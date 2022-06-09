Cognosante, LLC was awarded a contract by the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services to migrate Pennsylvania's Patient and Provider Network (P3N) and Public Health Gateway (PHG) to a new data interoperability platform that will optimize healthcare delivery for PA residents.
"This award is a reflection of our expertise in building innovative interoperability solutions that bring real value to our customers," says Erick Peters, Cognosante's chief technology officer. "We are excited to partner with the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania as we transform the P3N into a modern HIO which leverages cloud solutions to increase flexibility, scalability, efficiency, and interoperability. We look forward to working with the Commonwealth, Pennsylvania's eHealth Partnership, P3N Health Information Organization (HIO) participants and public health agencies as we further secure exchange of health information for the benefit of all Pennsylvanians."
"We are excited to work with Cognosante to build and support a next generation statewide health information exchange that further enables health care and care coordination for the benefit of all Pennsylvanians," says Martin Ciccocioppo, director of the Pennsylvania eHealth Partnership Program in the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services.
Under this contract, Cognosante will implement a new replacement P3N platform and securely connect up to 13 regional HIOs and P3N participants to a common framework using Integrating the Healthcare Enterprise (IHE) and Health Level (HL7) standards including HL7 Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources (FHIR) data standards. The result will be a unified architecture that makes longitudinal data available to providers and patients at the point of care and streamlines public health reporting, ultimately improving patient health, reducing administrative burden, and creating a user-centered experience.
"Cognosante is accelerating health information exchange with solutions based in human-centered design, best-in-class technologies, and data analytics. We tailor our solutions to each customer's unique needs, while building upon a common HITRUST-certified foundation, delivering HIE-as-a-Service that ultimately empowers users to access the precise information they need in the context they need it," says Yolanda Curtis, general manager of Cognosante's Health and Interoperability business unit.
The project expands Cognosante's portfolio of interoperability solutions, which includes the national eHealth Exchange Data Hub, Alabama OneHealth Record®, HealtHIE Nevada, and the Reliance eHealth Collaborative. Cognosante is a founding member of the DaVinci project, as well as a founding partner of Collabrity Health, a membership-based consortium that brings economies of scale to small HIEs through use of a flexible, shared infrastructure.
