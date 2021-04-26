PRINCETON, N.J., April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CobbleStone Software - a contract management software Leader, according to Forrester - is pleased to announce its integration with Microsoft Office 365 – the online MS Office suite.
CobbleStone Software's integration with Microsoft OneDrive – the online file hosting service offered through MS Office 365 – adds to its preexisting robust integration options. This seamless integration between Contract Insight® and MS Office 365 allows for concurrent, web-enabled document editing – streamlining contract collaboration with lower friction. Users can enjoy full contract lifecycle management when working with multiple stakeholders across time zones. CobbleStone Software's integration with MS OneDrive further solidifies its commitment to offering a highly scalable and configurable source-to-contract management software suite that prioritizes increasing contract workflow efficiency and efficacy for its users.
"We at CobbleStone Software are thrilled to integrate MS Office 365 with our leading-edge, award-winning source-to-contract management software solution for our dedicated users," says Bradford Jones, CLM Visionary & Director Sales & Marketing at CobbleStone Software.
"This integration can modernize and simplify clients' contract management, vendor management, procurement, and sourcing workflow processes – capitalizing upon the established and ever-growing configurability of CobbleStone Contract Insight for future-minded workflow efficiency and increased contract management software ROI."
To learn more about how CobbleStone's Contract Insight integrates with MS Office 365, read this article.
About CobbleStone Software:
CobbleStone Software has been a visionary in enterprise contract management, eProcurement, vendor management, and eSourcing software solutions for over 20 years. CobbleStone Software's contract management software platform offers full contract lifecycle management with configurable contract workflow management, email notifications, calendar alerts, contract writing with templates and dynamic clauses, contract negotiations, robust security options, revenue/cost management, vendor tracking, vendor/client scoring and rating, bid and RFx management, simple OFAC search integration, a custom report designer, full-text searching and indexing, document version control, electronic signatures, digital signatures, artificial intelligence and machine learning, AI-based clause recognition, and more.
To stay up-to-date with valuable and visually engaging video content, subscribe to CobbleStone's YouTube channel and their Contract Insights blog!
Contact CobbleStone Software for a free demo and pricing information at Sales@CobbleStoneSoftware.com or call 866-330-0056.
Follow CobbleStone Software on LinkedIn.
SOURCE CobbleStone Software