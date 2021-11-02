ZUG, Switzerland, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cloudficient Software AG, a company that helps organizations facilitate efficient digital transformation and cloud adoption, is pleased to announce its intent to acquire UK based Sales as a Service provider Timeficient Ltd.
Having capitalized on the success and recognition in the market since the launch of its ReMAD platform mid of 2020 and its significant expansion in 2021, Cloudficient is starting its next phase of growth. The ensuing acquisition will complement an overall strategy which will see further investments into the development of new products along with strategic partnerships, all in combined effort to bring efficiency and additional value to customers and the market in general.
"The acquisition of Timeficient enables us to scale up our global presence and capitalize on the growth we have seen through FY21. With the offering Timeficient brings to the table plus the talent within the sales & marketing groups of Cloudficient, it puts us in a much stronger go to market position for the markets we have entered," says Peter Kozak, Founder, Chairman and CEO at Cloudficient.
"Timeficient has built methodologies, processes and a platform that helps organizations to increase success and efficiency bringing SaaS based B2B products to the market," says Peter Parker, Founder & Managing Director of Timeficient. "With Cloudficient's aggressive plan to roll out additional SaaS based products as well as the ongoing high demand for automation, efficiency and orchestration in digital transformation projects, Timeficient is a natural fit. I'm very happy to be now part of the Cloudficient family!"
Considering the next phase of its growth, the following changes to the executive management team will take place, effective immediately:
- New CEO: Peter Parker
Previously VP of Sales at Quest Software and CRO/COO at Quadrotech, Peter brings a wealth of relevant background and management to the table. "I am privileged to be joining such a talented team of people and I am very much looking forwards to leading Cloudficient into the next phase of their very exciting opportunity," says Peter Parker, Global CEO of Cloudficient. "Our solutions through a single pane of glass are highly relevant to most mid-size and enterprise companies and allow them to make use of automation and orchestration to increase efficiency and lower costs during digital transformation projects."
- New CTO and CSO: Peter Kozak
- New CRO and CMO: Adam Feher
For more information on the acquisition or management updates, please reach out to info@cloudficient.com.
For more information on Cloudficient, please visit cloudficient.com and find Cloudficient on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.
About Cloudficient: With cloud platforms handling a majority of infrastructure needs, a growing focus is managing the movement of business data throughout the enterprise lifecycle. This includes everything from cloud onboarding, compliance migrations, or expiring legacy data, to restructuring events like mergers and acquisitions. Cloudficient orchestrates these transitions, handling complex enterprise transformation scenarios as a business process, end to end with cloud native technology.
About Timeficient: Timeficient is a Sales as a Service organization focused on lead generation for Software as a Service (SaaS) organizations. With experience working across multiple industries, Timeficient offers a range of skills tailored to deliver agreed outcomes, ranging from driving lead generation, improving sales strategy and organization, to recruiting and on-boarding new channels to market.
