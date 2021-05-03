TIJUANA, Mexico, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Co-Production International (CPI) announces that their maquiladora shelter program client, JCK, will be opening their first North American facility this Spring in Tijuana, Baja California. JCK is an agricultural products container manufacturer from Chile and chose Tijuana to be close to an existing client. Tijuana is an ideal location for agricultural products packaging manufacturing with California's ag industry producing annual receipts of more than $50 billion dollars to the north and large-scale farming for export industry in throughout Tijuana's home state of Northern Baja California.
"Pursuing expansions to be closer to their market is a common practice in manufacturing and prevalent in Tijuana's manufacturing landscape. It is no different for JCK. As many manufacturers discover, landing in Tijuana not only gets them closer to existing customers but exposure to hundreds of potential customers both in Mexico and United States looking for just-in-time capabilities that can be close to impossible anywhere else," said Veronica Contreras, VP for Business Development and project lead for JCK.
JCK's new 60,000 square foot facility is in Tijuana. CPI assisted JCK with importing equipment from China to Mexico as a part of the ramp up. A unique aspect of this project is the speed CPI was able to get JCK set up in Tijuana. The lease was signed in the midst of the COVID pandemic, December 2020, and by May the facility will have electrical installed, imported equipment installed, and employees ready to train.
"CPI's Shelter IMMEX Program provides a fast-track solution to by allowing our clients to start operate under our permits and certifications. Simultaneous with getting JCK's facility online under our shelter program we have also begun the process to roll off JCK to their own independent corporation in Mexico. CPI's Shelter Program is flexible in that we can allow them to start manufacturing now, not a year from now, with the flexibility for this type of roll off whenever the manufacturer needs it," added Contreras.
JCK's new facility plans to hire forty to sixty employees in the first year to meet current demand. CPI's HR Team has already initiated talent recruitment for thermal former operators. In addition to hiring local employees, CPI assisted with the paperwork necessary to import workers from JCK's operation in Chile who will help train the new staff in JCK procedures and processes.
