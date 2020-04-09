TEANECK, N.J., April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (Nasdaq: CTSH), one of the world's leading professional services companies, today announced certain updates in response to the impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on business operations.
"Our priorities remain the health and safety of our associates and the business continuity of our clients," said Brian Humphries, Chief Executive Officer. "We are committed to helping our clients as they navigate unprecedented business challenges as well as supporting the efforts of governments globally to contain the spread of the virus.
"I am pleased with our business momentum in the first two months of the quarter and grateful for the dedication and professionalism of our associates in March, both of which enabled us to meet our previously announced revenue guidance. We acted decisively to limit COVID-19's impact on our business, including rapidly enabling work-from-home capabilities across our delivery teams. We will continue to take steps to protect our associates and support the evolving needs of clients in today's environment.
"In this fluid environment where uncertainty prevails, we are well-positioned with deep client relationships across more than a dozen industries, and a strong balance sheet that provides solid financial flexibility. As ever, we stand committed to help our clients manage through economic, technological and other disruptions through our innovative solutions and talented associates," Humphries continued. "I am proud of our 292,000 associates who have risen to the challenge of serving our clients with empathy, initiative and courage, and confident that we will emerge from this global crisis stronger together."
Update on First Quarter Financial Results & Withdrawal of Full-Year Guidance
First quarter revenue is expected to be $4.22-$4.23 billion, up 2.7-2.9% (3.4-3.6% in constant currency)1 from the prior-year quarter, including a negative 50 basis point impact from the exit of certain content services. Financial performance in the first two months of the quarter was on track to exceed previous guidance, driven by strong performance across our North America market. During the latter part of March, COVID-19 increasingly affected Cognizant's business due largely to:
- Delays in project fulfillment as delivery, particularly in India and the Philippines, shifted to work-from-home.
- Reduced client demand, primarily in the travel and hospitality industries.
Entering the second quarter, Cognizant expects the pandemic to further reduce client demand as its societal and economic impact causes broader disruptions across industries.
The long-term fundamentals of our business remain strong. However, given the unprecedented nature of this crisis, uncertainty around its duration and its impact on our ability to forecast performance, the Company is withdrawing its 2020 guidance that was provided on February 5, 2020.
Actions to Strengthen Financial Flexibility
Cognizant has proactively taken steps to strengthen its financial flexibility, including drawing down $1.74 billion on its revolving credit facility on March 23, 2020, bringing the Company's total cash and investment balance as of March 31st to approximately $4.7 billion2, or net cash1 of $2.2 billion. The Company has no significant debt maturities until 2023.
During the first quarter Cognizant completed the acquisitions of Code Zero and Lev and repurchased approximately 8 million shares. Since March 31st, Cognizant has not initiated any new share repurchase programs.
"We are confident that the combination of our strong balance sheet, and our robust operating and cash generative business model, will enable us to weather this disruption," said Karen McLoughlin, Chief Financial Officer. "The execution of our 2020 Fit for Growth program along with prudently managing our cost structure to react quickly to changes in the demand environment is critical to maintaining financial flexibility to navigate near-term headwinds while repositioning the business for long-term success."
1 Constant currency revenue growth and net cash are defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission as non-GAAP financial measures. See "About Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for more information at the end of this release.
2 Includes approximately $0.4 billion in restricted time deposits in India
Continued Commitment to Our Associates & Communities Globally
Cognizant remains committed to supporting its associates as they work to meet clients' quickly evolving needs. Towards that end, and in recognition of the extraordinary continuity-of-service efforts of the Company's associates in India and the Philippines, Cognizant will provide those at the Associate level and below with an additional payment of 25% of their base pay for the month of April. Additionally, Cognizant has standardized 14 days sick-leave coverage globally for COVID-19 cases or self-quarantine without impacting other sick leave or vacation programs.
The Company is also committed to contributing to the global effort to deliver immediate relief to victims of the COVID-19 pandemic. On April 1, Cognizant announced a $10 million philanthropic commitment to support communities around the world in addressing the pandemic's immediate and long-term impacts. Cognizant and its U.S. and India-based foundations will provide critical resources to strengthen public health systems, education and workforce institutions, and the economic outlook of communities worldwide.
