CHICAGO, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE: CNA) will report first quarter 2021 results before the market opens on Monday, May 3, 2021.  The news release, earnings presentation and financial supplement will be available on CNA's website at www.cna.com.  A conference call for investors and analysts is scheduled for 8 a.m. CT and will be hosted by Dino E. Robusto, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of CNA Financial Corporation.

A live webcast will be available via the Investor Relations section of www.cna.com.  Those interested in participating in the question and answer session should dial (800) 289-0571, or for international callers, +1 (720) 543-0206.  An online replay will also be available on CNA's website following the call.

About CNA 

CNA is one of the largest U.S. commercial property and casualty insurance companies.  Backed by more than 120 years of experience, CNA provides a broad range of standard and specialized property and casualty insurance products and services for businesses and professionals in the U.S., Canada and Europe.  For more information, please visit CNA at www.cna.com.

