NEW YORK, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) has declared a cash dividend for the second quarter of 2021 in the amount of $0.45 per share of common stock payable May 27, 2021 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on May 17, 2021.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong and Tokyo.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cohen--steers-inc-declares-quarterly-dividend-301286193.html

SOURCE Cohen & Steers, Inc.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.