NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cognitiv, the leading provider of deep learning for marketers, today announced the appointment of Meredith Tehan as its Senior Vice President of Sales. Meredith will lead Cognitiv's sales team and will be charged with overseeing the growth in revenue of its innovative deep learning media buying tools. She will report directly to Cognitiv Co-Founder and CEO Jeremy Fain.
Tehan joins Cognitiv from Not Ordinary Media (NOM) where she served in two sales leadership roles, most recently heading up the U.S. Sales Team and before that serving as RVP of Sales of the East and Midwest regions, focused on providing solutions in the YouTube space to agencies and brands directly. Prior to leading the team at NOM, Meredith was the first U.S. sales hire for Ogury, quickly proving to be the top individual producing sales person globally, and was responsible for hiring and training the top grossing sales team the following year.
"Meredith is an accomplished, results-driven sales leader that will guide our talented sales team to continued success through our next growth phase," said Fain. "We are thrilled to have her on board as we launch new deep learning buying products in 2022 for brand marketers, agencies and traders facing challenges minimizing customer acquisition costs across DSPs."
Commenting on her appointment, Tehan stated "Cognitiv helps address the complex challenges that marketers are facing in today's digital media landscape. By applying deep learning we can more precisely predict consumer behavior and drive consistent performance at scale for marketers. I'm excited to have the opportunity to work with Cognitiv's innovative team to help our partners reach their consumers in a more meaningful and effective way."
Tehan started her career in media in 2011 on the agency side, which has been integral to her understanding of the media landscape. After moving to Adconion (now Amobee) in 2013, Meredith was the highest grossing new business seller on the team, generating $7.8MM in revenue from new partnerships. Meredith's career has highlighted her resolute focus on revenue generation, contributing directly to company growth.
About Cognitiv
Cognitiv's deep learning applications and technologies autonomously drive full-funnel marketing performance at scale. Each marketer has a unique set of goals, which is why the company created a platform capable of automatically building custom algorithms that simultaneously consider the user, the context, the message and the campaign objectives. Cognitiv combines deterministic data and advanced data processing techniques to continuously train these algorithms as they optimize for clients' key performance indicators.
The combination of award-winning technology, advanced data processing and AI experts deliver personalized media experiences across display, mobile, connected TV and custom audiences. Cognitiv's proprietary platform, NeuralMind, and innovative performance solutions deliver clients and their customers with engaging ad experiences proven to convert.
Learn more at cognitiv.ai; follow us on Twitter @teamcognitiv, on LinkedIn, and on Facebook.
Media Contact
Allison Moore, Cognitiv, +1 8456574202, amoore@cognitiv.ai
SOURCE Cognitiv