PRINCETON, N.J., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CobbleStone Software – a recognized Leader in CLM software platforms by Forrester Research, Inc. – is excited to announce their partnership with Brightleaf Solutions to expand CobbleStone's global CLM software offering with legal extraction services.
CobbleStone Software is a highly acclaimed leader in enterprise contract lifecycle management, vendor management, eProcurement, and eSourcing software solutions. CobbleStone's enterprise contract management software suite – CobbleStone Contract Insight® – has been trusted by thousands of users in a vast array of industries within the public and private sectors for over 20 years and continues to innovate with an embrace of digital transformation.
Brightleaf Solutions, LLC provides automated data extraction services to intelligently extract information from clients' contracts with proprietary semantic intelligence/natural language processing (NLP) technology. Brightleaf also leverages its team of lawyers to check the output for accuracy – as well as a Six-Sigma process to deliver highly accurate, critical contract data from clients' contracts.
With an integration of these complementary services, clients have the opportunity to significantly streamline data extraction processes and – consequently – the entire contract lifecycle!
"We at CobbleStone Software are pleased to announce our partnership with Brightleaf solutions," says Mark Nastasi, Executive Vice President at CobbleStone Software.
"Clients can leverage this services integration to seamlessly streamline contract data extraction processes – especially bulk data extraction – for an expedited and centralized CLM process."
Samir Bhatia, CEO of Brightleaf, states:
"It's a pleasure to partner with a premier CLM solution such as CobbleStone. With Brightleaf's AI technology-powered solution to extract customized meta-data from legacy contracts, CobbleStone customers can be virtually assured that the value of their investment in CobbleStone Contract Insight is highly realized and that the quality of data is essentially perfect."
About CobbleStone Software:
CobbleStone Software is a celebrated leader in contract management software solutions whose flagship CLM software solution – CobbleStone Contract Insight – expedites contract management, vendor management, procurement, and sourcing processes while offering seamless integrations, ease-of-use, and high scalability. CobbleStone's contract lifecycle management solutions provide simplified contract and vendor tracking, highly configurable email alerts, user-friendly calendar notifications, intelligent contract workflow automation, highly robust security options, streamlined authoring of contract templates with dynamic clauses, centralized revenue/cost management, full-text indexing and searching, future-minded vendor/client ratings, complete document version control, custom contract management reports, speedy IntelliSign® electronic signatures, more intelligent contracts with VISDOM® artificial intelligence and machine learning, and more.
