JACKSON, Tenn., Feb. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Iconic West Tennessee furniture and appliance business Coffman's Home Furnishings, Inc. has announced an addition to the leadership team. Bobby Coffman, president and a third-generation owner, has been joined by Shaun Goldie as vice president. This move follows the retirement of Bobby's brother, Ben Coffman. Bobby said, "Adding Shaun to our team allows us to remain a family-owned business that will continue growing, thriving and serving."
Shaun is married to Crystal Fly Parkins Goldie, a native of Milan and cousin of Anne Marie Fly Coffman, secretary of Coffman's Home Furnishings, Inc. The Goldies live on Green Acres Farm with their two children, who attend Jackson Christian. Green Acres is another long-time West Tennessee business; it is owned by members of Crystal's family.
Bobby said, "After my father, Paul, served in World War II, he added furniture, appliances and televisions to the family country grocery store in the early 1950s. Coffman's is built on his example of risk-taking, entrepreneurship and community."
Coffman's Home Furnishings was incorporated in 1965. It moved to north Jackson in 1982. This location has continued to grow and expand to serve the region. "We are fortunate to have Shaun's talents helping us ensure that Coffman's will continue being a vital part of our region's economy for a long time," Bobby said. "The Goldies are family, and we are glad that they have decided to invest their talents in Crystal's West Tennessee home."
This change does not affect the familiar faces that customers have depended upon for decades. Bobby said, "Of course, beyond our physical family, our Coffman's Home Furnishings work family is the key to our long-time success. Having people who are honest, well-trained and dedicated in the showroom, service and delivery departments has made all the difference in earning the trust of our incredible customers — who are our biggest blessing."
Shaun gained business development expertise with entrepreneurial ventures and other companies in Georgia, Florida and California before moving to the region from Atlanta. "My wife, Crystal, and I are thrilled to raise our children near family in West Tennessee," Shaun said. Coffman's Home Furnishings has played an important role in our region, and we will focus on continuing to be a retail leader that exceeds customers' expectations."
Tracing its beginnings to a small country business founded by Vernon Coffman in the 1930s, Coffman's Home Furnishings, Inc. offers customers leading brands of furniture, mattresses and appliances in a 45,000-square-foot showroom at 2845 U.S. Highway 45 Bypass in Jackson, Tennessee. More information is available at facebook.com/coffmans1, Instagram.com/coffmansfurniture and coffmans.com.
