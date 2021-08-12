CNA logo. (PRNewsFoto/CNA Financial Corporation) (PRNewsfoto/CNA)

CHICAGO, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CNA announced today the appointment of Dieter Korte as Senior Vice President, Middle Market, effective immediately. In this role, Korte will be responsible for profitability, growth, and strategic direction of CNA's Middle Market Business Unit.

"Dieter's proven track record of performance and strong leadership in both the customer segment and product line roles makes him an ideal candidate to lead this business unit at CNA," said Kevin Leidwinger, President and Chief Operating Officer, Commercial.

Korte joined CNA in 2016 after 25 years of commercial leadership in the industry and has been an integral part of the organization working closely with agents and brokers to provide creative insurance solutions for Middle Market businesses.

About CNA

CNA is one of the largest U.S. commercial property and casualty insurance companies. Backed by more than 120 years of experience, CNA provides a broad range of standard and specialized insurance products and services for businesses and professionals in the U.S., Canada and Europe. For more information, please visit CNA at www.cna.com

