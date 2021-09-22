CLEARWATER, Fla., Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Data Age Business Systems, developer of the industry's leading pawn management software PawnMaster, is formally announcing that Len Summa is no longer CEO of Data Age Business Systems and is no longer affiliated with Data Age Business Systems/PawnMaster in any capacity, effective immediately as of September 22nd, 2021. The company wishes Len Summa the best in his endeavors as he moves on in his career.
Moving ahead, President and Cofounder Tom Streng will be resuming his role as CEO of Data Age Business Systems. "We are genuinely excited with our unprecedented growth and opportunity as a company," says Tom Streng, "I look forward to building on the trust and stability that we are known for in the industry. As the leader in the collateral loan space, we have a responsibility to our customers to continue to deliver the quality and service that we are known for."
Data Age was founded by Tom Streng and Randy Peffly in 1988, as they identified the need for small businesses to have a solid, stable, easy-to-use point-of-sale system to support their businesses and grow with them. Several of the retail markets Data Age services have special regulations to keep up with, and they need their software to help them stay in compliance while maintaining affordability to the small business owner. The company has since become recognized as a global leader in small business automation in a variety of markets. Data Age specializes in data management and operational efficiencies and has built a widespread reputation for technical excellence and customer satisfaction.
A privately owned corporation, Data Age has operated and grown in a consistent and controlled manner since its foundation thirty-three years ago. Data Age has embraced a philosophy of fiscal responsibility, research, consistent product development, and has constantly invested resources in bringing quality products to market at fair prices.
Today, Data Age serves over 3,500 customers within the pawn shop, buy/sell, cell phone repair, liquor store, check cashing, payroll advance, and title loan industries in over 30 countries and in all 50 states. Both individual unit and multi-store businesses rely on the company for its expertise in point-of-sale (POS) technology, loan management, inventory management, scanning and bar coding products, biometrics, risk mitigation, regulatory compliance, and customer relationship management (CRM) systems.
Tom Streng looks forward to resuming his role as CEO of Data Age Business Systems and is optimistic of the future ahead.
Media Contact
Didi Abdulnabi, Data Age, 7275829100, dabdulnabi@dataage.com
SOURCE Data Age Business Systems