PRINCETON, N.J., Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CobbleStone Software - recognized as a Leader in contract management software by Forrester Research Inc. - is pleased to announce The 2022 CobbleStone® "Roadshow" with its accompanying dates and agenda. The CobbleStone "Roadshow" will be hosted virtually on various dates from February 25th, 2022 through December 16th, 2022. The CobbleStone "Roadshow" offers free virtual contract management masterclasses for prospective CobbleStone Contract Insight® users while offering unparalleled CobbleStone Contract Insight training for current software users for only $199 per registrant per day.
From prospective CobbleStone Contract Insight users to seasoned users alike, the 2022 CobbleStone "Roadshow" offers tremendous educational value for all its attendees that can help strengthen their source-to-contract lifecycle management processes.
The CobbleStone "Roadshow", which includes free virtual contract management masterclasses and CobbleStone Contract Insight training sessions, will be held in the Eastern Time Zone (USA) during the following dates and times:
February 25th, 2022
> Contract Management Masterclass 9:00 AM to 12:15 PM ET
> CobbleStone Contract Insight Training 1:00 PM to 4:30 PM ET
April 29th, 2022
> Contract Management Masterclass 9:00 AM to 12:15 PM ET
> CobbleStone Contract Insight Training 1:00 PM to 4:30 PM ET
June 24th, 2022
> Contract Management Masterclass 9:00 AM to 12:15 PM ET
> CobbleStone Contract Insight Training 1:00 PM to 4:30 PM ET
August 26th, 2022
> Contract Management Masterclass 9:00 AM to 12:15 PM ET
> CobbleStone Contract Insight Training 1:00 PM to 4:30 PM ET
December 16th, 2022
> Contract Management Masterclass 9:00 AM to 12:15 PM ET
> CobbleStone Contract Insight Training 1:00 PM to 4:30 PM ET
Free Contract Management Masterclass "Roadshow" Agenda:
9:00 AM to 10:30 AM ET – Intro to CLM Software and Q&A
10:30 AM to 11:00 AM ET – Legal Requests & Purchase Requisitions
11:00 AM to 11:30 AM ET – Improve Contract Drafting & Negotiations
11:30 AM to 12:00 PM ET – AI & Risk Management
12:00 PM to 12:15 PM ET - CobbleStone Q&A
CobbleStone Contract Insight Training "Roadshow Agenda:
1:00 PM to 2:00 PM ET – Reports & Dashboards
2:00 PM to 3:00 PM ET – Workflows
3:00 PM to 4:00 PM ET – Document Templates
4:00 PM to 4:30 PM ET – CobbleStone Closing Remarks
"After achieving tremendous success with our 2021 CobbleStone 'Roadshow,' we look forward to continuing the tradition by launching our 2022 CobbleStone 'Roadshow' for CobbleStone Contract Insight users and prospective users alike," says Bradford Jones, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at CobbleStone Software.
"We excitedly anticipate educating CobbleStone 2022 'Roadshow' attendees on innovative source-to-contract lifecycle management software best practices taught by CobbleStone Contract Insight CLM system experts within a dynamic learning environment, accessible from virtually anywhere with suitable WiFi."
About CobbleStone Software:
CobbleStone Software is a visionary leader in enterprise contract lifecycle management, vendor management, eProcurement, and eSourcing software solutions have been trusted by users around the globe for over twenty years. CobbleStone's contract management solutions provide contract and vendor tracking, IntelliSign® eSignatures, configurable email alerts, calendar notifications, contract workflow management, robust security options, authoring of contract templates with dynamic clauses, revenue/cost management, robust text indexing and searching, vendor/client ratings, document version control, custom reports, electronic signatures, smarter contracts with artificial intelligence and machine learning, and more. Moreover, CobbleStone as a CLM software provider is SOC 1 and SOC 2 compliant for optimized security.
The 2022 CobbleStone "Roadshow" dates, times, agenda, and pricing are subject to change.
