089)
(2,228)
(7,346)
(8,700)
Net loss
$
(54,778)
$
(64,287)
$
(162,734)
$
(336,582)
Net loss per share, basic and diluted
$
(0.18)
$
(0.22)
$
(0.54)
$
(1.20)
Weighted-average shares used in computing net
303,526
291,193
302,522
280,772
(1) Amounts include stock-based compensation expense as follows (in thousands):
Three Months Ended January 31,
Year Ended January 31,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Cost of revenue – subscription
$
4,063
$
4,285
$
15,123
$
16,599
Cost of revenue – services
2,546
4,533
11,909
17,609
Research and development
18,834
19,563
72,087
75,554
Sales and marketing
13,513
17,161
55,173
63,360
General and administrative
8,068
9,994
34,643
47,232
Total stock-based compensation expense
$
47,024
$
55,536
$
188,935
$
220,354
(2) Amounts include amortization of acquired intangible assets as follows (in thousands):
Three Months Ended January 31,
Year Ended January 31,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Cost of revenue – subscription
$
2,577
$
2,855
$
11,880
$
11,213
Sales and marketing
16,628
17,047
66,426
68,811
Total amortization of acquired intangible assets
$
19,205
$
19,902
$
78,306
$
80,024
(3) Amounts include the impairment of real estate lease related right-of-use assets and other long-lived assets of $35.8 million for the three months and year ended January 31, 2021.
Cloudera, Inc.
January 31,
January 31,
(unaudited)
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
298,672
$
107,638
Marketable securities
297,721
253,361
Accounts receivable, net
316,098
249,971
Deferred contract costs
53,048
54,776
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
32,382
42,155
Total current assets
997,921
707,901
Property and equipment, net
18,065
21,988
Marketable securities, non-current
173,281
122,193
Intangible assets, net
532,630
605,236
Goodwill
599,291
590,361
Deferred contract costs, non-current
31,170
35,260
Operating lease right-of-use assets
146,424
204,642
Other assets
9,819
12,209
TOTAL ASSETS
$
2,508,601
$
2,299,790
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
2,713
$
3,858
Accrued compensation
56,643
61,826
Other accrued liabilities
30,196
22,297
Operating lease liabilities
19,574
19,181
Contract liabilities
553,983
472,786
Total current liabilities
663,109
579,948
Long-term debt
487,089
—
Operating lease liabilities, non-current
169,296
192,324
Contract liabilities, non-current
54,414
81,926
Other accrued liabilities, non-current
6,763
7,223
TOTAL LIABILITIES
1,380,671
861,421
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY:
Common stock
15
15
Additional paid-in capital
2,776,690
2,923,905
Accumulated other comprehensive income
580
273
Accumulated deficit
(1,649,355)
(1,485,824)
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
1,127,930
1,438,369
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
2,508,601
$
2,299,790
Cloudera, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended January 31,
Year Ended January 31,
2021
2020
2021
2020
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Net loss
$
(54,778)
$
(64,287)
$
(162,734)
$
(336,582)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by
Depreciation and amortization
22,377
23,033
89,393
92,156
Non-cash lease expense
11,539
11,743
45,747
45,640
Impairment of real estate lease related assets
35,828
—
35,828
—
Stock-based compensation expense
47,024
55,536
188,935
220,354
Amortization of deferred contract costs
15,984
13,973
66,734
47,552
Other
1,008
23
9,395
(1,880)
Changes in assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
(141,128)
(87,908)
(65,061)
(8,956)
Prepaid expenses and other assets
(2,357)
(4,526)
12,151
(8,280)
Deferred contract costs
(24,915)
(31,375)
(60,916)
(68,575)
Accounts payable
(718)
(8,282)
(2,816)
(4,089)
Accrued compensation
4,085
7,893
(6,140)
5,570
Other accrued liabilities
4,634
(4,795)
1,187
109
Operating lease liabilities
(21,291)
(23,161)
(46,022)
(51,059)
Contract liabilities
139,360
102,717
50,141
31,214
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
36,652
(9,416)
155,822
(36,826)
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Purchases of marketable securities
(77,515)
(101,755)
(472,715)
(494,252)
Proceeds from sale of marketable securities
10,007
29,998
120,329
86,739
Maturities of marketable securities
63,093
81,927
254,763
413,557
Cash used in business combinations, net of cash acquired
—
—
(12,358)
(4,500)
Capital expenditures
(2,748)
(715)
(10,053)
(7,203)
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities
(7,163)
9,455
(120,034)
(5,659)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Proceeds from debt, net of issuance costs
490,546
—
490,546
—
Repurchases of common stock
(314,091)
—
(340,065)
—
Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards
(17,613)
(11,536)
(47,248)
(32,621)
Proceeds from employee stock plans
12,873
6,031
51,064
25,664
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
171,715
(5,505)
154,297
(6,957)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents
1,354
(99)
949
(1,607)
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and
202,558
(5,565)
191,034
(51,049)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash — Beginning of
99,466
116,555
110,990
162,039
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash — End of period
$
302,024
$
110,990
$
302,024
$
110,990
Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash as shown in the statement of cash flows:
As of January 31,
2021
2020
Cash and cash equivalents
$
298,672
$
107,638
Restricted cash included in Other assets
3,352
3,352
Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
$
302,024
$
110,990
Cloudera, Inc.
Three Months Ended January 31, 2021
GAAP Results Reconciled to Non-GAAP Results
(in thousands, except percentage and per share amounts)
(unaudited)
GAAP
Stock-Based
Amortization of
Extraordinary
Non-GAAP
Cost of revenue- Subscription
$
26,026
$
(4,063)
$
(2,577)
$
—
$
19,386
Subscription gross margin
87
%
2
%
1
%
—
%
91
%
Cost of revenue- Services
17,235
(2,546)
—
—
14,689
Services gross margin
13
%
13
%
—
%
—
%
26
%
Gross profit
183,302
6,609
2,577
—
192,488
Total gross margin
81
%
3
%
1
%
—
%
85
%
Research and development
61,681
(18,834)
—
—
42,847
Sales and marketing
103,654
(13,513)
(16,628)
—
73,513
General and administrative
69,562
(8,068)
—
(35,828)
25,666
(Loss) income from operations
(51,595)
47,024
19,205
35,828
50,462
Operating margin
(23)
%
21
%
8
%
16
%
22
%
Net (loss) income
(54,778)
47,024
19,205
35,828
47,279
Net (loss) income per share, basic
(0.18)
0.16
0.06
0.12
0.16
Net (loss) income per share, diluted (1)
$
(0.18)
$
0.16
$
0.06
$
0.11
$
0.15
(1) See below for a reconciliation of weighted-average shares outstanding used to calculate non-GAAP net income per share
Cloudera, Inc.
Three Months Ended January 31, 2020
GAAP Results Reconciled to Non-GAAP Results
(in thousands, except percentage and per share amounts)
(unaudited)
GAAP
Stock-Based
Amortization of
Non-GAAP
Cost of revenue- Subscription
$
29,103
$
(4,285)
$
(2,855)
$
21,963
Subscription gross margin
84
%
2
%
2
%
88
%
Cost of revenue- Services
27,408
(4,533)
—
22,875
Services gross margin
8
%
15
%
—
%
23
%
Gross profit
155,209
8,818
2,855
166,882
Total gross margin
73
%
4
%
1
%
79
%
Research and development
66,994
(19,563)
—
47,431
Sales and marketing
117,884
(17,161)
(17,047)
83,676
General and administrative
34,768
(9,994)
—
24,774
(Loss) income from operations
(64,437)
55,536
19,902
11,001
Operating margin
(30)
%
26
%
9
%
5
%
Net (loss) income
(64,287)
55,536
19,902
11,151
Net (loss) income per share, basic
(0.22)
0.19
0.07
0.04
Net (loss) income per share, diluted (1)
$
(0.22)
$
0.20
$
0.06
$
0.04
(1) See below for a reconciliation of weighted-average shares outstanding used to calculate non-GAAP net income per share
Cloudera, Inc.
Twelve Months Ended January 31, 2021
GAAP Results Reconciled to Non-GAAP Results
(in thousands, except percentage and per share amounts)
(unaudited)
GAAP
Stock-Based
Amortization
Extraordinary
Non-GAAP
Cost of revenue- Subscription
$
107,834
$
(15,123)
$
(11,880)
$
—
$
80,831
Subscription gross margin
86
%
2
%
2
%
—
%
90
%
Cost of revenue- Services
81,354
(11,909)
—
—
69,445
Services gross margin
6
%
14
%
—
%
—
%
20
%
Gross profit
680,070
27,032
11,880
—
718,982
Total gross margin
78
%
3
%
1
%
—
%
83
%
Research and development
244,507
(72,087)
—
—
172,420
Sales and marketing
420,501
(55,173)
(66,426)
—
298,902
General and administrative
171,327
(34,643)
—
(35,828)
100,856
(Loss) income from operations
(156,265)
188,935
78,306
35,828
146,804
Operating margin
(18)
%
22
%
9
%
4
%
17
%
Net (loss) income
(162,734)
188,935
78,306
35,828
140,335
Net (loss) income per share, basic
(0.54)
0.62
0.26
0.12
0.46
Net (loss) income per share, diluted (1)
$
(0.54)
$
0.62
$
0.25
$
0.12
$
0.45
(1) See below for a reconciliation of weighted-average shares outstanding used to calculate non-GAAP net income per share
Cloudera, Inc.
Twelve Months Ended January 31, 2020
GAAP Results Reconciled to Non-GAAP Results
(in thousands, except percentage and per share amounts)
(unaudited)
GAAP
Stock-Based
Amortization of
Non-GAAP
Cost of revenue- Subscription
$
117,739
$
(16,599)
$
(11,213)
$
89,927
Subscription gross margin
82
%
2
%
2
%
87
%
Cost of revenue- Services
114,763
(17,609)
—
97,154
Services gross margin
9
%
14
%
—
%
23
%
Gross profit
561,689
34,208
11,213
607,110
Total gross margin
71
%
4
%
1
%
76
%
Research and development
263,566
(75,554)
—
188,012
Sales and marketing
467,541
(63,360)
(68,811)
335,370
General and administrative
170,336
(47,232)
—
123,104
Loss from operations
(339,754)
220,354
80,024
(39,376)
Operating margin
(43)
%
28
%
10
%
(5)
%
Net loss
(336,582)
220,354
80,024
(36,204)
Net loss per share, basic and diluted
$
(1.20)
$
0.78
$
0.29
$
(0.13)
Cloudera, Inc.
Reconciliation of weighted-average shares used for non-GAAP net income per share
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended January 31,
Year Ended January 31,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Weighted-average shares, basic
303,526
291,193
302,522
280,772
Effect of dilutive securities:
Stock options, unvested restricted stock units and ESPP
8,794
16,572
12,160
—
Weighted-average shares, diluted
312,320
307,765
314,682
280,772
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information
In addition to the reasons stated under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" above, which are generally applicable to each of the items we exclude from our non-GAAP financial measures, we believe it is appropriate to exclude or give effect to certain items for the following reasons:
- Stock-based compensation expense. We exclude stock-based compensation expense from our non-GAAP financial measures consistent with how we evaluate our operating results and prepare our operating plans, forecasts and budgets. Further, when considering the impact of equity award grants, we focus on overall stockholder dilution rather than the accounting charges associated with such equity grants. The exclusion of the expense facilitates the comparison of results and business outlook for future periods with results for prior periods in order to better understand the long-term performance of our business.
- Amortization of acquired intangible assets. We exclude the amortization of acquired intangible assets from our non-GAAP financial measures. Although the purchase accounting for an acquisition necessarily reflects the accounting value assigned to intangible assets, our management team excludes the GAAP impact of acquired intangible assets when evaluating our operating results. Likewise, our management team excludes amortization of acquired intangible assets from our operating plans, forecasts and budgets. The exclusion of the expense facilitates the comparison of results and business outlook for future periods with results for prior periods in order to better understand the long-term performance of our business.
- Extraordinary non-cash real estate impairment charges. We exclude extraordinary non-cash real estate impairment charges from our non-GAAP financial measures. Extraordinary non-cash real estate impairment charges relate to charges that we incur as a result of activities with respect to our leased office locations. The exclusion of the impairment charges facilitates the comparison of results and business outlook for future periods with results for prior periods in order to better understand the long-term performance of our business.
Cloudera, Inc.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Guidance
(unaudited)
Fiscal 2022
(in millions)
First Quarter
Full Year
GAAP operating loss
($42) - ($37)
($159) - ($149)
Stock-based compensation expense (*)
52
226
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
18
70
Non-GAAP operating income
$28 - $33
$137 - $147
Fiscal 2022
(in millions)
First Quarter
Full Year
GAAP net loss
($49) - ($43)
($188) - ($176)
Stock-based compensation expense (*)
52
226
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
18
70
Non-GAAP net income
$21 - $27
$108 - $120
(*) Stock-based compensation expense is impacted by a number of variables, each of which are inherently difficult to forecast. As a result, the guidance presented above is subject to a number of uncertainties and assumptions that may cause actual results to differ materially.
