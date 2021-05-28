CINCINNATI, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CNG Holdings, Inc. is happy to announce the appointment of Mike Farrell as the Chief Financial Officer, effective May 3, 2021, after an exhaustive search and vetting process.
As Chief Financial Officer, Farrell will report directly to the CEO of CNG Holdings, Ken Judd. Farrell is a seasoned finance expert who brings with him a wealth of knowledge and demonstrated ability to provide actionable insights to improve financial oversight, business operations, and controls.
Mike has more than 20 years of experience in the consumer finance industry, most recently having served as the Chief Operating Officer with Time Investment Company. Additionally, he has held leadership roles within several banking organizations including the SVP & CFO, Retail Division with Fifth Third Bank.
In his new role, Farrell will work to ensure strong financial footing for the organization. "I am excited to step into the CFO role at CNG Holdings and I am looking forward to being part of the great things happening throughout the organization," says Farrell. My extensive experience will allow me to help the business continue executing its strategic plans and accelerate growth. I look forward to working with the entire CNG team to build on the company's momentum."
About CNG Holdings, INC:
CNG Holdings, Inc. is a privately-held financial services company and a wholly-owned subsidiary of CNG Financial Corporations. Through our brands and affiliates, we work to offer loans and other innovative financial products that make a difference in the lives of our customers. Incorporated in 2006, CNG Holdings is a financial solutions provider for real people and a career destination for those who want to make a difference. At our core, we are a family of brands dedicated to helping people make ends meet, with products and services designed to cover short-term needs. To learn more about CNG Holdings, our brands, and products and services offered, please visit http://www.cngholdings.com.
