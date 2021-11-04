ATLANTA, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cogent Growth Partners' CEO and Managing Partner Rick Murphy will be presenting as part of Marketopia's 4U2GROW Conference at ConnectWise IT Nation Connect 2021 being held November 10 – 12 in Orlando, Florida. Murphy will be explaining to Managed Service Providers (MSPs) how to maximize selling price when they sell their company. Cogent Growth Partners, the leading buy-side firm in the IT Services merger and acquisition (M&A) space, has been helping IT Companies by bringing buyers and sellers of MSPs together.
Murphy's presentation, "M&A: Secrets to Maximizing Your Selling Price When You Sell," explains the often overlooked factors that significantly impact a selling company's purchase price. The presentation will take place November 10 from 2:00 pm to 2:30 pm at the Hyatt Regency Orlando.
"I look forward to sharing what we have learned about the key areas that buyers focus on when determining purchase price and what you can do to improve your company's value, and we'll provide an update on the current state of the M&A market for IT Companies," said Murphy. "Owners who are considering selling, now or in the future, will be interested in our proven strategies for making their companies more valuable to a potential buyer."
Murphy will be meeting with other attendees while participating in ConnectWise's IT Nation Connect, the top annual conference for MSPs that offers owners and executive teams an opportunity to learn from industry luminaries and network with their peers. This year's conference theme, "Wise Together, Rise Together," underscores the importance of MSPs sharing knowledge of market trends, customer requirements and best practices.
About Cogent Growth Partners
Cogent Growth Partners, LLC, is the leading buy-side intermediary for mergers and acquisitions in the IT Services space. Cogent has brought buyers and sellers together for over a decade, closing >140 transactions, and still counting. We accelerate the M&A timeline using a set of proprietary tools and processes that enable buyers and sellers to stay focused on running their respective businesses, while Cogent does the heavy lifting. Anyone who wants to know why Cogent is different, need look no further than our business card: "Providing Transaction Therapy™ for IT Business Owners Since 2010." For more information on M&A in the IT Services sector and buy-side intermediary services, please visit http://www.cogentmergers.com, or email us at info@cogentmergers.com, or call 678-820-5288.
