ATLANTA, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cogent Growth Partners, a buy-side intermediary for mergers and acquisitions (M&A) in the IT Services sector, today announced the successful closing of LeadingIT's acquisition of CLASS Computing, a managed services provider (MSP). LeadingIT specializes in cybersecurity and IT support, while CLASS focuses on managing IT services for fire districts, park districts, non-profit organizations and manufacturers. Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.
"The LeadingIT and CLASS Computing transaction was all about being stronger together," said Rick Murphy, CEO and Managing Partner, Cogent Growth Partners. "Now, with a deeper talent pool through the acquisition of CLASS, LeadingIT is better able to meet their clients' growing cybersecurity needs."
"Cogent Growth Partners was a huge help to us," said Stephen Taylor, Founder and CEO of LeadingIT. "When we wanted to expand our cybersecurity and IT support teams, they found a company that thinks like we do. Now it is up to both of us to make it work as we expand our reach throughout Chicagoland."
While this is LeadingIT's first acquisition of an MSP, the two companies share a similar business model in which clients pay a flat fee and can call their support agents as often as they like. This approach allows clients to know exactly what it will cost to access what LeadingIT calls "infinite support."
"We are excited about being part of LeadingIT because we are both laser-focused on helping our clients succeed," said Dale Schwer, former Co-founder of CLASS and now Vice President of Sales for LeadingIT. "My partner and I wanted to be sure our employees were taken care of and now they have the upward mobility they wanted in a larger firm."
Post-acquisition, the newly expanded LeadingIT organization has gained 14 engineers with deep expertise in outsourced IT management. In addition, the merged company continues to operate from its office in Woodstock, IL, just outside Chicago, and has added a downtown location as well.
About Cogent Growth Partners
Cogent Growth Partners, LLC, a buy-side intermediary for mergers and acquisitions, taps into the in-organic growth opportunities found by combining America's 20,000+ IT businesses. Cogent has brought buyers and sellers together for over a decade, closing more than 135 deals, and still counting. Cogent accelerates the M&A timeline using a set of proprietary tools and processes that enable buyers and sellers to stay focused on running their respective businesses, while Cogent does the heavy lifting. Anyone who wants to know why Cogent is different, need look no further than our business card: "Providing Transaction Therapy™ for IT Business Owners Since 2010." For more information on M&A in the IT Services sector and buy-side intermediary services, please visit http://www.cogentmergers.com, or email us at info@cogentmergers.com, or call 678-820-5288.
