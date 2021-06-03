FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CloudHesive, an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Premier Consulting Partner, with global headquarters in Fort Lauderdale, Florida and regional headquarters in Buenos Aires, Argentina, and Santiago, Chile, announced the closing of a growth financing round today. Strattam Capital led the round as a strategic investor.
The financing will enable CloudHesive to accelerate its pace of innovation while continuing to provide best-in-class services to its high-profile growing customer base. The new investment will provide CloudHesive with resources to expand its operations and sales teams, supporting customers in both the public sector and commercial space, and to pursue rapid geographical expansion.
The investment also allows CloudHesive to invest in its people and expand its continued focus on product development, driving next-generation capabilities into its Centricity platform, which makes it easy for customers to adopt and benefit from AWS without having to know the technical underpinnings of cloud services.
"After introductions to several private equity and venture capital firms, Strattam hit the mark with how they partner with founders. Their approach with working with founders to develop a Five-Point Plan helps set the vision and direction across the company," continued Jim Walker, CloudHesive CEO and Founder. "We are excited for the partnership and looking forward to growing CloudHesive."
This investment builds on Strattam's established practice of investing in founder-led business' with best-in-class products and services. Strattam's portfolio consists of 100% founder-led companies, with founders in most cases maintaining an equity stake alongside Strattam in the ongoing entity. This helps solidify CloudHesive as an AWS go-to partner in the Southeastern United States and Latin American markets.
"We couldn't be more excited to welcome CloudHesive to the Strattam portfolio," said Bob Morse, Founding Managing Partner, Strattam Capital. "We continue to focus on investing in successful founder-led businesses and are excited to partner with Jim and the CloudHesive team as they continue to develop and expand solutions that delight their customers.
Additionally, CloudHesive and AWS have entered into a Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA). The SCA will provide the guiding principles that will help drive CloudHesive's growth in the State, Local and Education (SLED) and Federal (FED) public sector markets in the United States, as well as in Argentina, Chile, and Colombia where CloudHesive has strategic public sector partnerships already in place.
"We are excited to support CloudHesive in leveraging the breadth and depth of AWS services to innovate, simplify and lower costs for their customers," said Sandy Carter, Vice President, Worldwide Public Sector Partners and Programs, AWS. "The SCA will further scale CloudHesive's workload migration and application modernization services for agencies around the globe to achieve better customer outcomes."
CloudHesive will continue to focus on evangelizing AWS and leading its customers' expansion into cloud computing by utilizing cutting-edge services such as Amazon Connect, an easy-to-use, scalable cloud contact center, and Amazon Workspaces, a fully-managed desktop virtualization service.
About CloudHesive
CloudHesive is an AWS Premier Consulting Partner headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida with offices in Buenos Aires, Argentina, and Santiago, Chile. We are a customer-obsessed organization and are driven by delivering innovative cloud solutions to our customers. Our customers look to us as leaders in the migration, securing, and managing of mission-critical workloads in the cloud. These platforms include niche business solutions built on top of Amazon Connect, Amazon Workspaces, and our next-generation managed services offering, while our Centricity platform helps to decrease 'time to cloud' for our customer base. CloudHesive is focused on driving incremental value to our customers and helping them be successful adoption of Cloud. For more information, please visit CloudHesive.com
About Strattam
Strattam Capital invests in founder-led, independent, B2B software technology companies outside of Silicon Valley. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, we connect companies with the people, process, and scale needed to reach their potential. We believe in aligning with founders before signing, via our Five-Point Plan process, to allow execution with purpose, excitement, and efficiency. For more information, please visit Strattam.com.
