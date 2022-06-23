Joint Offering Strengthens Business Communication Options for Managed Service Providers, Resellers, and Small Businesses in North America
MONTREAL, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cloudli Communications, a Montreal-based leading provider of voice, data and messaging solutions, today announced that it has acquired ConnectMeVoice, a New Jersey-based provider of next-generation hosted voice over IP (VoIP), unified communications as a service (UCaaS) and contact center as a service (CCaaS). The acquisition strengthens Cloudli's position as a leader in the North American market while expanding its cloud business communications offering to partners and customers in the US.
As telecommunications consolidation trends prevail across the business communications ecosystem, ConnectMeVoice and Cloudli have joined forces to offer an even stronger alternative for service providers and small businesses (SMBs) looking for reliable, cost-effective and flexible business communications options that support their rapidly changing needs.
ConnectMeVoice's robust product portfolio includes its new feature-rich Clarity platform, contact center, text and chat, SIP trunking, and more. Purpose-built on modern APIs, ConnectMeVoice's services can be leveraged by channel partners and resellers, white labeled by managed solution partners, or integrated into third-party applications for maximum flexibility. These solutions, combined with an innovative call-path pricing model, level the telecommunications playing field for Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and their clients, by offering them all the next-generation benefits of a cloud-based unified communications platform typically only available to larger organizations.
ConnectMeVoice solutions are delivered through its nationwide network of Managed Service Providers, resellers and partners. Trusted by thousands of businesses for their telecommunications needs, ConnectMeVoice processes over 12 million calls and messages each month. Together, Cloudli and ConnectMeVoice have over 1,000 channel partners and resellers, more than 8,000 customers across North America, and over 80 employees and contractors.
"We are excited to announce the acquisition of ConnectMeVoice and welcome their talented team to Cloudli," said Gavin Macomber, President and CEO of Cloudli Communications. "The ability to offer ConnectMeVoice's hosted VoIP, UCaaS and CCaaS solutions within Cloudli's next-generation business communications portfolio will provide managed service providers, resellers, and small businesses with greater choice and flexibility as they transform their businesses to the cloud."
"Throughout our history, ConnectMeVoice has been committed to offering high-quality service and flexible solutions," said Scott Seltzer, CEO of ConnectMeVoice. "Becoming part of Cloudli allows us to further enhance our efforts to help our partners grow their businesses."
Cloudli will retain the existing ConnectMeVoice team to provide complete continuity for its partners and customers. Scott Seltzer will continue to manage day-to-day operations as General Manager for ConnectMeVoice. Chris Van Wagoner, ConnectMeVoice's Chief Operating Officer, will assume the same role for the newly combined organization.
To learn more about Cloudli and its suite of offerings, visit http://www.cloudli.com. To learn more about ConnectMeVoice, visit http://www.connectmevoice.com.
About Cloudli
Cloudli Communications, Inc. delivers feature-rich communications solutions to businesses of all types and sizes, with a track record that spans decades. Today, our solutions include work-from-anywhere unified communications apps for SMBs, VoIP connectivity solutions optimized for businesses of any size and digital fax solutions that leverage new technologies without disrupting trusted and established workflows. Serving over 7,000 customers in the United States and Canada, Cloudli helps businesses across North America better communicate with their customers – how, where and when they want – without compromising security, reliability and efficiency. Find us on the web, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.
Cloudli Communications Corp. is owned by CPS Capital, a Toronto-based private equity firm.
About ConnectMeVoice
ConnectMeVoice's mission is to level the telecommunications playing field for MSPs and their clients, by offering them all the next-generation benefits of a cloud-based unified communications platform typically only available to larger organizations. Our disruptive pricing model, paired with a next-generation UCaaS platform, enables MSPs and their end user customers to cut costs without cutting communications corners and reinvest the savings into their futures.
