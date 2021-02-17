KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CMI Media Group, the leading media strategy, planning, innovation and buying agency for the nation's top healthcare companies and part of WPP (NYSE:WPP), announced a major new business win that highlights the agency's ability to align talent from across WPP to serve the highest client expectations. CMI Media Group led a cross-agency WPP team to create a bespoke offering of consumer and HCP media planning and buying for a leading biosciences company operating at the forefront of Neurology and Endocrinology research and therapy.
CMI Media Group also credits the win to the launch of Empower™, the company's integrated planning platform. Empower showcases how we can deeply understand and directly target their audiences on a one-to-one basis. The agency is able to look at both consumers and HCPs together and uncover opportunities that may otherwise go undetected. This win is part of a winning streak that has led the company to remarkable YOY growth.
"This partnership is a great opportunity for CMI Media Group to guide the client through their growth path marketing to consumers while continuing to deliver HCP excellence," said Dr. Susan Dorfman, President, CMI Media Group. "There is an immense value in consumer and HCP audiences hearing the same story and having the same conversations and we are excited to share our expertise in integrated media planning with our newest partner."
CMI Media Group is taking a one-team approach to help the biosciences company to achieve world-class engagement and results. CMI Media Group has brought many firsts to healthcare marketing as the leading healthcare-focused media buying and planning resource to the world's game changers in pharma and life sciences. Those looking to join the CMI Media Group family and embrace the "one dream, one team" culture can visit the company's career page for more information and a link to apply: https://www.cmimediagroup.com/careers
About CMI Media Group
CMI Media Group, a WPP company (NYSE: WPP, http://www.wpp.com), is a full-service media agency focused solely on health, wellness, and pharmaceutical marketing. CMI Media Group's core offerings include Audience Strategy, Planning, Development, and Insights; Data and Analytics; Buying and Investment; and Direct Response and Customer Experience. As the leading media resource for the world's top healthcare companies, CMI Media Group brings together leading technology, data, and talent to deliver seamless capabilities for clients. CMI Media Group has eight office locations across the US. To apply for a position within our teams, visit https://www.cmimediagroup.com/careers
