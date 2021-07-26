FREDERICK, Md., July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cochran & Mann, a commercial painting and wallcovering subcontractor based in Frederick, Md., is proud to continue 30 years of success by working with JBG SMITH to complete the southern tower of 1900 Crystal Drive residential buildings.
Currently under construction in National Landing, 1900 Crystal Drive consists of two residential buildings: A 27-story southern tower and a 26-story northern tower for a total of 808 apartments. The project spans 40,000 square feet of street-level retail and includes pedestrian-friendly streets with open park space.
"After 30 years in the commercial paint industry, we're excited to be a part of this project that will have such a major impact on the current and upcoming population of National Landing," said Mike Cochran, president of Cochran & Mann. "We really look forward to bringing our experience and expertise to impress the tenants of these beautiful buildings."
National Landing was named the second location for Amazon's headquarters in 2018. They are expected to hire 38,000 employees, significantly increasing the daytime traffic in Crystal City from 50,000 people to nearly 90,000 people in the future. JBG SMITH, a leading owner and developer of high-quality, mixed-use properties in the Washington, DC market, was named the developer, leasing agent, and property manager of the Amazon HQ2 project.
"The start of construction on 1900 Crystal Drive marks yet another major milestone in National Landing's ongoing transformation," said Anthony Greenberg, Executive Vice President of Development at JBG SMITH. "The introduction of new residences, restaurants and shops at 1900 Crystal Drive, combined with our recently delivered retail and entertainment district just about a block away will more than double the concentration of street-facing retail amenities on Crystal Drive. The thriving, mixed-use environment will allow people to easily walk from their home or office to their favorite restaurants and amenities – cementing National Landing as a destination both day and night."
About Cochran & Mann
Cochran & Mann is a family-owned business specializing in paint and wall-coverings for commercial, industrial, and residential buildings. Though we've grown a lot since 1990, we remain a family owned-and-operated business guided by the principles of transparency, reliability, responsiveness, craftsmanship, and loyalty.
Media Contact
Mike Cochran, Cochran & Mann, 301-948-1471, info@cochranandmann.com
SOURCE Cochran & Mann