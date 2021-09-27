ATLANTA, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Codoxo, a trusted provider of healthcare artificial intelligence solutions for healthcare payers and agencies, is pleased to welcome Rajesh Razdan to the company's leadership team. Razdan assumes the role of Vice President of Products for Codoxo, bringing 20 years of product development, strategy, and executive leadership experience to Codoxo. Razdan will collaborate with Codoxo's data science team, executive leadership, and industry partners to find and create new ways for Codoxo's Healthcare Integrity Suite to solve pressing cost containment challenges facing healthcare payer and agency clients.
"Rajesh brings deep product and leadership expertise to help fuel further innovation and push the boundaries of what's possible across our Healthcare Integrity Suite," stated Musheer Ahmed, Codoxo's Chief Executive Officer. "Our clients have discovered the immense applications of artificial intelligence to battle fraud, waste, and abuse and create greater efficiencies for teams. As advances in health payer technology increase exponentially, we're excited to work with Rajesh in our relentless pursuit to drive down costs for clients and the healthcare ecosystem as a whole."
Before Codoxo, Razdan held a variety of product leadership roles working for some of the most innovative venture-backed SaaS companies in Silicon Valley. He served as the Vice President of Products at Castlight Health, where he established and grew the Health Plan Solutions division and served some of the largest health plans in the U.S. Earlier in his career, Rajesh held senior product roles at category-leading technology companies including Okta and TIBCO. Rajesh holds a bachelor's in Computer Science and Engineering from the University of Mysore, India.
Codoxo is the premier provider of artificial intelligence-driven applications that help healthcare companies and agencies identify and act to reduce risks from fraud, waste, and abuse. Codoxo's Healthcare Integrity Suite helps clients reduce risks and costs across network management, clinical care, provider education, payment integrity, and special investigation units. Our software-as-a-service applications are built on our Forensic AI Platform, which uses a patented algorithm to identify problems and suspicious behavior earlier than traditional techniques. Our solutions are HIPAA-compliant and operate in a HITRUST-certified environment. For additional information, visit http://www.codoxo.com
